Wednesday's highlights: Rajic sets pool record

URBANA — Uni High’s Ema Rajic set a pool record in the 200-yard individual medley and also won the 100 freestyle, leading the Illineks to a girls’ swimming victory against Urbana and St. Thomas More. Elizabeth Atkinson won the 200 free and the 100 butterfly, and Lauren Monahan captured the 50 free and 100 breaststroke for the Illineks. Jenna Horner won the 100 backstroke for the Tigers, and Uni High’s Betsy Ruckman was the diving champion.



In volleyball

DeLand-Weldon 2, Buckley Christ Lutheran 0. Haley Reynolds had six kills, four digs and six aces to lead the Eagles to a 25-11, 25-9 victory. Setter Chloe Melvin had 17 assists, Erika Smith and Madison Levitt each had four digs and Kaitlyn Marsh had seven aces for the Eagles.

