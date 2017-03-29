Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2017 News-Gazette All-Area swimming team

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 9:29pm | News-Gazette News Services

ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM

NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR

Cam Barnard    Champaign Central    Sr.

Ethan Chow    Urbana    So.

Mikey Hynds    Champaign Central    So.

Tianyu Ma    Champaign Central    Sr.

Alex Shilts    Centennial    So.

Andrew Smith    Mahomet-Seymour    Sr.

Luke Starks    Centennial    Jr.

Luke Thompson    Champaign Central    Sr.

Lane Wagner    Bismarck-Henning    Fr.

Ryan Wierschem    Champaign Central    Fr.


ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM

NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR

Devon Bell    Champaign Central    Sr.

Josh Ekberg    Mahomet-Seymour    Sr.

Bodie Goss    Sullivan    So.

Charlie Goss    Sullivan    Sr.

Colton Grimes    Centennial    Fr.

Evan Hobson    Centennial    So.

Bryce King    Sullivan    Sr.

Damien McMullen    Centennial    Fr.

Justin To    Champaign Central    So.

Max Zhang    Urbana    Fr.


ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION

NAME    SCHOOL    YEAR

Deican Benway    Centennial    So.

Mitchell Devine    Champaign Central    So.

Caleb Dillow    Champaign Central    So.

JT Harrold    Clinton    Sr.

Nathan Hedrick    Urbana    So.

Conner Hemming    Centennial    Sr.

Min Kang    Centennial    Fr.

Joshua Walch    Centennial    Fr.

John Wierschem    Champaign Central    Sr.

Davin Yoo    Champaign Central    Fr.

