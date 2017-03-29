2017 News-Gazette All-Area swimming team
ALL-AREA FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Cam Barnard Champaign Central Sr.
Ethan Chow Urbana So.
Mikey Hynds Champaign Central So.
Tianyu Ma Champaign Central Sr.
Alex Shilts Centennial So.
Andrew Smith Mahomet-Seymour Sr.
Luke Starks Centennial Jr.
Luke Thompson Champaign Central Sr.
Lane Wagner Bismarck-Henning Fr.
Ryan Wierschem Champaign Central Fr.
ALL-AREA SECOND TEAM
NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Devon Bell Champaign Central Sr.
Josh Ekberg Mahomet-Seymour Sr.
Bodie Goss Sullivan So.
Charlie Goss Sullivan Sr.
Colton Grimes Centennial Fr.
Evan Hobson Centennial So.
Bryce King Sullivan Sr.
Damien McMullen Centennial Fr.
Justin To Champaign Central So.
Max Zhang Urbana Fr.
ALL-AREA HONORABLE MENTION
NAME SCHOOL YEAR
Deican Benway Centennial So.
Mitchell Devine Champaign Central So.
Caleb Dillow Champaign Central So.
JT Harrold Clinton Sr.
Nathan Hedrick Urbana So.
Conner Hemming Centennial Sr.
Min Kang Centennial Fr.
Joshua Walch Centennial Fr.
John Wierschem Champaign Central Sr.
Davin Yoo Champaign Central Fr.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.