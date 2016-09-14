STM leans on veteran depth

CHAMPAIGN — Last season, the choice was clear for St. Thomas More coach Jim Tressler.

Sophomores Caroline Waddell and Mia Stipes gave STM the top shot to make a state run, so they were the choices at No. 1 doubles when the postseason came. With a much more mature lineup this year, though, Tressler and the Sabers have the luxury of depth.

“I think last year it was obvious; they were the best two to play together,” Tressler said, “but I think some of the other girls have made some improvements and become better doubles players in particular, so I think that’s given us the ability to try some different combinations.”

Not that Stipes or Waddell, now juniors, have regressed after winning two matches as a pair at state last season.

The Sabers return five of six starters this season from a team that finished second at the Centennial Sectional last season. Juniors Delaney Tressler and Sophia Sobeski return along with sophomore Kayley Schacht after all three earned All-Area special mention honors last season.

They’re joined by Katherine Price on the varsity.

“At the end of last season, I think we really believed that we belonged playing on the court with anybody,” Jim Tressler said. “Certainly as the level gets higher and we get more experience, we can work on different things that maybe we couldn't work on last year. To me, the biggest thing is that they’ve got another year of experience under their belt. I think they’re all more comfortable with their starting positions, (and) I think they’re more confident.”



Gonzalez’s addition helps fuel Chargers

CHAMPAIGN — A year ago, Madison Scaggs pushed Lauren Neitzel as Neitzel, the All-Area Player of the Year the past two seasons, pressed to make a run at state.

But with Neitzel and four other varsity teammates gone, few options remained to push Scaggs. In stepped Victoria Gonzalez, who moved to Champaign from Bolivia this summer.

“She’s been a pleasant surprise,” Centennial coach Teri Scaggs said. “She’s not as intense as Lauren was last year, but she and Madison are pretty much neck and neck, which makes them a really good doubles team because there’s really not a weakness. Lauren was really lucky to have Madison, and Madison’s really lucky to have Victoria this year.”

Gonzalez, Scaggs said, nearly transferred last year, but the move didn’t work out.

And for the Chargers, the move was crucial for unexpected reasons. Three of their losses were non-seniors.

“I lost several people and then once you realize that, it puts a whole another perspective on the team,” Teri Scaggs said. “They’re all working hard, (and) they’re all trying. We’ve got some freshmen who are playing in some key positions that are helping us out, and they’re only going to get better.”

Teri Scaggs isn’t sure yet whether Madison Scaggs and Gonzalez will team up on a doubles team in the postseason.

Decisions like that will have to wait because girls’ tennis has moved from one class to two this season.

Centennial will host the sectional, Scaggs said, but they aren’t able to plan the best course of action until they know who will visit.

“At this point, we don’t know who’s in our sectional,” she said, “so I think a lot of coaches aren’t making any decisions until they figure out who is actually assigned to each sectional.”



Uni pair thankful for each other on court

URBANA — Lindsay Huang and Grace Qiu’s first interaction on a sporting level came years ago, when they took ice skating class together as kids.

Years later, the juniors at Urbana Uni High help each hone their games on the tennis court.

And during the high school season, they’re each others’ only teammates because Uni doesn’t have enough tennis players to form a full squad.

“It’s definitely hard not having an actual team, and that we just have to compete individually,” Huang said. “But we practice together at Atkins Center and we play together a lot.”

Last year, Huang and Qiu finished third and fourth at sectionals to qualify for state, with Huang taking the third-place match in two sets. Both recorded one singles victory at state.

While they still won’t have a full team by their sides, the pair are glad that they don’t have to go it alone.

“It’s good having some support, especially because outside of the season we also practice together,” Qiu said. “So we know each other well and we know each other’s weaknesses. We encourage each other and help each other.”