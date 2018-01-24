N-G Top 10: Boys' swim and dive (Jan. 24)

Image Gallery: HS Boy's Swim: Twin City Invite » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Robin Scholz/The News Gazette Alex Shilts, Centennial in the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Twin city Invitational at Unit 4 pool at Centennial High School in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

After three of our top-five squads competed at Tuesday’s Twin City Meet, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS checks in with a fresh batch of rankings:

RK., SCHOOL PREV. COMMENT

1. Centennial 1 With athletes like Alex Shilts, Luke Starks and Cade McAndrew, among others, the Chargers will be hard to push from this spot.

2. Champaign Central 2 Ryan Wierschem is the Maroons’ go-to swimmer, but teammates Davin Yoo, Nik Johnson and Joshua Noa are making an impact, too.

3. Danville 3 The Vikings seek to build a strong base around Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin transfer Lane Wagner and his blazing-fast times.

4. Urbana 5 Ethan Chow could contend for a state-tournament spot in at least one event, while Nate Hedrick offers a strong complement for the Tigers.

5. Mahomet-Seymour 4 It’s only appropriate that one of the Bulldogs’ leading pool athletes is Dante Waters. William Larson also has proven important.