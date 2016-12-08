Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2016 All-Area Girls' Swim & Dive teams
Thu, 12/08/2016 - 9:51pm | Anthony Zilis

A look at the local girls to crack our 2016 All-Area girls' swimming and diving first, second and honorable mention teams:

All-Area First Team
NAME    SCHOOL    YR.
Lauren Feddersen    Centennial    So.
Lizzie Gile    Centennial    So.
River Jones    Champaign Central    So.
McKenna Kull    Sullivan    So.
Ema Rajic    Uni High    Jr.
Lizzie Rumsey    Centennial    Jr.
Brynna Sentel    Sullivan    Sr.
Isabelle Seten    Centennial    Jr.
Gabi Springer    Danville    Fr.
Anna Wooters    Sullivan    So.

All-Area Second Team
NAME    SCHOOL    YR.
Elizabeth Atkinson    Uni High    Jr.
Tithi Bera    Centennial    Sr.
Natalie Drury    Sullivan    So.
Maddie Hieser    Champaign Central    Jr.
Lauren Monahan    Uni High    Sr.
Allison Oligschlaeger    Sullivan    So.
Lela Wagner    Bismarck-Henning    Fr.
Kendall Woods    Champaign Central    Jr.

All-Area Special Mention
NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR
Liara Aber    Champaign Central    Fr.
Madison Becker    Monticello    Fr.
Megan Bernacchi    Centennial    Fr.
Wynter Haas    Danville    So.
Dana Herrmann    Mahomet-Seymour    Sr.
Morgan McKee    Champaign Central    So.
Courtney Plattner    Champaign Central    So.
Madison Stoffel    Monticello    Fr.
Natalie Stumph    Champaign Central    So.
Audrey Talbot    Danville    So.

