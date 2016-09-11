Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 12)
Sun, 09/11/2016 - 9:36pm | Troy Gentle
SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, TEAM    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Madison Scaggs, Centennial    No. 1    6-0    1.000
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 2    4-0    1.000
Allie Perafos, Ch. Central    No.     4-1    .800
inger Tufte, Ch. Central    No. 4    4-7    .800
Lauren Ellis, Danville    No. 1    4-2    .667
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial    No. 6    2-1    .667
Olivia Dodds, Ch. Central    No. 1    5-3    .625
Olivia Gunn, Ch. Central    No. 2    3-2    .600
Allison Bergh, Ch. Central    No. 3    5-4    .556
Andrea Cooper, Centennial    No. 3    3-3    .500
Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central    No. 6    2-2    .500
Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 5    2-4    .333
Emma Towne, Danville    No. 2    2-4    .333
Rachel McLean, Centennial    No. 6    1-3    .250
Angela Xu, Centennial    No. 4    1-5    .167

DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, TEAM    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 1    6-0    1.000
Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Ch. Central    No. 2    3-0    1.000
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 3    3-0    1.000
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS    No. 1    4-1    .800
Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central    No. 3    3-2    .600
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial    No. 2    2-2    .500
Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Ch. Central    No. 1    2-2    .500
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville    No. 3    2-2    .500
Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central    No. 3    1-1    .500
Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Ch. Central    No. 3    2-3    .400
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville    No. 2    1-5    .167

Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.

