Area prep statistics: Girls' tennis (Oct. 25)
Mon, 10/24/2016 - 11:31pm | Troy Gentle

SINGLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYER, TEAM    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Madison Scaggs, Centennial    No. 2    17-1    .944
Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 1    16-1    .941
Erin Wright, Urbana    No. 3    12-2    .857
Lauren Ellis, Danville    No. 1    9-2    .818
Lindsay Huang, Urbana Uni    No. 1    7-2    .778
Ginger Tufte, Champaign Central    No. 4    10-3    .769
Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More    No. 3    12-4    .750
Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central    No. 6    13-5    .722
Allie Perafos, Champaign Central    No. 5    15-6    .714
Panayiota Laros, Champaign Central    No. 6    4-2    .667
Sophia Sobeski, St. Thomas More    No. 6    4-2    .667
Caroline Waddell, St. Thomas More    No. 2    10-5    .667
Felicite Mufuta, Centennial    No. 6    5-3    .625
Mia Stipes, St. Thomas More    No. 1    10-6    .625
Olivia Dodds, Champaign Central    No. 1    12-8    .600
Grace Qiu, Urbana Uni    No. 2    4-3    .571
Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central    No. 2    9-7    .563
Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 6    5-4    .556
Katherine Price, St. Thomas More    No. 5    12-10    .545
Razelle Ignana, Urbana    No. 5    5-5    .500
Candy Leti, Urbana    No. 2    7-7    .500
Alora Rent, Urbana    No. 6    3-3    .500
Emma Towne, Danville    No. 2    5-6    .455
Bailee Bui, Centennial    No. 6    4-5    .444
Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More    No. 6    3-4    .429
Allison Bergh, Champaign Central    No. 3    7-11    .389
Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 4    7-11    .389
Rachel McLean, Centennial    No. 6    3-5    .375
Marianne Moulin, Urbana    No. 4    4-7    .364
Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 5    7-13    .350
Suchi Bhavsar, Danville    No. 6    1-2    .333
Andrea Cooper, Centennial    No. 3    5-11    .313
Hexuan Xie, Urbana    No. 1    4-10    .286
Angela Xu, Centennial    No. 4    5-14    .263
Sabrina Hantz, Danville    No. 5    1-3    .250
Cece Strader, Danville    No. 3    1-3    .250

DOUBLES
(Minimum two matches)
PLAYERS, TEAM    POS.    W-L    PCT.
Noelle Schacht/Regina Schmitt, St. Thomas More    No. 2    2-0    1.000
Madison Scaggs/Victoria Gonzalez, Centennial    No. 1    26-3    .897
Rose Williams/Sophie Hafer, GCMS    No. 1    4-1    .800
Caroline Waddell/Katherine Price, St. Thomas More    No. 2    7-2    .778
Mia Stipes/Delaney Tressler, St. Thomas More    No. 1    19-6    .760
Panayiota Laros/Maeve Murphy, Champaign Central    No. 3    3-1    .750
Catherine Waddell/Kayley Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 2    5-2    .714
Cayla Risinger/Sidney Hill-Kartel, Centennial    No. 4    2-1    .667
Ginger Tufte/Olivia Gunn, Champaign Central    No. 2    12-6    .667
Olivia Gunn/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central    No. 3    3-2    .600
Caroline Waddell/Stella Green, St. Thomas More    No. 1    3-2    .600
Olivia Dodds/Allison Bergh, Champaign Central    No. 1    12-9    .571
Angela Xu/Justice Hardin, Centennial    No. 3    10-8    .556
Diana Golmeeva/Panayiota Laros, Champ. Central    No. 3    1-1    .500
Allie Perafos/Diana Golmeeva, Champaign Central    No. 3    2-2    .500
Stella Green/Noelle Schacht, St. Thomas More    No. 3    2-2    .500
Candy Leti/Erin Wright, Urbana    No. 1    5-7    .417
Razelle Ignana/Alora Rent, Urbana    No. 3    2-3    .400
Ginger Tufte/Allie Perafos, Champaign Central    No. 3    2-3    .400
Diehla Escobedo/Sabrina Hantz, Danville    No. 3    3-5    .375
Andrea Cooper/Bailee Bui, Centennial    No. 2    5-12    .294
Lauren Ellis/Emma Towne, Danville    No. 1    1-3    .250
Cece Strader/Sami Christenson, Danville    No. 2    2-8    .200
Hexuan Xie/Marianne Moulin, Urbana    No. 2    1-4    .200

Note: Coaches are encouraged to send updated records to Troy Gentle at tgentle@news-gazette.com or fax to (217) 373-7401 by noon on Sundays. Teams not represented and players not updated are those whose coaches have not submitted updated information.

