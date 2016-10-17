Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Oct. 18)

SINGLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYER, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.

Lindsay Huang, Uni High No. 1 4-0 1.000

Madison Scaggs, Centennial No. 2 17-1 .944

Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 16-1 .941

Erin Wright, Urbana No. 3 12-2 .857

Lauren Ellis, Danville No. 1 9-2 .818

Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 5 15-4 .789

Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central No. 4 10-3 .769

Grace Qiu, Uni High No. 2 3-1 .750

Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 3 12-4 .750

Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 6 13-5 .722

Panayiota Laros, Champaign Central No. 6 4-2 .667

Sophia Sobeski, St. Thomas More No. 6 4-2 .667

Caroline Waddell, St. Thomas More No. 2 10-5 .667

Felicite Mufuta, Centennial No. 6 5-3 .625

Mia Stipes, St. Thomas More No. 1 10-6 .625

Olivia Dodds, Champaign Central No. 1 12-8 .600

Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 5 12-8 .600

Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 9-7 .563

Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 6 5-4 .556

Razelle Ignana, Urbana No. 5 5-5 .500

Candy Leti, Urbana No. 2 7-7 .500

Alora Rent, Urbana No. 6 3-3 .500

Emma Towne, Danville No. 2 5-6 .455

Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 6 4-5 .444

Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More No. 6 3-4 .429

Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 3 7-11 .389

Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 4 7-11 .389

Rachel McLean, Centennial No. 6 3-5 .375

Marianne Moulin, Urbana No. 4 4-7 .364

Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 5 7-13 .350

Suchi Bhavsar, Danville No. 6 1-2 .333

Andrea Cooper, Centennial No. 3 5-11 .313

Hexuan Xie, Urbana No. 1 4-10 .286

Angela Xu, Centennial No. 4 5-14 .263

Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 5 1-3 .250

Cece Strader, Danville No. 3 1-3 .250

DOUBLES

(Minimum two matches)

PLAYERS, TEAM POS. W-L PCT.

Noelle Schacht/Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More No. 2 2-0 1.000

Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial No. 1 26-1 .963

Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More No. 1 17-4 .810

Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS No. 1 4-1 .800

Caroline Waddell/Katherine Price, St. Thomas More No. 2 7-2 .778

Panayiota Laros/Maeve Murphy, Champ. Central No. 3 3-1 .750

Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central No. 2 11-4 .733

Catherine Waddell/Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-2 .714

Cayla Risinger/Sidney Hill-Kartel, Centennial No. 4 2-1 .667

Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 3 3-2 .600

Caroline Waddell/Stella Green, St. Thomas More No. 1 3-2 .600

Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Champaign Central No. 1 10-7 .588

Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial No. 3 10-8 .556

Diana Golmeeva/Panayiota Laros, Champ. Central No. 3 1-1 .500

Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central No. 3 2-2 .500

Stella Green/Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More No. 3 2-2 .500

Candy Leti/Erin Wright, Urbana No. 1 5-7 .417

Razelle Ignana/Alora Rent, Urbana No. 3 2-3 .400

Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Champaign Central No. 3 2-3 .400

Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville No. 3 3-5 .375

Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial No. 2 5-12 .294

Lauren Ellis/Emma Towne, Danville No. 1 1-3 .250

Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville No. 2 2-8 .200

Hexuan Xie/Marianne Moulin, Urbana No. 2 1-4 .200

Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.