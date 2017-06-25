Dowling has season to remember

ST. JOSEPH — Take away all of Bailey Dowling’s talent.

The accolades. The college softball commitment to Alabama.

The newspaper clippings.

Strip all that away from the surface, and you’ll find a 15-year-old girl — who won’t get her drivers’ license until next spring — eager to prove herself.

Prove that she isn’t some athletic prodigy, which, of course, she is.

But The News-Gazette’s 2017 All-Area softball Player of the Year won’t bring up that topic on her own.

“I just think of myself as a normal girl,” Dowling said. “I try not to come across as super cocky or anything like that. I like spending time with my family and friends. That’s my big thing.”

Dowling says this sitting at her family’s kitchen table in rural St. Joseph, where farmland and country roads are part of the backdrop to her life.

A life where softball plays a prominent part, too.

On this warm mid-June Wednesday evening, less than two weeks after Dowling and the rest of her St. Joseph-Ogden teammates played in the Class 2A state championship game — and ultimately lost 2-1 to Beecher — Dowling gets reflective.

“I remember our first practice this season, and I was really nervous,” Dowling said, her voice picking up a bit as she recalls a moment from three months ago. “When I get nervous, I’m either super-talkative or I just stick to myself and don’t really talk to anyone. The morning came for our first game. We had a bus ride over, and we always have team chants that we say. Some people might think it’s childish or what younger kids would do before games, but to us, it got us pumped up and ready for games. I had no clue what I was saying, though, because they were going so fast. Pregame was pretty nerve-racking because I still didn’t know what we were doing really.”

She learned quickly.

The 22 home runs she hit is an area record that has her tied for second most in a single season in state history.

“I knew she was good, but I was really surprised by the home runs,” SJ-O teammate Allie Place said. “I always knew she could hit, but dang, 22 home runs is impressive.”

Throw in 66 RBI and a .650 average — both tops in the area — and superb defense, and yes, Dowling certainly lived up to the hype bestowed upon her before she played a single high school game. And then some.

“Her name has been out there for a while,” said Andrea Coursey, a recent SJ-O graduate who will play next season at Illinois State after playing third base this season while Dowling played shortstop. “Everyone has been hearing about her since she was about in the fourth grade. People would say, ‘There’s this 9-year-old who can hit home runs.’ I was 12 or 13 at the time, and I thought I was lucky to get a ball to the fence.”



Starting strong

Everybody on the area softball scene, except opposing coaches most likely, is eager to see what Dowling can do in her next three seasons at SJ-O.

The numbers Dowling, who committed to Alabama last summer but won’t play a college game until 2021, put up in her first high school season for SJ-O coach Randy Wolken and the Spartans even surprised her.

“I was definitely nervous thinking that I had to prove myself,” Dowling said.

Her parents, Brad and Nicki Dowling, echoed those sentiments.

“Going into this season, with her being as touted as she was, if she started out in a slump right off the bat, you can imagine some of the things that would be said,” Brad said. “We all hoped that it would take care of itself.”

Nicki, a 1991 SJ-O graduate who also played softball under Wolken, knows first-hand what the expectations are like playing for a program that has now collected six state trophies.

“If that would have happened,” Nicki said about the potential of an early-season slump, “that’s also what builds character. You’ve got to work through it. It’s part of life.”

No worries, though.

Sporting her favorite bat — a 33-inch, 24-ounce CF DeMarini — the right-handed hitting Dowling easily adapted to high school pitching.

And using her 113/4-inch Golden Glove Rawlings glove, she fielded her position like a veteran.

Playing travel ball since she was 7 years old — and for the last few summers with the Beverly Bandits, who play a national schedule in June, July and August — has helped in facing faster pitching against players who are already committed to Division I schools like Dowling.

Her teammates this past spring at SJ-O noticed, too, that Dowling wasn’t a typical freshman.

“I remember in Carterville that first weekend of the season, every single pitch, she would just destroy,” said Kenzie Pence, SJ-O’s center fielder who just completed her junior season and will play college softball at Illinois State. “Whenever I’m standing on third base, I’m terrified when she’s up to bat.”

Multiple threat

Pence laughed after making that particular comment a few days before SJ-O played in the 2A state tournament.

A postseason run saw almost every type of possible game for the Spartans — lopsided wins and low-scoring pitchers’ duels seemed to be the two common themes — and also saw Dowling rise to the occasion.

In multiple ways.

Her steady defense at shortstop against Bloomington Central Catholic in a sectional semifinal game helped the Spartans keep the game close before they eventually won 3-2 on Pence’s walkoff infield single.

Her above-average base running allowed her to score from first base for the game’s only run in a 1-0 victory against Eureka in a sectional title game, sliding safely across home plate after a clutch double by Emmy Graver.

Her two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning seemed to jolt the Spartans’ confidence during an eventual 9-5 win against Tri-City/Sangamon Valley in a super-sectional game to send SJ-O back to state.

“A lot of the coaches we faced couldn’t believe how well she hits,” Wolken said. “She doesn’t try to do too much and she goes with the pitch. She’s a great hitter, but the No. 1 thing is her work ethic. She works so hard, and that’s one of the reasons why she’s so good.”



Still working

The work goes on year-round.

Brett Dowling is in the construction business.

The family residence, where they’ve lived the last four years, features a shed just off the blacktop driveway where an indoor batting cage is available.

If she wants to do tee work, she can. Or have live pitching thrown to her. Or work on her agility.

“This is the first house we’ve ever lived in that I didn’t build,” Brett said. “That shed is why we moved out here, though.”

Out where a traffic jam consists of two cars passing by at the same time.

But it’s the small-town roots that Dowling takes pride in.

The family decided to move to St. Joseph before Bailey started school after living in Urbana during her early childhood.

“When I was pregnant, I always said I wanted her to go to St. Joe,” Nicki Dowling said. “We had discussions about whether it was going to be Unity, St. Joe or staying in Urbana. Ultimately, St. Joe won.”

It doesn’t hurt, either, with the accomplishments the SJ-O softball program had already produced before Bailey could even walk. Or hit a softball.

Accomplishments that Dowling wants to keep going in her final three seasons of high school softball. She’s far from satisfied.

Even after putting up the numbers she did this past spring.

“I set really high goals,” Dowling said. “Going into next year, I’ll probably have about 30 goals that I want to accomplish. I’ll want to hit even more home runs and help my team go back to state. I think it’s awesome to come from a small town, have huge goals and be able to accomplish them.”

