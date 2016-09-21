Zilis' girls' swimming storylines

Uni High’s Rajic pushing for more



URBANA — Ema Rajic has dominated her early-season meets, and the All-American even hit her targets. But that doesn’t mean the Uni High junior doesn’t pick apart every stroke, start, turn and any other aspect of the race she can think of.

“There’s a big list (of needed improvements), but basically turns underwater, breath control, head position, strokes in general, my backstroke, I need some more stamina and endurance, sprint work is pretty good, better reaction time off the blocks,” she said. “What else? Oh, more kicking.”

With that list, it’s no surprise that Rajic and her coaches are pushing harder than ever as she strives to win two state championships after coming in second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200 individual medley last season.

“Trainingwise, it’s been horrible, but horrible as in ‘really rough,’ which has been good, I guess,” she said. “Compared to last year, training has been the same but a little harder.”



Champaign Central riding depth to titles



CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central didn’t win any events at the 10-team Charger Invite last Saturday, but that didn’t matter. The Maroons still won the meet by 51 points.

“We have a lot of kids at about the same time, so we’re able to take two-five, or five-nine, or seven-eight and score lots of points,” Central coach Will Barker said, “so I think that’s really going to be our strength as we get into the rest of our meets.”

Of course, the Maroons have talent. River Jones trails only Rajic for the top area time in the 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, and Maddie Hieser also ranks near the top of the area in multiple events. After an offseason focused on other sports and recovering from injuries, sophomore Natalie Stumph has impressed Barker. Kendall Woods also has shown versatility.

But in Barker’s final year as Central’s coach, star power isn’t the team’s main strength. Instead, a strong freshman class and several veteran leaders make the Maroons the area’s team to beat.

“We’ve got a pretty deep team this year, and they’re pretty close,” Barker said. “The work ethic is very high. They’re very excited, and the season seems to be going very well.”



Talent continues to carry Centennial



CHAMPAIGN — Jason Maddux doesn’t have many girls’ swimmers to coach at Centennial, but among the 13 Chargers, plenty of top-end talent exists.

Junior Isabelle Seten, along with sophomores Lizzie Gile and Lauren Feddersen, made The News-Gazette All-Area first team last season. Senior Tithi Bera, a second-team All-Area selection last season, rounds out a top four that has put up some of the best relay times in the area thus far.

“We have kind of a solid four that allow us to have some pretty competitive relays,” Maddux said, “then we have a lot of girls that are stepping up and are really helping us fill out that middle part of the lineup.”

Though the Chargers may not have enough athletes to win every meet, Maddux thinks they could have success in the postseason.

“I think we definitely have a shot (at qualifying for the state meet) on a couple of relays,” Maddux said. “I think this year, based on where we’re at in training and the goals the girls have, and that they’re showing that they’re able to be tough and put up some good times during the middle of the season, I think we have a good shot at getting some girls through individually, too.”