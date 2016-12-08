N-G All-Area Girls' Tennis POY: Centennial's Madison Scaggs and Victoria Gonzalez

CHAMPAIGN — The first meeting at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza was awkward, as would be expected.



Victoria Gonzalez, who had just moved to Champaign from Bolivia, and Madison Scaggs are both reserved upon first meeting someone, although they generally become more outgoing over time.



“I think I was more shy than she was,” Scaggs said.



The meal, which included several members of the Centennial girls’ tennis team, was the first step in a doubles partnership that would eventually blossom.



Their introduction as doubles teammates, though, was just as uncomfortable.



Both are generally baseline players, uncomfortable attacking the net.



The first few times coaches Teri Scaggs, Madison’s mother, and Randy Cetin teamed up to take on the pair in practice matches, they beat them easily.



“Getting them to play as a team, that doesn’t happen automatically,” said Cetin, a Chargers assistant coach. “It took a while to get them to understand the strategies and the tactics.”



Over time, though, the duo became a dominant force in area tennis. They won Big 12 and Class 2A Centennial Sectional titles without dropping a set in either contest.



For that, they were named The News-Gazette’s girls’ tennis Players of the Year.



“I don’t think I’ve worked with an individual or a team where the progress they made over a season was so significant,” Cetin said. “They were a completely different team early in the season to late in the season.”



Developing rapport



That Gonzalez ended up moving to Champaign and playing for Centennial was no coincidence.



Her father, Mauricio, always has maintained a residence in Champaign after his father moved to the area from Bolivia, for graduate school. Throughout his career, Mauricio has spent much of his life abroad, and his three children lived their childhoods in Bolivia with frequent trips to Champaign, although Victoria’s two older brothers also finished high school in Champaign.



Victoria isn’t the first high-level Centennial tennis player in her family. Her uncle, Javier, starred for Centennial in the 1970s, and her brother, Mauricio, was The News-Gazette’s boys’ tennis Player of the Year in 2010.



When her father settled into a job at the University of Illinois as the associate dean for advancement of the College of Business, he decided to have Victoria move to Champaign.



“It was nothing new that Victoria would be at Centennial,” the elder Mauricio Gonzalez said. “It was only natural that Victoria be here with me.”



Scaggs, of course, also has plenty of Centennial tennis family history. Older brothers Andrew and Matthew were also All-Area first-team honorees, as Madison was during her first two years of high school, when she qualified for state each year.



Missing from her resume, though, was a sectional championship. Both years, teammate Lauren Neitzel topped her in the sectional championship.



The first time she hit with Gonzalez during the summer, she thought it might be more of the same.



“I was like, ‘Wow, she’s good,’ ” Madison said of Gonzalez, who finished her classes at Centennial and has returned to Bolivia until the second semester. “That kind of scared me. ... I was really intimidated.”



Gonzalez spent her childhood training at Santa Cruz Tennis Club in Bolivia, although she’d taken a few years off before coming to Centennial. When she arrived, though, she was able to train with former St. Thomas More and current Illinois tennis player Madie Baillon through her father’s connections at the university and the local tennis scene.



“When you play with a player of that caliber, you gain rhythm,” her father said. “You just hit a lot of balls, and when the ball comes back at you, it comes back hard.”



The partnership with Scaggs, though, wasn’t seamless.



Gaining trust



In their early practice matches, Teri Scaggs and Cetin could easily predict their next moves.



“(It was difficult) to get them to understand that standing at the baseline playing doubles maybe wasn’t the best approach,” Cetin said. “That’s what they would do, and initially when you were looking at them, you would say, ‘Those are two singles players playing doubles.”



Throughout the season, though, Scaggs and Gonzalez began to push out of their comfort zone, attacking the net as they incorporated some serve-and-volley into their game.



And maybe most important, they grew comfortable with each other as people. They hung out outside of tennis and regularly communicated on SnapChat. In previous years, Scaggs had been afraid to make mistakes when playing doubles, but that wasn’t the case with Gonzalez.



“I wasn’t worried about messing up,” Scaggs said, “because she told me up front, ‘Don’t be afraid to miss. I’m not going to get mad at you.’ ”



They became a dominant force in the area down the stretch. Gonzalez won the Big 12 title at No. 1 singles, and Scaggs won at No. 2, although they were so even that they were interchangeable at the top of the lineup. Doubles, though, was where they ended up shining.



At the Big 12 meet, they won without dropping a game until the final, which they won 6-2, 6-2. At the Centennial Sectional, they won their four matches by a combined score of 48-8 against a few unfamiliar teams in the first year the sport was split into two classes.



“Over the last half of the season and toward the end, they were doing things that they never would have thought of doing early in the season, and they were starting to do them very well,” Cetin said. “I wish the season was maybe three weeks longer because it was right toward the end of the season that they were really getting it. Another couple of weeks, and they would have been really good.”



At state, they ran into a difficult draw, falling in their first match, 6-4, 7-6, before losing a heartbreaker in the consolation bracket, 4-6, 7-6, 10-8.



“It was absolute great tennis to watch,” Teri Scaggs said. “They played their hearts out, but the other team played well. To me, it was more like a third- or fourth-round match. I wish that could have been, but it wasn’t. I don’t take anything away from them for what happened at state because they played two really close matches against two really tough teams.”



The loss was especially frustrating given the fact Scaggs and Gonzalez, who played for one of the smallest schools in 2A, had beaten the team that finished third in 1A in straight sets earlier in the season.



“They were a special team,” Teri Scaggs said. “I’m not ever going to take that away from them. I reminded them of everything they had accomplished. That didn’t make it easier for them at the time, but I think it’s all OK now.”



In the end, an awkward pairing turned into an ideal fit. And not only in an athletic sense.



“Knowing that I had someone by my side who had confidence in me really helped me,” Madison Scaggs said. “Working really hard with her, making strategies about how we were going to work the net, it all just clicked. It really worked out in the end.”

Players of the Year

YEAR NAME SCHOOL

2016 Madison Scaggs Centennial

Victoria Gonzalez

2015 Lauren Neitzel Centennial

2014 Lauren Neitzel Centennial

2013 Rachel Lewis Danville

2012 Allison Hansen Centennial

2011 Madie Baillon St. Thomas More

2010 Madie Baillon St. Thomas More

2009 Katarina Marjanovic Urbana

2008 Katarina Marjanovic Urbana

2007 Katarina Marjanovic Urbana

2006 Lindsey Hallett Champaign Central

2005 Lindsey Hallett Champaign Central

2004 Kenisha Webb Urbana



