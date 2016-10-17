Area coaches weigh in on 'gifted' Rajic

The annual Twin City girls’ swimming and diving meet is at 4 p.m. today in Centennial’s Unit 4 pool. It’s where you’ll find Urbana Uni High standout Ema Rajic, who qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, excelling once again in the pool. Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis caught up with four area coaches, including Rajic’s own at Uni High, to find out what makes the junior so dominant:

“I really think that part of the reason she’s so good and what makes her so special has a lot to do with her family. She has a crazy support system with her mom, her dad and her sister. It’s cool to watch her because she’s always wanted to strive. She always looked up to her sister. They had a great relationship. She always wanted to get up and race her sister when she was younger. It fueled her, to make her family proud of her, to make her sister proud of her. She’s such a good competitor, and she’s such a hard worker. Part of it, she’s just naturally gifted. She just has that raw talent. Then, she has that work ethic, and couple that with looking up to her sister and wanting to do what she had done.”

— Urbana coach Stephanie Houk, former coach of Ema’s sister, Gabi

“She has a strong work ethic, she’s not afraid to set high goals, and she’s always willing to learn how to improve, and always trying to get better. Important with that is that she also has a lot of fun with her teammates and really enjoys swimming for Uni.”

— Uni High coach Dave Young



“I love her effort. She knows that it takes high amounts of mental and physical effort in practice. She doesn’t wait until a meet to suddenly turn it on. That work ethic then affects everyone around her, making her team great as well.

— Champaign Central coach Will Barker, Rajic’s coach with Champaign County YMCA Heat

“Ema has a beautiful stroke, and as a coach I use her as an example of proper technique to my swimmers when she competes. She is enjoyable to watch in the water, and from seeing her at meets, she is a very nice young lady overall.”

— St. Thomas More coach John May