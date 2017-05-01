Area prep statistics: Boys' tennis (May 2)

Singles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 11-0 1.000

Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000

Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-0 1.000

Peek, Central No. 5 2-0 1.000

Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875

A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 5-1 .833

B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 5-1 .833

J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 10-3 .769

Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 9-3 .750

Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714

S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 5-2 .714

Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 5-2 .714

Mertens, Central No. 6 2-1 .667

Moon, Central No. 3 2-1 .667

Munroe, Central No. 2 2-1 .667

Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-3 .625

Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-3 .625

Patel, Urbana No. 4 6-4 .600

W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 3-2 .600

McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 4-4 .500

J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 3-3 .500

C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500

Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500

Jung, Central No. 4 1-1 .500

K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462

Scaggs, Centennial No. 3 6-7 .462

Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-4 .429

Trail, Urbana No. 1 5-9 .357

Doubles

ATHLETES, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-0 1.000

S. Li/Gundersen, Uni High No. 1 2-0 1.000

Baillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 5-1 .833

Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800

Geubello/Meling, Uni High No. 4 3-1 .750

Guo/R. Chen, Uni High No. 3 3-1 .750

Sexton/Hotsinpillar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714

Vaughen/D'Angelo, Uni High No. 3 6-3 .667

Subbiah/R. Chen, Uni High No. 2 4-2 .667

Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 2-1 .667

Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 2-1 .667

J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 4-2 .667

J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667

Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667

A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 7-4 .636

Choi/Tangella, Uni High No. 3 3-2 .600

K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 6-4 .600

J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500

Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500

McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

Stout/C. Mallady, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500

Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

McCarthy/S. Arend, Urbana No. 2 1-1 .500

Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-1 .500

W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-2 .333

Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333

S. Li/Tangell, Uni High No. 1 1-3 .250

