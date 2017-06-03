Spartans lose state title game in heart-breaking fashion

EAST PEORIA — The journey started in southern Illinois, when the St. Joseph-Ogden softball team opened its season almost three months ago.

Defeating Carterville, the 2016 Class 2A state champion, in its second game of the season gave the Spartans early confidence.

Confidence that only grew once the Spartans continued playing some of the top teams in the state — and proving they were among them — for the better part of the regular season.

Then, the postseason began in Vermilion County, with the Spartans easily winning a Class 2A regional title in Georgetown. Close games followed at the sectional level in Macon County, just north of Decatur, at Forsyth Village Park.

Those victories propelled Randy Wolken, the state’s all-time winningest coach, and his program into the farmland of Menard County, where a Memorial Day celebration ensued with a 9-5 super-sectional win against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley in Athens.

The journey came to a conclusion on the first Saturday evening of June — a sweltering one, no less — at the pinnacle of high school softball in Illinois, with SJ-O playing for a state championship.

It just didn’t have the storybook ending the Spartans wanted. Beecher staged a late rally to defeat SJ-O 2-1 at EastSide Centre and deny the Spartans their second-ever state title.

“Saturday morning, I knew I was going to cry either way,” SJ-O senior third baseman Andrea Coursey said, fighting back those aforementioned tears. “I’m going to cry whether we win, and I’m going to cry if we lose. Obviously, it would have been a happy cry if we would have won. Right now, it hurts a lot, and it’s not what any one of us would have wanted.”

The disappointing sting the Spartans (35-5) felt was a stark contrast from how they felt earlier on Saturday night against the Ladycats (31-7). With SJ-O right-hander Tori Witruk and Beecher right-hander Kayla Hon locked in a pitcher’s duel, it appeared whichever team scored first would hoist the coveted state championship trophy.

SJ-O did score first, when senior first baseman Katelyn Burch deposited a 2-0 pitch from Hon over the fence in left-center field with one out in the top of the fifth inning for a solo home run to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

“It was more inside and low, which is probably one of my favorite pitches to hit,” Burch said. “After getting the first two pitches that were pretty far out, I wasn’t expecting to get that one right where I wanted it. I thought I had the game-winning hit.”

But Burch’s home run, her ninth of the season, proved to be the last hit of the season for the Spartans.

SJ-O, which displayed its full offensive capabilities on Friday during its 13-0 win against Pinckneyville in the state semifinals, managed only two hits off Hon — Burch’s home run and a fourth-inning single by freshman catcher Hannah Dukeman.

“I think it was almost too easy of a win on Friday,” Wolken said. “You know how that goes. Maybe if we had struggled a little bit, it might have been a little better for us Saturday. I think it hurt us.”

Hon set down the first 10 Spartans she faced and retired SJ-O in order in five of the seven innings while striking out seven and only yielding two walks.

“We’ve got to get more hits than two hits,” Wolken said. “It seemed like she had a little bit of a screwball that had a good tight spin that we kept getting under. I thought we should have made an adjustment of getting on top of the ball. We just didn’t do it.”

Still, SJ-O managed to take a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, as Witruk limited Beecher to only three hits in the first five innings. But after Beecher shortstop Kate Landis led off the sixth with a single and catcher Taylor Johnson walked with one out, Beecher second baseman Jessica Lee sliced an opposite-field single to left field.

The hit scored Landis, and Johnson was able to cross home plate after SJ-O left fielder Allie Place misplayed the ball, the only error of the game.

“One mistake cost us,” Wolken said. “That’s the way it’s going to be in a tight ballgame. Whoever makes the first mistake determines who is going to win or lose the ballgame. They outplayed us, they hit the ball better and they fielded well.”

From leading a state title game and only needing nine outs to clinch a state championship, the change in emotions for the Spartans was palpable in a matter of minutes after Beecher’s two-run sixth inning.

“It’s as disappointing as it gets knowing that you were right there and had a chance to win,” Witruk said. “We just didn’t pull it out.”

It was only emphasized more when the entire SJ-O team spread out from first base to second base in the postgame ceremony, knowing the Spartans, who dealt with sizable expectations all season long, were close to pulling off the win on Saturday night.

“It’s very bittersweet,” Coursey said. “Most teams don’t even get the opportunity to be in the state championship. It didn’t have the outcome we wanted, but looking back on it in the future is going to be really special.”

When SJ-O senior right fielder Logan Frerichs flew out to Margaret Landis to end the game — two innings after Beecher’s center fielder robbed Frerichs of an extra-base hit with a diving catch in left-center field — the finality of the season and coming up one win short of their ultimate goal set in for the Spartans.

“It didn’t seem real. It felt surreal,” Frerichs said. “I’m going to remember all my teammates, especially the captains. We got really close this weekend, and I’m really going to miss them.”