Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, January 24, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Judge to gymnastics doctor: 'I just signed your death warrant'

N-G Top 10: Boys' swim and dive (Jan. 24)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

N-G Top 10: Boys' swim and dive (Jan. 24)

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 11:37am | Colin Likas
Image Gallery:
HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite
HS Boy&#039;s Swim: Twin City Invite
» more
Photo by: Robin Scholz
Robin Scholz/The News Gazette Alex Shilts, Centennial in the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

After three of our top-five squads competed at Tuesday’s Twin City Meet, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS checks in with a fresh batch of rankings:

RK., SCHOOL    PREV.    COMMENT
1. Centennial    1    With athletes like Alex Shilts, Luke Starks and Cade McAndrew, among others, the Chargers will be hard to push from this spot.

2. Champaign Central    2    Ryan Wierschem is the Maroons’ go-to swimmer, but teammates Davin Yoo, Nik Johnson and Joshua Noa are making an impact, too.

3. Danville    3    The Vikings seek to build a strong base around Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin transfer Lane Wagner and his blazing-fast times.

4. Urbana    5    Ethan Chow could contend for a state-tournament spot in at least one event, while Nate Hedrick offers a strong complement for the Tigers.

5. Mahomet-Seymour    4    It’s only appropriate that one of the Bulldogs’ leading pool athletes is Dante Waters. William Larson also has proven important.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments