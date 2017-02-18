Barnard, Thompson lead way at swim sectional

CHAMPAIGN — Cam Barnard reached double figures Saturday.

By qualifying in four events for the state swimming meet, the Champaign Central senior raised his career participation total at state to 12 events.

And, for the seventh year in a row, the Maroons won team honors in a 24-school boys’ sectional at Centennial High School.

The host Chargers were the runner-up, also for the seventh consecutive year.

“Some of the time drops were crazy,” Central coach Dave Young said. “It was great to see their hard work come to fruition.”

Central won six individual events, plus a sweep of the three relays.

Barnard captured both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, the latter an event in which he has reached state all four years.

“He is realizing how good of a swimmer he is,” Young said. “He can do very well next week.”

Central’s other two-event individual qualifier was senior Luke Thompson. He swept the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke races.

“He dominated his events (Saturday),” Young said. “This year, he has learned how to win races.”

A transfer last year from Effingham St. Anthony, Thompson is a four-year state qualifier. Like Barnard, he will swim as a member of two relays at state.

Other sectional champions for the Maroons were sophomore diver Mikey Hynds and freshman Ryan Wierschem, in the 100 freestyle.

Wierschem will compete on two relays at state.

Two Maroon seniors helped relays advance and, in the process, earned their first state-meet berths.

Tianyu Ma anchored the 200 medley foursome. Devon Bell was on both the qualifying 200 and 400 freestyle quartets. Sophomore Justin To swam with one qualifying relay.

“The relay drops were all significant,” Young said. “They are all great teammates. The whole team was cheering everyone on and it paid off.”

The meet-ending 400 relay, anchored by freshman Wierschem, bettered its seed time by more than 6 seconds. The drops for the other relays were near the 5-second mark.

Young highlighted two non-qualifiers who helped add unexpected points to the team total.

Due to a late scratch, Central had openings in two races.

“When (senior) Jack Wierschem got here this morning to watch his brother, I said, ‘Hey, we need you. Get your suit,’ ” Young said.

Though he hadn’t practiced all week, the elder Wierschem nearly matched his personal best in the 100 butterfly and finished seventh.

Sophomore Caleb Dillow was a late entry in the 200 freestyle, and he ended ninth. In the 500 freestyle, Dillow was seventh, cutting nearly 15 seconds off his previous best.

A year after qualifying for state only as part of a relay, Centennial junior Luke Starks advanced by winning two individual events, the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Starks had drops of at least 3 seconds in each event.

Teammate Alex Shilts, a sophomore, moved on in the 100 butterfly for the second year in a row. He was the only non-winner in the meet to advance based on bettering the pre-determined qualifying standard.

For the third year in a row, Mahomet-Seymour’s team improved its sectional finish. The Bulldogs were third. A year ago, they were fourth. In 2015, M-S was sixth, and in 2014 the team was ninth.