Area prep statistics: Boys' tennis (May 2)
Singles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.
Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 11-0 1.000
Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000
Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-0 1.000
Peek, Central No. 5 2-0 1.000
Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875
A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 5-1 .833
B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 5-1 .833
J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 10-3 .769
Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 9-3 .750
Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714
S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 5-2 .714
Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 5-2 .714
Mertens, Central No. 6 2-1 .667
Moon, Central No. 3 2-1 .667
Munroe, Central No. 2 2-1 .667
Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-3 .625
Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-3 .625
Patel, Urbana No. 4 6-4 .600
W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 3-2 .600
McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 4-4 .500
J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 3-3 .500
C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500
Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500
Jung, Central No. 4 1-1 .500
K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462
Scaggs, Centennial No. 3 6-7 .462
Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-4 .429
Trail, Urbana No. 1 5-9 .357
Doubles
ATHLETES, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.
Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-0 1.000
S. Li/Gundersen, Uni High No. 1 2-0 1.000
Baillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 5-1 .833
Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800
Geubello/Meling, Uni High No. 4 3-1 .750
Guo/R. Chen, Uni High No. 3 3-1 .750
Sexton/Hotsinpillar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714
Vaughen/D'Angelo, Uni High No. 3 6-3 .667
Subbiah/R. Chen, Uni High No. 2 4-2 .667
Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 2-1 .667
Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 2-1 .667
J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 4-2 .667
J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667
Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667
A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 7-4 .636
Choi/Tangella, Uni High No. 3 3-2 .600
K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 6-4 .600
J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500
Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500
McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500
Stout/C. Mallady, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500
Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500
McCarthy/S. Arend, Urbana No. 2 1-1 .500
Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-1 .500
W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-2 .333
Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333
S. Li/Tangell, Uni High No. 1 1-3 .250
