Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 5)
SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.
Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 5-0 1.000
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 2 3-0 1.000
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 2-0 1.000
Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 4-2 .667
Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 3-2 .600
Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 2-3 .400
Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 2-4 .333
Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 1-3 .250
Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 1-4 .200
DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 5-0 1.000
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 3-0 1.000
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 2-1 .667
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 1-5 .167
Note: Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.
