2017 News-Gazette Swimmer of the Year: Champaign Central's Cam Barnard

CHAMPAIGN — Dave Young knew two things about Cam Barnard’s personality coming into his first season as Champaign Central’s swimming coach.

He knew he was tepid on swimming his senior year after taking part in the Maroons’ All-American medley relay team the year before. And he knew he was a laid-back kid.

So when Barnard showed up for the first day of practice, strutting onto the Unit 4 pool deck with his daily pre-practice banana in hand, Young’s expectations weren’t high. Swimming, after all, is a sport in which intensity and dogged persistence are crucial.

“When you hear about a kid that doesn’t want to come out, I’ve never as a coach felt that it was my job to convince them,” Young said. “Sometimes those kids can come out and you’re like, ‘Ah, why did I ask this kid to come out?’ ”

His preconceived ideas about Barnard, he soon realized, were dead wrong.

Barnard wasn’t in the best shape early in the season, but Young could tell, sprint after sprint, lap after lap, Barnard was working hard.

“He’s somebody that’s locked in and wants to do well,” Young said.

That wasn’t the last of Barnard’s surprises. While he’d had success at the sectional meet in the 100-yard butterfly in his previous three seasons, he was never considered a state title contender. In fact, he finished dead last his freshman and sophomore years at the state meet.

He didn’t improve much his junior season, only placing 35th.

An All-State finish seemed out of the question. A spot on the All-American list was a pipe dream. And Barnard didn’t come into the season striving for those goals, anyway.

But shockingly, a kid who swam casually last summer improved by 2.47 seconds in the 100 butterfly, finished fourth in the state in 49.75, swam a time that will put him on the bubble of All-American status and was named The News-Gazette’s All-Area Swimmer of the Year.

“It’s still really weird to me how it all happened,” Barnard said. “It’s still all crazy to me.”



Sticking with swimming

Barnard’s love for swimming always came from the social aspect of the sport.

He searched for another sport and tried high school track and tennis, but he couldn’t find one in which his aptitude resembled what it was in swimming, even though his pre-high school experience was limited. And early on, he forged relationships with veteran teammates.

“I guess I was just nervous and scared coming in,” Barnard said. “I made older friends on the team that made it a lot more enjoyable.”

Those friendships grew, but Barnard still had a complicated relationship with the sport. His motivation still came from those around him, rather than his love for swimming.

Still, his talent was apparent early. His core strength allowed him to glide through the water before coming up for a breath, and he had a feel for the sport.

“We could certainly tell he was going to be a decent swimmer by the way he moved through the water. He had just a good feel for underwaters, the walls,” said Will Baker, the Champaign County YMCA Heat coach and Barnard’s coach at Champaign Central for three years. “But no, we never would have guessed he’d break 50 in the 100 fly.”

His junior season, he was all in. The medley relay that included longtime friends Payton Woods and Hunter Jones, along with a newcomer in Luke Thompson, had a chance to earn a spot on the All-American list, he knew. That pushed him through the drudgery of training.

“I was really excited for junior year because I knew how good our medley team could be,” Barnard said, “so I got a little excited for swimming for probably the first time in my life.”

That group earned All-American honors with a sectional time of 1:34.73. In Barnard’s eyes, that was the highest he’d rate as a high school swimmer.

His days as an All-American were behind him. Or so he thought.



Finishing out strong

With his goals accomplished and Jones and Woods graduated, Barnard thought his swimming career might be over. So that summer, he took it easy.

Days before his senior season started, he decided he’d go out for the team.

“That first couple weeks, I was thinking, ‘Is this worth it?’ My body’s dead. I don’t think I’ll ever get back into shape,” Barnard said. “My one goal coming into the season was to make it back to state again because I knew I wouldn’t be as good considering I hadn’t put in the work in the offseason.”

As the season went along, he made friends with his younger teammates, something that helped him keep going during the season-long grind. He also took on an important leadership role, Young said, and at times he called out teammates in practice when they weren’t swimming their hardest.

And as the season progressed, Young and assistant Katie Vanhootegem looked down at their stopwatches in amazement during hard workouts. Barnard was swimming splits, they realized, that could put him in position to break 50 seconds in the event. A season ago, a time of 49.83 was the cutoff for the All-American list. Barnard’s previous best was 52.03.

“Everything clicked,” Young said. “I think it was just a matter of him believing it. There were times when me and Katie told him, ‘You know, you’re capable of these times.’ He’d kind of look at us, and I think (his expression) was more disbelief than anything.”

Those words turned into reality at the sectional meet at Unit 4 Pool, where he posted a time of 49.56.

His sectional time made the state meet an entirely different experience. In previous years, he’d line up for his individual event and look around and feel inferior to the swimmers around him. But at this year’s state meet, his confidence peaked.

“It’s hard to say this without sounding cocky, but you kind of look around and think, ‘I’m better than most of the people here,’ ” Barnard said. “That just makes you feel great. It really gets you more excited when you get up on the blocks.”

His time of 50.31 qualified him for the “A” final, securing him a top-six spot. And in the final, Barnard decided to push himself from the start.

“I knew that would be my last race, so I kind of just wanted to go for it from the beginning, just all-out dead sprint it because, ‘Why not?’ ” he said. “It was my last race ever. I had nothing to hold back for. I went out as fast as I could.”

Once again, he broke 50 seconds, swimming a time of 49.75 to finish fourth in the state and defy all early-season expectations.

“I have never witnessed a swimmer who does not train year-round consistently just come into a high school season and is able to go the time he did in the 100 fly and make it back on Saturday at high school state,” Barker said. “I’ve never seen that. … Usually people who are in that situation train at least in the fall getting ready at the very minimum. I was really happy for him.”

Barnard’s celebration after his fourth-place swim wasn’t a large one. Young saw him break out a wide smile but little more.

In the ensuing weeks, college coaches began contacting him. Most of the time, Barnard let their calls go to voicemail. His competitive swimming career won’t continue next year when he heads to Ohio State to study accounting.

After the exhaustion began to wear off on the bus ride back from the state meet, Barnard felt a wave of relief. He was an all-state swimmer and likely a two-time All-American. He accomplished far more than he set out to achieve.

“It was probably a little more happiness than anything else to be done, honestly,” Barnard said. “It’s a pretty grueling sport, so I was pretty happy to finish the way I did.”

Previous winners

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2017 Cam Barnard (left) Champaign Central

2016 Payton Woods Champaign Central

2015 Payton Woods Champaign Central

2014 Evan Miller Champaign Central

2013 Jon Delzell Danville

2012 Blake Lehmann Champaign Central

2011 Kegan Skelton Centennial

2010 Kegan Skelton Centennial

2009 Mike Lacine Champaign Central

2008 Mike Lacine Champaign Central

2007 Chester Dols Urbana

2006 Tyler McGill Champaign Central

2005 Tyler McGill Champaign Central