Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 5)

SINGLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYER, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.

Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 5-0 1.000

Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 2 3-0 1.000

Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 2-0 1.000

Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 4-2 .667

Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 3-2 .600

Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 2-3 .400

Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 2-4 .333

Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 1-3 .250

Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 1-4 .200

DOUBLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYERS, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.

Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 5-0 1.000

Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 3-0 1.000

Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800

Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 2-1 .667

Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500

Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 1-5 .167

Note: Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.