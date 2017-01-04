Central, Centennial go toe to toe at Unit 4 pool

Image Gallery: HS Boys Swimming: Central vs. Centennial » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Centennial's Luke Starks in the 200 Yard Free during a swim meet at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Alex Shilts’ shoulder was sore from an injury he picked up earlier in the day, but the Centennial sophomore decided to ignore that pain as he dove into the water for the anchor leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay, slightly behind Champaign Central freshman Ryan Wierschem at Wednesday’s dual meet.

After all, Shilts swims for this type of race.

“The shoulder was hurting, but at that point I had already committed to it,” he said. “I told myself, ‘I’m racing, and whatever damage I’m going to do to my shoulder has happened already, and racing like that is what I love to do.’ I love going head to head and it being a close, tight race. It was fun. That’s what I love doing.”

Shilts pulled even with Wierschem, his teammate on Champaign Heat club team, as they touched the first wall.

Down the stretch, Shilts pulled slightly ahead, out-touching Wierschem to win the race by about two-tenths of a second in a season-best time of 1 minutes, 36.51 seconds with a team that also included Luke Starks, Cole Grimes and Conner Hemming.

Because of his shoulder injury, Shilts on Wednesday sat out his premier event, the 100 butterfly, in which he set the Centennial record with a time of 51.63 seconds last year. After swimming a disappointing time of 52.55 at state last year to finish 33rd, he hopes to make the podium this season.

“Last year I got really nervous,” Shilts said. “It’s a big meet, and even though I’ve swam at big club meets many times, I’ve never swam quite at the intensity of state. It was just different than anything I’ve ever swam at, and it ended up psyching me out.”

Central, which won Wednesday’s meet 114-68 at Unit 4 Pool, was led by a swimmer who knows what it’s like to swim a relay at a high level. As a junior last year, Cam Barnard was a member of the Maroons’ 200 medley relay team that earned All-America status with a time of 1:34.73.

This year, Barnard and Luke Thompson, the other returning member of that free relay team, have transitioned into leaders after taking a backseat to graduated seniors Payton Woods and Hunter Jones last season.

“I was kind of the apprentice (last year), I guess,” Barnard said. “I’m kind of growing into (being a leader). I think I’m getting there.”

Thompson, who won the 100 backstroke in 55.46 seconds Wednesday, and Barnard will lead a young group headlined by Wierschem, who swam his first 500 free relay of the season Wednesday and leaped to the area’s No. 2 ranking with a time of 5:18.

The trio of Wierschem, Barnard and Thompson gives first-year Central coach Dave Young hope that his team can contend for sectional titles and state berths in several events.

“Ryan Wierschem does not swim like a freshman,” Young said. “He gave Alex a good fight there. … I think if our kids keep working hard, we have a chance in any of (the relays), really. There’s a lot of good teams out there. Centennial’s going to be really tough in the relays this year.”

For his part, Barnard is excited to face off against Centennial’s 200 free relay again down the road.

“Honestly, I thought we would beat them,” Barnard said. “Not to sound cocky, but I thought we had faster people, but they showed up and swam really well. ... It’s going to be close all year, but I guess it’ll come down to sectionals, and we hope we get them at the big meet.”