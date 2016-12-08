2016 All-Area Girls' Swim & Dive Coach of the Year: Jason Maddux

Why he’s Coach of the Year: For the second consecutive season the Chargers won a sectional title, with Centennial athletes qualifying for the state meet in six events.

Season highlights: “I think the most exciting thing about this season was our team’s ability to wrap around the one goal of winning a back-to-back sectional title and getting as many girls to the state meet as possible. We were a smaller team this year, but we had a lot of talented, hardworking girls who were willing to do whatever it took to achieve their lifetime best times and scores. We would set little goals for ourselves throughout the season, and it was empowering to watch how motivated the girls became as they set out to achieve them. The team sacrificed a lot of themselves, putting in many hours in the pool and the weight room, but they left one of the most cohesive groups I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching.”

A few of my favorites: Favorite food, steak ... First car, 1989 Ford 350 Salt Truck ... Favorite non-sports hobby, boating on any body of water ... Favorite restaurant in the area, Seven Saints ... Favorite/dream vacation destination, anywhere in Eastern Tennessee ... Favorite sporting event I attended live, the Crosstown Classic Games where the Sox win ... Favorite pro/college sports team(s), Chicago Blackhawks, White Sox and the Tennessee Volunteers ... Favorite musicians, Tom Waits and Willie Nelson.

Three things on my bucket list: Improve my bowling average, live on a boat in San Diego and canoe down the Mississippi River.

What I enjoy most about coaching: “I really enjoy helping young athletes develop confidence in themselves and recognize their true potential. Swimming was a sport that taught me the value of hard work, the importance of showing up (on time) and self-respect through sportsmanship. It connected me to a great network of motivated and driven individuals who continue to push me to be a better person today, and it has brought me here to Champaign where I get to continue to share my passion for the sport with the next generation of great swimmers. I only hope to instill in my swimmers the same enjoyment for swimming that the sport has given me for so many years.”

Girls’ Swimming Coaches of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Jason Maddux Centennial

2015 Jason Maddux Centennial

2013 Howard Schein Uni High

2012 Will Barker Champaign Central

2011 Will Barker Champaign Central