Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 20)

SINGLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYER, SCHOOL POS. W-L PCT.

Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 9-0 1.000

Sophia Sobeski, St. Thomas More No. 6 3-0 1.000

Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 10-1 .909

Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central No. 4 5-1 .833

Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 9-11 .818

Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 5 8-2 .800

Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 6 6-3 .667

Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 6 5-3 .625

Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 3 5-3 .625

Caroline Waddell, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-3 .625

Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 6-4 .600

Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 5 4-3 .571

Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 6 1-1 .500

Olivia Dodds, Champaign Central No. 1 6-6 .500

Panayiota Laros, Champaign Central No. 6 2-2 .500

Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-2 .500

Mia Stipes, St. Thomas More No. 1 4-4 .500

Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 5-6 .455

Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 3 5-7 .417

Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 2-3 .400

Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 5 1-3 .250

Suchi Bhavsar, Danville No. 6 1-2 .333

Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 3-7 .300

Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 4 3-7 .300

Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 1-3 .250

Cece Strader, Danville No. 3 1-3 .250

Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 2-7 .222

Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 2-8 .200

DOUBLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYERS, SCHOOL POS. W-L PCT.

Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 4-0 1.000

Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 10-1 .909

Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 1 7-1 .875

Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800

Caroline Waddell/Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-2 .714

Catherine Waddell/K. Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 2 2-1 .667

Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 4-2 .667

Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 3 3-2 .600

Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 3-5 .375

Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 1 4-4 .500

Diana Golmeeva/Panayiota Laros, Champaign Cen. No. 3 1-1 .500

Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Cen. No. 3 1-1 .500

Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 3 2-3 .400

Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 3-5 .375

Lauren Ellis/Emma Towne, Danville No. 1 1-3 .250

Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 2-8 .200

Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.