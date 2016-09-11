Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 12)
SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.
Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 6-0 1.000
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 2 4-0 1.000
Allie Perafos, Ch. Central No. 4-1 .800
inger Tufte, Ch. Central No. 4 4-7 .800
Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 4-2 .667
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 2-1 .667
Olivia Dodds, Ch. Central No. 1 5-3 .625
Olivia Gunn, Ch. Central No. 2 3-2 .600
Allison Bergh, Ch. Central No. 3 5-4 .556
Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 3-3 .500
Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central No. 6 2-2 .500
Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 2-4 .333
Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 2-4 .333
Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 1-3 .250
Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 1-5 .167
DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 6-0 1.000
Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Ch. Central No. 2 3-0 1.000
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 3-0 1.000
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800
Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central No. 3 3-2 .600
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 2-2 .500
Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Ch. Central No. 1 2-2 .500
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500
Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central No. 3 1-1 .500
Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Ch. Central No. 3 2-3 .400
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 1-5 .167
Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.
