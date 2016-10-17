Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Oct. 18)
SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.
Lindsay Huang, Uni High No. 1 4-0 1.000
Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 2 17-1 .944
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 16-1 .941
Erin Wright, Urbana No. 3 12-2 .857
Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 9-2 .818
Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 5 15-4 .789
Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central No. 4 10-3 .769
Grace Qiu, Uni High No. 2 3-1 .750
Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 3 12-4 .750
Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 6 13-5 .722
Panayiota Laros, Champaign Central No. 6 4-2 .667
Sophia Sobeski, St. Thomas More No. 6 4-2 .667
Caroline Waddell, St. Thomas More No. 2 10-5 .667
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 5-3 .625
Mia Stipes, St. Thomas More No. 1 10-6 .625
Olivia Dodds, Champaign Central No. 1 12-8 .600
Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 5 12-8 .600
Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 9-7 .563
Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 6 5-4 .556
Razelle Ignana, Urbana No. 5 5-5 .500
Candy Leti, Urbana No. 2 7-7 .500
Alora Rent, Urbana No. 6 3-3 .500
Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 5-6 .455
Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 6 4-5 .444
Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More No. 6 3-4 .429
Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 3 7-11 .389
Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 4 7-11 .389
Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 3-5 .375
Marianne Moulin, Urbana No. 4 4-7 .364
Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 7-13 .350
Suchi Bhavsar, Danville No. 6 1-2 .333
Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 5-11 .313
Hexuan Xie, Urbana No. 1 4-10 .286
Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 5-14 .263
Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 5 1-3 .250
Cece Strader, Danville No. 3 1-3 .250
DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.
Noelle Schacht/Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More No. 2 2-0 1.000
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 26-1 .963
Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 1 17-4 .810
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800
Caroline Waddell/Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 2 7-2 .778
Panayiota Laros/Maeve Murphy, Champ. Central No. 3 3-1 .750
Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 11-4 .733
Catherine Waddell/Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-2 .714
Cayla Risinger/Sidney Hill-Kartel, Centennial No. 4 2-1 .667
Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 3 3-2 .600
Caroline Waddell/Stella Green, St. Thomas More No. 1 3-2 .600
Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 1 10-7 .588
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 10-8 .556
Diana Golmeeva/Panayiota Laros, Champ. Central No. 3 1-1 .500
Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 3 2-2 .500
Stella Green/Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 3 2-2 .500
Candy Leti/Erin Wright, Urbana No. 1 5-7 .417
Razelle Ignana/Alora Rent, Urbana No. 3 2-3 .400
Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 3 2-3 .400
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 3-5 .375
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 5-12 .294
Lauren Ellis/Emma Towne, Danville No. 1 1-3 .250
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 2-8 .200
Hexuan Xie/Marianne Moulin, Urbana No. 2 1-4 .200
Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.
