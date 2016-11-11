Central, Centennial team favorites at swim sectional

Image Gallery: 2A Volleyball State Finals: SJ-O vs. Belleville Althoff » more Photo by: Rick Danzl St. Joseph-Ogden senior Jannah Mullen reacts after the match-winning point in Class 2A state semifinal match at Redbird Arena on campus of Illinois State University in Normal on Friday November 11, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Kendall Woods was working at a registration table for the Champaign Central athletic department early this fall when a freshman approached her.

“(She) asked about swimming,” Woods said, “and I just told her it was a really good team to be on.”

The daughter of Maroons athletic director John and sister of two-time News-Gazette boys’ Swimmer of the Year Payton would know. She starred for the Maroons during her first two years of high school.

This year’s Maroons team is different than it was during those two seasons, though — as Woods saw during registration, when girls came flocking to the team.

That left Central with its limit, coach Will Barker said, of 28 members at the beginning of the season.

It’s also led to depth that pushed the Maroons to a win at the Twin City meet earlier this season against some of the top competition they’ll see at Saturday’s Urbana Sectional. At the Twin City meet, the Maroons won just one individual title, while defending sectional champion Centennial won five.

While Central doesn’t have anyone the likes of Urbana Uni High All-America junior Ema Rajic, who competed at the Olympic Trials last summer, or Sullivan senior Brynna Sentel, who qualified for the state meet last year in the 100-yard backstroke, the Maroons might be the presumptive favorites in Saturday’s sectional.

Barker isn’t necessarily counting on past success translating to Saturday, though.

“They’re all kind of packed in together, and part if it’s because they’ve been training together for so long, and I think when one gets faster, it pushes each other to get faster,” Barker said. “They’re very tight, which is very helpful for scoring points. Depending on who’s at the meet and finishing between Centennial and us, it could make a difference in point swing.”

The large number of swimmers hasn’t only affected Central’s in-pool performance. It’s affected the team’s camaraderie, sometimes almost to a fault.

“We definitely had to learn not to talk so much,” the Maroons’ River Jones said with a laugh. “It’s different. It’s been a more fun environment. It’s light, and we just have fun with each other. It’s so fun with that many girls.”

The architect of this team, Barker will coach his last meet for Central on Saturday after deciding to leave the position. But his framework will remain far into the future with a bulk of the deep lineup returning.

“I feel like every year we get better,” Jones said. “We’ve already improved so much from the beginning of the season until now.”