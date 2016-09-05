Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, September 5, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 5)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 5)

Mon, 09/05/2016 - 12:14am | Troy Gentle
Image Gallery:
HS: XC Kickapoo Classic
HS: XC Kickapoo Classic
» more
Photo by: Robin Scholz
The girls' portion of the Kickapoo Classic Cross Country Race at Kickapoo State Park on Tuesday, Augut 30, 2016. The boys portion was cancelled due to rain.

SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, TEAM    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Madison Scaggs, Centennial    No. 1    5-0    1.000
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 2    3-0    1.000
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial    No. 6    2-0    1.000
Lauren Ellis, Danville    No. 1    4-2    .667
Andrea Cooper, Centennial    No. 3    3-2    .600
Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 5    2-3    .400
Emma Towne, Danville    No. 2    2-4    .333
Rachel McLean, Centennial    No. 6    1-3    .250
Angela Xu, Centennial    No. 4    1-4    .200

DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, TEAM    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 1    5-0    1.000
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 3    3-0    1.000
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS    No. 1    4-1    .800
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial    No. 2    2-1    .667
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville    No. 3    2-2    .500
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville    No. 2    1-5    .167

Note: Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments