Area prep statistics: Girls' swimming and diving (Sept. 13)

200 Medley Relay

School Time

Centennial 1:58.36

Central 2:06.47

Uni High 2:08.52

Urbana 2:23.96



200 Freestyle

Swimmer, School Time

Elizabeth Gile, Centennial 2:07.40

Madeline Heiser, Central 2:15.43

Elizabeth Atkinson, Uni High 2:16.66

Pranali Vani, Centennial 2:21.23

Lorraine Bernhard, Uni High 2:26.90

Alex Adamek, Centennial 2:41.82

Grace Whittington, Centennial 2:43.13

Annemily Hoganson, Uni High 2:43.36

Hannah Sweeny, Urbana 2:49.66

Ana Guerer, Urbana 3:04.16



200 Individual Medley

Swimmer, School Time

River Jones, Central 2:26.54

Lauren Feddersen, Centennial 2:23.00

Megan Bernacchi, Centennial 2:32.13

Lauren Monahan, Uni High 2:35.12

Jenna Horner, Urbana 2:46.20

Grace Whittington, Centennial 3:03.40

Lauren Reifsteck, Urbana 3:08.09

Elayna Meyer, Centennial 3:11.45

Victoria Kindratenko, Uni High 3:11.74

Catalin Clougherty, Uni High 3:24.07



50 Freestyle

Swimmer, School Time

Isabelle Seten, Centennial 26.08

Courtney Plattner, Central 26.97

Cecilia Abbamonte, Urbana 28.67

Zona Hrnjak, Uni High 30.50

Sarah Perderkamp Grosse, Uni High 31.43

Olivia Carr, Centennial 31.61

Savannah McQueen, Urbana 31.66

Hannah Niccum, St. Thomas More 32.16

Pomona Carrington-Hoekstra, Uni High 32.97

Maritza Rodriguez, Urbana 32.30

Paige Hemming, Centennial 32.82

Pomona Carringtoni-Hoekstra, Uni High 35.42

Emma Loewenstein, Uni High 35.68

Veronica Chistaya, St. Thomas More 36.03

Amy Paul, Centennial 39.05



Diving (6 Dives)

Diver, School Time

Elizabeth Rumsey, Centennial 201.60

Gabrielle Springer, Danville 177.50



100 Butterfly

Swimmer, School Time

Ema Rajic, Uni High 58.32

Elizabeth Gile, Centennial 1:01.76

Morgan McKee, Central 1:10.90

Emma Loewenstein, Uni High 1:30.17

Alex Adamek, Centennial 1:32.28

Maritza Rodriguez, Urbana 1:35.07

Emma Hummel, Uni High 1:35.90

Alison Lee, Urbana 1:57.26



100 Freestyle

Swimmer, School Time

Isabelle Seten, Centennial 58.52

Elizabeth Atkinson, Uni High 1:00.53

Tithi Bera, Centennial 1:01.02

Kendall Woods, Central 1:01.47

Lauren Monahan, Uni High 1:02.10

Lorraine Bernhard, Uni High 1:04.68

Cecilia Abbamonte, Urbana 1:05.91

Olivia Carr, Centennial 1:08.71

Sophie Damore, St. Thomas More 1:11.45

Paige Hemming, Centennial 1:15.03

Sarah Grosse-Perderkamp, Uni High 1:18.45

Veronica Chistaya, St. Thomas More 1:22.81

Amy Paul, Centennial 1:26.86

Pollard Orissa, Urbana 1:34.16

Sarah Odeh, Urbana 2:07.03



500 Freestyle

Swimmer, School Time

Lauren Feddersen, Centennial 5:40.96

Elizabeth Atkinson, Uni High 6:07.20

Cecelia Wilson, Central 6:10.28

Pranali Vani, Centennial 6:15.37

Annemily Hoganson, Uni High 7:08.30

Grace Whittington, Centennial 7:30.34

Pmona Carrington-Hoekstra, Uni High 7:31.51

Hannah Sweeny, Urbana 7:44.35

Rachel Gatewood, Urbana 8:30.86

Allison Lee, Urbana 9:37.69



200 Freestyle Relay

School Time

Centennial 1:47.64

Central 1:53.38

Uni High 2:03.63

Urbana 2:03.66



100 Backstroke

Swimmer, School Time

Ema Rajic, Uni High 1:02.65

Tithi Bera, Centennial 1:10.10

Courtney Plattner, Central 1:11.82

Jenna Horner, Urbana 1:15.36

Elayna Meyer, Centennial 1:22.52

Paige Hemming, Centennial 1:32.60

Emma Loewenstein, Uni High 1:36.07

Emma Hummel, Uni High 1:38.19

Erin McConkey, Centennial 1:53.07



100 Breaststroke

Swimmer, School Time

Emma Herzog, Uni High 53.13

Lauren Feddersen, Centennial 1:12.68

Natalie Stumph, Central 1:16.20

Megan Bernacchi, Centennial 1:22.04

Victoria Kindratenko, Uni High 1:28.01

Lauren Reifsteck, Urbana 1:32.50

Hannah Niccum, St. Thomas More 1:33.63

Zona Hrnjak, Uni High 1:34.40

Olivia Carr, Centennial 1:34.55

Savannah McQueen, Urbana 1:36.36

Emma Hummel, Uni High 1:38.19

Catalin Clougherty, Uni High 1:40.36

Amy Paul, Centennial 1:56.33

Rachel Gatewood, Urbana 2:10.11



400 Freestyle Relay

School Time

Central 4:15.23

Uni High 4:21.18

Centennial 4:32.30

Urbana 5:11.17

NOTE: Coaches are asked to fax updated statistics to 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com by noon on Thursdays. Schools not represented in this listing did not supply statistics.