Rajic has two state crowns within reach

EVANSTON — The milestones continue to fall.



And that’s even before Ema Rajic can swim for two state titles on Saturday.



The Urbana Uni High junior standout continued her dominance on the state’s biggest stage Friday, placing first in her two events — the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke — and adding her name to the record books once again.



Less than a week after she eclipsed state records in both events, she broke the state record again in the 100 breast while setting a pool record in the 200 IM at Evanston Township High School.



“She’s a very competitive person,” Uni High coach Dave Young said. “She’s always looking to get better.”



Pull off swims like she has throughout the postseason on Saturday, with the 200 IM slated for an approximate start time of 12:40 p.m. and the 100 breaststroke set to begin about 4 p.m., and Rajic is poised to become the first state champion from Champaign-Urbana since former Centennial standout Payton Johnson won the 100 butterfly state title in 2004. Johnson (2002, 2003, 2004), Marni Tobin from Centennial (1989) and Sheila Findley from Uni High (1985, 1986) are the only C-U swimmers to win a state title.



Until Saturday perhaps.



“I don’t know what I’m going to be feeling (on Saturday),” Rajic said. “I’m sure I’ll be nervous, but I’m really excited, too.”



Rajic was the only area competitor to advance to Saturday’s finals, setting a pool record of 2 minutes, 0.70 second in the 200 IM before establishing another state record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.90. The time in the 100 breaststroke is 0.36 second faster than what she accomplished at the Urbana Sectional, when she came in first at 1:01.26.



Rajic left Evanston High School just before 8 p.m. on Friday, but she already was thinking ahead about what the rest of her Friday night would entail before two of the biggest races of her life commence Saturday.



“I’m going to go eat a lot of pasta,” she said. “Then, I’m going to have my sister give me a massage, get an ice bath and watch some Food Network.”



After placing second last season at the state meet in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 IM, Rajic — who said her preferred show on the Food Network is “The Pioneer Woman” — doesn’t want to leave any doubt about who the state’s top swimmer in both events is by the time tonight rolls around.



“I want to go into the meet with a clear mind,” Rajic said. “I’m really happy with how I’ve done this season, but I know I have more to accomplish. That’s what motivates me.”