Chargers top rival Maroons in pool

CHAMPAIGN — Centennial’s swimming duo of Luke Starks and Alex Shilts were a force to be reckoned with on Wednesday.



Starks captured both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events, while Shilts won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.



And they teamed on championship 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to help the Chargers defeat Unit 4 rival Central 110-74.



Those two Chargers accounted for 40 of Centennial’s 110 points.



Centennial coach Courtney Lehmann said Starks’ hard work in practice is paying off in competitions.



“He is extremely hard-working and will do whatever you tell him to do,” she said. “Luke doesn’t take no for an answer, which makes him so coachable.”



She credited Shilts for making the most of his abilities in crunch time.



“Alex has a natural talent about him,” she said. “He is so much in synch with the movement of his body.”



Lehmann said the team worked together to knock off the Maroons.



“Central has such a big team and so much depth,” Lehmann said. “Our guys were excited and pleasantly surprised to win.”



Individual victors for the Maroons included Ryan Wierschem in the 200 individual medley, Mikey Hynds in diving and Nik Johnson in the 100 freestyle. Tigers stumble. Ethan Chow captured the 200-yard individual medley and was runner-up in the 500 freestyle for Urbana on Wednesday night, but the Tigers finished third in a triangular meet at Bloomington that also featured LaSalle-Peru, along with the host Purple Raiders. Nate Hedrick took second in the 200 freestyle for the Tigers, who compiled 94 points, behind the 215 recorded by LaSalle-Peru and 163 by Bloomington.