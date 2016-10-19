Wednesday's highlights: Danville swimmers shine

DANVILLE — Wynter Haas won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 33 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:07) and Gabi Springer took the 50 freestyle (27.01 seconds) and the diving competition (196.4 points) to lead Danville to a girls’ swimming victory against Charleston and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Vikings swimmer Ella Wolfe won the 500 free in 6:20.16. Teammate Madeline Hogg captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:26.97.

PBL’s Kirra Lantz took third in the 50 freestyle, and teammate Gracie Martin finished third in the 100 breast.



In volleyball

Danville 2, Paris 1. Outside hitter Megan Burton had 13 kills and 17 digs to help the visiting Vikings win 25-18, 19-25, 25-20. Lauren Cox had 13 digs and setter Chelsy Cunningham finished with 30 assists for the Vikings.