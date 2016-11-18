Rajic in it to win it

URBANA — Ema Rajic pulled into her family’s driveway on Sunday after a trip to Walgreens, stopped her car and felt a wave of emotions wash over her.

A day after she became the fastest 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke swimmer in the history of the IHSA without tapering at the Urbana Sectional, it had sunken in.

“I kind of freaked out a little bit,” Rajic said. “I just sat there for a moment, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, state is this weekend; I just broke these records.’ I just took a few minutes to breathe deeply. ... It was out of nowhere.”

The moment passed quickly, and Rajic is onto new goals.

After all, she didn’t think the races went ideally on Saturday, particularly the 200 IM, which she finished in 2 minutes, 0.23 second despite having her goggles fill up with water and part of her suit rip.

“She was disappointed,” Urbana Uni High coach Dave Young said Saturday. “That’s just the kind of kid she is. She’s competitive, and she’s her own worst critic.”

A year ago, Rajic came away from the state meet with mixed feelings. In both of her races, she was edged out, swimming a time of 2:02.02 in the 200 IM to finish third, and she took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.09.

At this weekend’s state meet, she comes in as the prohibitive favorite in both events despite the fact that both swimmers who defeated her last year, Rosary’s Alexis Yager and Crystal Lake Central’s Valerie Tarazi, are returning. With her time of 2:00.23 in the 200 IM, she swam 3.36 faster than the next-fastest sectional swimmer. In the 100 breaststroke, her time of 1:01.26 is 1.93 seconds faster than No. 2 seed Tarazi.

“I don’t think they’re gunning for the records, I think they’re gunning for me,” Rajic said. “I was looking at those times, and I have a feeling in me like they can go way faster, but then I’m looking at the times from last year, and they’re around the same time as last year. ... But there’s always the voice in my head that says, ‘Who cares if they go faster? Just concentrate on you.’ ”

So Rajic has set her sights on breaking her records once again. Now that she’s tapered, that’s well in the realm of possibility in today’s prelims and Saturday’s finals.

But for a moment last week, Rajic reveled in her historic accomplishments, even if it only lasted a few seconds.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I’ve been eyeing those records, and I’ve wanted them for so long. To see that I’m No. 1 and to see my name on those records, it feels really good.”