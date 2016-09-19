Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 20)
SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, SCHOOL POS. W-L PCT.
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 9-0 1.000
Sophia Sobeski, St. Thomas More No. 6 3-0 1.000
Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 10-1 .909
Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central No. 4 5-1 .833
Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 9-11 .818
Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 5 8-2 .800
Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 6 6-3 .667
Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 6 5-3 .625
Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 3 5-3 .625
Caroline Waddell, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-3 .625
Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 6-4 .600
Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 5 4-3 .571
Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 6 1-1 .500
Olivia Dodds, Champaign Central No. 1 6-6 .500
Panayiota Laros, Champaign Central No. 6 2-2 .500
Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-2 .500
Mia Stipes, St. Thomas More No. 1 4-4 .500
Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 5-6 .455
Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 3 5-7 .417
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 2-3 .400
Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 5 1-3 .250
Suchi Bhavsar, Danville No. 6 1-2 .333
Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 3-7 .300
Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 4 3-7 .300
Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 1-3 .250
Cece Strader, Danville No. 3 1-3 .250
Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 2-7 .222
Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 2-8 .200
DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, SCHOOL POS. W-L PCT.
Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 4-0 1.000
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 10-1 .909
Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 1 7-1 .875
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800
Caroline Waddell/Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-2 .714
Catherine Waddell/K. Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 2 2-1 .667
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 4-2 .667
Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 3 3-2 .600
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 3-5 .375
Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 1 4-4 .500
Diana Golmeeva/Panayiota Laros, Champaign Cen. No. 3 1-1 .500
Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Cen. No. 3 1-1 .500
Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 3 2-3 .400
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 3-5 .375
Lauren Ellis/Emma Towne, Danville No. 1 1-3 .250
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 2-8 .200
Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.
