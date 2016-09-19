Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Sept. 20)
Mon, 09/19/2016 - 8:22pm | Troy Gentle

SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, SCHOOL    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 1    9-0    1.000
Sophia Sobeski, St. Thomas More    No. 6    3-0    1.000
Madison Scaggs, Centennial    No. 1    10-1    .909
Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central    No. 4    5-1    .833
Lauren Ellis, Danville    No. 1    9-11    .818
Allie Perafos, Champaign Central    No. 5    8-2    .800
Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central    No. 6    6-3    .667
Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 6    5-3    .625
Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More    No. 3    5-3    .625
Caroline Waddell, St. Thomas More    No. 2    5-3    .625
Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central    No. 2    6-4    .600
Katherine Price, St. Thomas More    No. 5    4-3    .571
Bailee Bui, Centennial    No. 6    1-1    .500
Olivia Dodds, Champaign Central    No. 1    6-6    .500
Panayiota Laros, Champaign Central    No. 6    2-2    .500
Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More    No. 6    2-2    .500
Mia Stipes, St. Thomas More    No. 1    4-4    .500
Emma Towne, Danville    No. 2    5-6    .455
Allison Bergh, Champaign Central    No. 3    5-7    .417
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial    No. 6    2-3    .400
Sabrina Hantz, Danville    No. 5    1-3    .250
Suchi Bhavsar, Danville    No. 6    1-2    .333
Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 5    3-7    .300
Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 4    3-7    .300
Rachel McLean, Centennial    No. 6    1-3    .250
Cece Strader, Danville    No. 3    1-3    .250
Andrea Cooper, Centennial    No. 3    2-7    .222
Angela Xu, Centennial    No. 4    2-8    .200

DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, SCHOOL    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central    No. 2    4-0    1.000
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 1    10-1    .909
Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More    No. 1    7-1    .875
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS    No. 1    4-1    .800
Caroline Waddell/Katherine Price, St. Thomas More    No. 2    5-2    .714
Catherine Waddell/K. Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 2    2-1    .667
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 3    4-2    .667
Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central    No. 3    3-2    .600
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial    No. 2    3-5    .375
Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Champaign Central    No. 1    4-4    .500
Diana Golmeeva/Panayiota Laros, Champaign Cen.    No. 3    1-1    .500
Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Cen.    No. 3    1-1    .500
Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Champaign Central    No. 3    2-3    .400
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville    No. 3    3-5    .375
Lauren Ellis/Emma Towne, Danville    No. 1    1-3    .250
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville    No. 2    2-8    .200

Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.

