Central’s Barnard enjoys successful senior season with state meet looming

CHAMPAIGN — As Cam Barnard pulled himself out of the pool early in the season and put his hands on his knees, he wondered if the payoff was worth the exhaustion.

Until a few weeks before the season began, the Champaign Central senior thought he wasn’t going to swim at all this year. Without graduated seniors Payton Woods and Hunter Jones, with whom he and Luke Thompson earned All-American honors in the 200-yard individual medley, his passion for the sport was flickering.

“Hunter and Payton were my closest friends on the team, and losing them I never really had the drive in swimming, so for a while, I was thinking I wasn’t going to do it,” Barnard said. “Then a couple of weeks before the season I thought, ‘You know what? It’s my senior year, I’ll do it, not really worry about the times and have fun.’ ”

Barnard decided to push through the pain that comes with jumping into rigorous workouts after rarely swimming in the offseason, and he set a modest goal of making it back to the state meet.

“There were a lot of practices where he was bent over with his hands on his knees,” Central coach Dave Young said. “Part of me was thinking, ‘I hope he toughs it out,’ because he was struggling. He works as hard as anyone on the team, and he fought through those first few weeks, because we had some tough practices.”

A few months later, he’s realizing it was well worth it. Barnard entered last Saturday’s Centennial Regional hoping to break 51 seconds to set a personal best in the 100 butterfly. He won the race in 49.56, breaking his PR by over two seconds.

“I was in complete shock,” Barnard said. “I just couldn’t stop smiling. I was so happy. I didn’t think I could ever go that fast.”

Young knew Barnard was capable of producing that sort of time when he looked at his stopwatch after a few late-season timed interval workouts.

“(Assistant coach) Katie (Vanhootgem) and I would compare, ‘Did you get the same time I did?’ ” Young said. “It was like, ‘Wait a minute, this can’t be right.’ I’d ask Katie, and she’d say, ‘No, that’s what I got.’ ”

Barnard will come into the state meet with the third-fastest sectional time. A year ago, a state finals time of 49.56 would have given him second place.

The senior is still acclimating himself to the idea that he’s a genuine state title contender, but at the tail end of a season that nearly never took place, he’s starting to understand.

“I guess my goal (before sectionals) was to see if I could medal this year, just see if I could make it back to Saturday, and now I kind of have a small possibility of winning,” Barnard said. “It makes me feel great and gives me a lot of confidence going into this meet.

“I’m just so happy I (went out for the team) considering the outcome. I’m just happy that my friends convinced me to do it, (and) my old teammates convinced me to do it.”