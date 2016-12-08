2016 All-Area Girls' Swim & Dive teams
A look at the local girls to crack our 2016 All-Area girls' swimming and diving first, second and honorable mention teams:
All-Area First Team
NAME SCHOOL YR.
Lauren Feddersen Centennial So.
Lizzie Gile Centennial So.
River Jones Champaign Central So.
McKenna Kull Sullivan So.
Ema Rajic Uni High Jr.
Lizzie Rumsey Centennial Jr.
Brynna Sentel Sullivan Sr.
Isabelle Seten Centennial Jr.
Gabi Springer Danville Fr.
Anna Wooters Sullivan So.
All-Area Second Team
NAME SCHOOL YR.
Elizabeth Atkinson Uni High Jr.
Tithi Bera Centennial Sr.
Natalie Drury Sullivan So.
Maddie Hieser Champaign Central Jr.
Lauren Monahan Uni High Sr.
Allison Oligschlaeger Sullivan So.
Lela Wagner Bismarck-Henning Fr.
Kendall Woods Champaign Central Jr.
All-Area Special Mention
NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Liara Aber Champaign Central Fr.
Madison Becker Monticello Fr.
Megan Bernacchi Centennial Fr.
Wynter Haas Danville So.
Dana Herrmann Mahomet-Seymour Sr.
Morgan McKee Champaign Central So.
Courtney Plattner Champaign Central So.
Madison Stoffel Monticello Fr.
Natalie Stumph Champaign Central So.
Audrey Talbot Danville So.
