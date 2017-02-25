Central's Barnard closes his career out strong

WINNETKA — In the final race of his high school career, swimmer Cam Barnard had nowhere to go but up.

In the state preliminaries, the Champaign Central senior qualified for the sixth — and last — position in the 100-yard butterfly at New Trier High School.

In Saturday’s finals, he made a splash. Buoyed by the fastest opening 50-meter split of his career (22.81 seconds), Barnard moved up two positions and took home the fourth-place IHSA medal.

His final time was 49.75 seconds, which will receive consideration for an All-American time.

Barnard said he was more nervous for Friday’s race.

“Since this was my last race, I knew I had to go all out from the beginning and see what I could do,” Barnard said. “Since I was (seeded) sixth, I couldn’t move down. It was all about moving up.”

Barnard’s success marks the third consecutive year and the fifth time in the past seven years that the Maroons had an individual state-placer. Three of those medals were won in the butterfly, with Sam Stewart producing back-to-back third-place finishes in 2011 and 2012.

“He was ready to go,” Central coach Dave Young said. ”He went in with a great attitude and had a gutsy race. He swam a great race. It was anybody’s race until the end.”

Barnard, who cut his time by more than a half-second from Friday’s preliminary round, wasn’t upset with his place.

“Last year (at state), I was 30-something (35th) and I would have been OK with 12th, if it came to that,” Barnard said. “For sure, I’m pretty happy that I got to move up.”

Young said as the season progressed, Barnard got stronger.

“He had a great drive and work ethic,” Young said.

Barnard expects state to be his final competitive race.

“I don’t have a desire to swim in college,” said Barnard, who will likely attend Ohio State University and major in accounting.

Hinsdale Central’s Franco Reyes won the butterfly for the third consecutive year. His time was 48.29.

Going against Reyes, Barnard said, “kind of scares you and kind of motivates you.”

Also competing on Saturday was Centennial’s Alex Shilts, who wound up 12th in the 100 butterfly (51.50).

Shilts was the Chargers’ first top 12 place since Gabe Omo-Osagie in 2012. Shilts was one of two sophomores who placed among the final 12 in the event.

Barnard and Shilts were the only two area placers.