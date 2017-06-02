SJ-O softball cruises in state semifinal win

EAST PEORIA — The St. Joseph-Ogden softball team already made dinner plans prior to Friday night.

Win or lose their Class 2A state semifinal game against Pinckneyville at the EastSide Centre, the Spartans would chow down at Pizza Ranch in Peoria.

Thanks to a dominating performance, SJ-O didn’t have any upset stomachs before setting their eyes and appetite upon an endless pizza buffet.

The Spartans didn’t let up during a 13-0 win in five innings against the Panthers on Friday afternoon, setting up a 2A state title game date with Beecher (30-7) at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

SJ-O (35-4) will vie for its second state title in program history in its second-ever state championship game appearance after winning the 2006 state title.

“We came into this game all pumped up and ready,” SJ-O shortstop Bailey Dowling said. “We never had a doubt.”

They didn’t leave any second-guessing after rattling off 14 hits, with contributions from the entire lineup, doing most of their damage off Pinckneyville starter Mariah Clark.

The right-hander entered Friday’s game with a 25-1 record and 1.19 earned run average to go along with 225 strikeouts for the Panthers (33-7), but exited with one out in the bottom of the third inning and SJ-O leading 10-0.

A nine-run third inning, which saw SJ-O bat around and send 13 batters to the plate, broke the game open and gave the Spartans a commanding 13-0 lead after three innings.

The 13 runs SJ-O scored tied a 2A state tournament record, first set by Cartervile in 2008.

SJ-O third baseman Andrea Coursey delivered the big hits in the decisive inning, leading off with an opposite-field triple to right field and then capping the scoring barrage with a three-run home run over the left-center field fence.

“Stringing all those hits together makes such a huge difference,” Coursey said. “Hitting is so contagious, and once it gets started, it’s great.”

Before Coursey’s home run, a two-run single by center fielder Kenzie Pence expanded SJ-O’s lead to 9-0, which was built upon two successful suicide squeeze bunts that allowed the Spartans to score three runs.

“St. Joseph-Ogden and suicide squeeze go together,” SJ-O coach Randy Wolken said. “They’re kind of synonymous. We’ve worked hard on the bunts in the last two to three weeks. We performed really well on the bunts, and our bunting game put us over the top.”

Six of SJ-O’s nine hitters Friday delivered at least two hits, with Coursey (2 for 3, three RBI), Pence (2 for 4, three RBI, three stolen bases), Dowling (2 for 3), catcher Hannah Dukeman (2 for 3, two RBI), right fielder Logan Frerichs (2 for 3, RBI) and pitcher Tori Witruk (2 for 3) all contributing to that effort.

Left fielder Allie Place didn’t get a hit, but drove in a run with a groundout and along with Frerichs, laid down one of the suicide squeeze bunts that brought home a run in the third.

“It’s so key for us to get on at the beginning,” said Pence, SJ-O’s leadoff hitter who spurred the top of the lineup’s outburst on Friday. “If we get on, the rest of the order knows they can get on, too.”

For a team that averaged 9.3 runs this season prior to Friday’s game, the offensive performance wasn’t exactly an anomaly.

But to do so on a big stage like the one the Spartans found themselves on Friday, setting up SJ-O to possibly bring home a state title and add even more confidence to a lineup boasting four Division I recruits in Dowling, Coursey, Pence and second baseman Emmy Graver, was even surprising, despite the standards SJ-O has set.

“I definitely didn’t expect this,” Pence said. “Clark is really good pitcher because I had faced her before, but when we started getting people on, I knew we had it. I didn’t see anyone that was nervous before this game. We were just ready to go.”

Now, the Spartans’ task is to move past Friday’s easy victory — and the ensuing celebration that followed afterwards at Pizza Ranch — and set their sights on Beecher, which won state titles in 2004 and 2007 and reached the 30-win mark Friday with a 6-1 victory against Morrison.

“I’m going to let them sleep in Saturday, but I don’t want to let them sleep too late because they’d sleep until noon or 1 p.m. if I let them,” Wolken said with a laugh. “They deserve to have the fun (Friday), and then we’re going to hit, mentally get ready, come back out here and try to take first place. That’s what we’re going for.”