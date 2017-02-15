Area college update (Feb. 15): Two swimmers make all-conference

■ Freshman Alivia Hay, a Mahomet-Seymour graduate, and Claire Michael, a Uni High graduate, both earned All-Conference honors for Illinois Wesleyan at the Collegiate Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin swimming championships. Hay placed third in both the 500 freestyle and 200 backstroke, setting season-bests in both events. Michael was a member of the winning 800 free relay that narrowly missed setting a program record, as well as a second place in the 500 freestyle and a third place in the 200 freestyle. The Titans will compete in the University of Chicago Midwest Invite on Friday and Saturday.

■ At the Monmouth Fighting Scot Invitational, Sam Powers, a junior from St. Thomas More, and Eric Rydell, a senior from St. Joseph-Ogden, both posted victories for the Illinois Wesleyan track squad. Powers won the mile run in 4 minutes, 36.14 seconds for his first win of the indoor season while Rydell won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 61/4 inches. Junior Vaughn Gentzler, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, and sophomore Zane Sullens, from Prairie Central, both posted top-five finishes for the hosts. Gentzler came in second in the 60 hurdles in 8.52 and Sullens’ 50-71/4 effort in the weight throw set a season best.

In the women’s competition, Illinois Wesleyan junior Karly Goodman, from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, won both the shot put and weight throw. It’s the second time this season that Goodman has swept the weight event. Teammate Alyssa Pridemore, from St. Joseph-Ogden, came in fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:32.25. Monmouth freshman Aleeka Gentzler, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, finished fifth in the high jump at 4-43/4, her top finish to date.

■ Senior Alexus Jimson-Miller, from Danville, was a double winner in the 60-meter hurdles for Miami (Ohio) at the GVSU Big Meet at Allendale, Mich. Last Friday, Jimson-Miller won the Invitational race in 8.44 and followed it up with a victory in the Open division in 8.42. She currently holds the Mid-American Conference’s top mark at 8.40. The Red Hawks will compete at the Alex Wilson Invitational hosted by Notre Dame starting Friday. Also competing at the Big Meet was Eastern Illinois senior Kristen Paris. The former Fisher runner took third in the 800 with a personal-best time of 2:09.69. The mark is not only the top time this season in the Ohio Valley Conference but also the third-best time in Panther history in the event. EIU will host their annual Friday Night Special meet this week.

■ Sophomore Sam Schuler, from Prairie Central, and freshman Colton Folsom, from Champaign Central, both competed at the Last Chance Invitational hosted by Central College. Wrestling at 174 pounds for Loras, Schuler went 5-1, including a pin, major decision and tech fall en route to a third-place finish. Folsom finished at 2-2 at 197 for the host Dutch, winning his first match in 35 seconds by pin before losing in the consolation semifinals.



■ Four area athletes were recognized for their academic achievements in the fall semester. Freshman Payton Woods, a Champaign Central graduate, is a member of the Michigan State swimming team that was awarded College Swimming Coaches Association of America All-America honors. The team finished the fall semester with a Big Ten-high grade-point average of 3.44. Freshman Hunter Jones, also of Champaign Central, swims for Wabash College and earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester. North Central College sophomores Anna Billman, from Urbana, and Rebecca Kaefring, from Centennial, earned Academic All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors. Billman is a member of the volleyball team, and Kaefring is on the cross-country and track teams. It is the second honor for both athletes.