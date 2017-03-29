2017 News-Gazette swimming Coach of the Year: Central's Dave Young

Coach of the Year: Champaign Central’s Dave Young

Why he’s Coach of the Year: Young took over the program this year and didn’t miss a beat. The Maroons won their seventh straight sectional title, and Young helped guide senior Cam Barnard to massive improvement. Under Young’s guidance, Barnard jumped from a 35th-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 52.03 seconds a year ago at the state meet to a fourth-place finish in 49.75 this season.

Season highlights: “Winning the Twin City meet, winning sectionals and advancing seven individuals to the state meet. It was great seeing the kids work hard, have fun and achieve many personal records at the Big 12 meet and the sectional meet. There were so many great swims at sectionals including, but not limited to, Ryan Wierschem dropping 2.4 seconds to win the 100 free and Luke Thompson dropping three seconds to win the 200 individual medley. Also, for Cam Barnard to come out of nowhere and become First Team All-State and hopefully earn an All-American designation was really cool. Personally, it was great to coach with Katie Vanhootegem, who is going to be an awesome coach for the Central girls’ team, and Tommy Lockman, who took time out of his busy schedule to provide invaluable coaching to our swimmers.”

A few of my favorites: Favorite non-sports hobby: When my family and I travel, I really enjoy visiting historic sites and landmarks, especially Civil War battlefields. It combines my love of history with my love of making my kids miserable. ... Favorite restaurant in area: Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse in Danville and Sam’s Cafe in Champaign. ... Favorite/dream vacation destination: My dream vacation, once all of my kids are scuba certified, is to take the family diving in the Cayman Islands. Hopefully, this can make up for some of our past vacations (see hobby above). ... Favorite professional/college team: The Illini and St. Louis Cardinals. I am looking forward to Illini football, as Lovie Smith is a great coach and a class act. He gets the big picture and seems to be someone who genuinely cares about helping his players become better people. As a lifelong Cardinal fan, I am thankful to my Cub friends for displaying good sportsmanship and not gloating too much about their World Series Championship (except Jerry Kuemmerle, who was obnoxious). ... Favorite band/musician: Van Morrison, AC/DC and Lil Yachty. I hope they tour together soon. I have also heard some talented local high school kids sing the national anthem at our meets (thanks Kendall, Loewy, SGP and Elle). ... Favorite moment as a swimming coach: My favorite moment is after seeing a swimmer work hard all season, achieve a personal record at the end of season. It is rewarding to see their reactions in achieving something they originally did not think possible and being congratulated by teammates who are just as happy for them.

Three things I love about coaching: First, I love seeing our swimmers obtain a growth mindset and to work hard to become better swimmers, teammates and young men and women. I really enjoy teaching swimming technique, but I also enjoy seeing them learn to focus on and have fun with the journey. If they can trust the process and put in the effort, everything else will take care of itself. Second, I love seeing our swimmers become great teammates, learn to put the team first and learn the value and reward of being involved with something bigger than themselves. It’s cool to see a team come together, have a fun season and create lifetime memories. Third, I love seeing them grow as young men and women. I am fortunate to coach some amazing student-athletes who are accomplishing great things not just in the pool, but more importantly, in the classroom and community. I love seeing them grow and learn the value of giving back. This season, Central swimmers volunteered at Salvation Army, and we are excited to volunteer this Saturday at the Special Olympic Swim Meet at the ARC. My hope is that the lessons our swimmers learn, in some small way, help them lead successful, selfless and happy lives.

Previous N-G Coaches of the Year

YEAR COACH SCHOOL

2017 Dave Young Champaign Central

2016 Will Barker Champaign Central

2015 Tom Lockman Champaign Central

2014 Tom Lockman Champaign Central

2013 Ben Trupin Champaign Central

2012 Ben Trupin Champaign Central