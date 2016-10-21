Uni High's Huang strong early in state tennis tourney

Other Related Content Area well-represented at girls' state tennis

BUFFALO GROVE — Urbana Uni High girls’ tennis coach David Bergandine said Lindsay Huang earning a top-16 seed for the IHSA tournament offered her a little bit of protection in the event’s first day.

Based on how Huang played Thursday, she may not have needed it.

Huang defeated her first two opponents in relatively easy fashion, dropping just one set en route to a spot in the Class 1A singles third round.

“She feels great,” Bergandine said of Huang. “She’s on top of her game. Being able to play at her best against opponents that might not be the strongest builds up her confidence.”

Huang started her day with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph against Providence Catholic’s Gwen Milas. The Illinek followed that with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Rock Island Alleman’s Brenna Hogan.

“We had never got any girls this far in the tournament,” Bergandine said. “I’m pleased they separated (the tournament) into two classes because it gives smaller schools like ours much more of an opportunity.”

Huang’s next challenge is a tough one, as she’ll face the top overall seed, Bloomington Central’s Catholic’s Madison Tattini, today in the third round.

“She has played this young lady in the past,” Bergandine said. “(Tattini) is a very powerful player. Whether or not she’ll be able to put up enough, I can’t really say.”

Huang is the only area athlete still in the main draw for either Class 1A or 2A play, but two local doubles pairings moved on to the consolation bracket’s third round Thursday. St. Thomas More’s Mia Stipes and Delaney Tressler will face Belleville Althoff’s Mary Nester and Olivia Melichar today, while Champaign Central’s Olivia Dodds and Allison Bergh will oppose Chicago Payton’s Sophie Ishiwari and Emilia Wilkie today as well.