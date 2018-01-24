N-G Top 10: Boys' swim and dive (Jan. 24)
After three of our top-five squads competed at Tuesday’s Twin City Meet, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS checks in with a fresh batch of rankings:
RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT
1. Centennial 1 With athletes like Alex Shilts, Luke Starks and Cade McAndrew, among others, the Chargers will be hard to push from this spot.
2. Champaign Central 2 Ryan Wierschem is the Maroons’ go-to swimmer, but teammates Davin Yoo, Nik Johnson and Joshua Noa are making an impact, too.
3. Danville 3 The Vikings seek to build a strong base around Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin transfer Lane Wagner and his blazing-fast times.
4. Urbana 5 Ethan Chow could contend for a state-tournament spot in at least one event, while Nate Hedrick offers a strong complement for the Tigers.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 4 It’s only appropriate that one of the Bulldogs’ leading pool athletes is Dante Waters. William Larson also has proven important.
