Calm and confident, Rajic wins third straight Swimmer of Year

URBANA— Ema Rajic lay on her back with her eyes closed outside the ARC pool on the University of Illinois campus as Uni High assistant coach Courtney Lehmann sat beside her, reading from a script.

With the state meet a few days away, Rajic imagined that she was swimming with perfect form.

Her strokes were longer than usual. Her core was activated. She was kicking her legs hard. Her body rotated with precision. She kept her head down. Her ankles were relaxed, and her toes were pointed.

She has identified all of those actions as areas in need of improvement. And much more.

“I could go on,” she said later of the faults that she imagines correcting during her regular visualization session. “That’s just for freestyle.”

The Uni High junior isn’t exactly a highly flawed swimmer. Far from it.

The weekend before, she had broken state records in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley. But she always knows her imperfections. Those two sectional races, she said shortly after, weren’t flawless.

“Sometimes you just kind of laugh,” Uni High coach Dave Young said. “She sets a state record, and she saw a few things she could have done different. You’ve just got to kind of shake your head. She’s got a lot of drive, she’s very humble and she’s always trying to learn from every race, and I think that’s why she’s achieved the success that she has.”

While others may use visualization sessions to imagine themselves gliding through the water at breakneck pace or standing on the podium at the state finals, that’s not Rajic’s style.

“People watch her swim and see how effortless it looks and how smooth, but they have no idea how hard she works,” Young said. “She’s up every morning lifting weights, and the only time she’s ever complained to me is if she had too easy of a workout.”

Of course, she did end up standing on the top of the podium twice at this year’s state meet, again breaking both records en route to winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.77 and the 200 IM in 2:00.27.

For breaking records in each event multiple times and winning two state championships, Rajic was named The News-Gazette’s Swimmer of the Year for the third straight year.

Her ability to meet and exceed the lofty expectations set by herself and others surprises no one close to her.

Putting in the work

Rajic began to sprout toward her eventual height of 5-foot-10 around the fifth or sixth grade, and as she began to swim in highly competitive meets a few years later, her sister, Gabi, began to realize Ema could be truly special.

“I looked at her and realized, ‘She’s got the build, she’s got the confidence, she’s going to be really good,’ ” Gabi Rajic said.

Gabi Rajic knows what it takes to become a standout swimmer. The current Indiana junior preceded her sister as a back-to-back News-Gazette Swimmer of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

In fact, Gabi Rajic’s expertise is one of the reasons Ema Rajic’s attention to detail is so intense.

“I think she’s come to the realization that she’s put in the yards, morning and afternoon, and now what really matters is those tiny things that makes you the better swimmer,” Gabi Rajic said. “One thing I’ve realized at Indiana is how much the little things matter. Coming home, I can tell her, ‘You know what? In high school, no one commented on how many strokes I took or how many breaths I took. But at Indiana, I get nailed for that every single practice.’”

For Ema Rajic, putting in the yards never has been an issue. During the first few weeks of practice her freshman year, she regularly approached Young, then in his first season at Uni High, after practice and asked him to add more yardage or speed to her workout that day.

“We’d do a workout of like 6,000 yards, like 4 miles worth of stuff,” Young said, “and maybe the interval I’d give her wasn’t fast enough. ... She’d come to me and say, ‘Hey, Coach, I didn’t feel as challenged as I wanted to today.’ ”

That work ethic and the attention to detail were present from a young age. But it wasn’t until this summer, when Rajic swam at the Olympic Trials, that she realized how special she could truly become.

Getting a taste

As Rajic swam toward the wall in the warm-down pool at the Olympic Trials this past summer in Omaha, Neb., after finishing 49th in the 100-meter breaststroke, she felt herself bump into another swimmer.

As the two lifted their heads from the water, two-time gold medalist Missy Franklin stared Rajic in the face.

“I was like ‘Oh, sorry,’ ” Rajic said, “and she was like, ‘No, don’t worry about it,’ and just kept swimming.”

It wasn’t the time (1:10.24) or finishing position in the 100 breaststroke that affected Rajic. It was the fact she was in the presence of world record-holder and gold medalist Katie Ledecky, whom she made eye contact with, along with Franklin and many of her other heroes. And she wasn’t merely a spectator.

“(I was) awestruck,” she said. “I see them on TV all the time, and I’m watching YouTube videos of their races, then I’m literally looking at their physical human form. It’s so weird.”

The experience reminded her that she has the capability to be in a league with top American swimmers. But it also reminded her that she has plenty to strive for.

“Any time during a workout when I’m like, ‘Ah, man, I can’t do this,’ ” she said, “I just think of Trials, and I’m like, ‘Actually, I can do this.’ ”

Wanting to better herself

A few months after her brush with greatness, Rajic arrived at the Evanston High School pool as the swimmer to beat in the state meet. Gabi Rajic trailed her throughout the two-day meet, offering assistance in whatever way she could.

What struck Gabi Rajic was her sister’s calm, mellow demeanor, even as she gave Ema Rajic a pre-race pep talk.

“She was like, ‘It’s all good, I’ve got this,’ ” Gabi Rajic said.

After finishing second in the 100 breaststroke a year ago and third in the 200 IM, Ema Rajic blew away those performances.

Heading into the meet, she already had cemented herself as one of the best swimmers in IHSA history as one of just two females to hold multiple IHSA records along with Olivia Smoliga, who won a gold medal this summer as a preliminary swimmer on the 400-meter freestyle relay team.

That weekend, Rajic affirmed that fact.

Still, it was a few days before it sunk in. That weekend, Gabi Rajic knocked on her door and said,

“Hey, state champ,” and she slowly began to realize the magnitude of what she accomplished.

When Ema Rajic is congratulated in the hallways or at the pool or introduced as a state champion, her place in IHSA swimming history grows a little more clear.

“I grew up watching Olivia Smoliga become an IHSA state champion and record-holder,” she said this week. “I never knew I would one day be her.”

After a few weeks of rest, Rajic dove back into the pool. She trains for two hours in the morning most days and two hours in the afternoon.

It’s impossible to swim perfectly, she knows. Even those swimmers she looked in the eye two months ago would say that. But she’ll try anyway. Her goal is to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, after all.

That’s why, throughout a high school career in which expectations have been high, she’s shattered them anyway. And she still has a year to go.

“It’s kind of crazy to watch,” Gabi Rajic said. “She literally has had no limits, and it’s kind of crazy to think what she can accomplish next year.”

Girls’ Swimmers of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Ema Rajic Uni High

2015 Ema Rajic Uni High

2014 Ema Rajic Uni High

2013 Gabi Rajic Urbana

2012 Gabi Rajic Urbana

2011 Audrey Rodawig Centennial

2010 Emma Newman Champaign Central

2009 Lauren Drennan Danville

2008 Lisa Boyce Uni High

2007 Norah Cetin Centennial

2006 Athena Liao Urbana

2005 Payton Johnson Centennial

2004 Courtney Cozad Centennial