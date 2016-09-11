Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 12)

Image Gallery: HS Football: Monticello vs. Olney » more Monticello's Nathan Graham(8) runs with the ball as Olney's Luke Lambird(87) tries to stop him in a prep football game at Monticello on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016.

SINGLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYER, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.

Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 6-0 1.000

Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 2 4-0 1.000

Allie Perafos, Ch. Central No. 4-1 .800

inger Tufte, Ch. Central No. 4 4-7 .800

Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 4-2 .667

Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 2-1 .667

Olivia Dodds, Ch. Central No. 1 5-3 .625

Olivia Gunn, Ch. Central No. 2 3-2 .600

Allison Bergh, Ch. Central No. 3 5-4 .556

Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 3-3 .500

Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central No. 6 2-2 .500

Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 2-4 .333

Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 2-4 .333

Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 1-3 .250

Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 1-5 .167

DOUBLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYERS, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.

Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 6-0 1.000

Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Ch. Central No. 2 3-0 1.000

Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 3-0 1.000

Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800

Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central No. 3 3-2 .600

Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 2-2 .500

Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Ch. Central No. 1 2-2 .500

Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500

Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Ch. Central No. 3 1-1 .500

Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Ch. Central No. 3 2-3 .400

Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 1-5 .167

Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.