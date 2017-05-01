Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, May 2, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Area prep statistics: Boys' tennis (May 2)
| Subscribe

More Prep Sports

Area prep statistics: Boys' tennis (May 2)

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 10:09pm | Bob Jones

Singles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 11-0 1.000

Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000

Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-0 1.000

Peek, Central No. 5 2-0 1.000

Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875

A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 5-1 .833

B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 5-1 .833

J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 10-3 .769

Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 9-3 .750

Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714

S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 5-2 .714

Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 5-2 .714

Mertens, Central No. 6 2-1 .667

Moon, Central No. 3 2-1 .667

Munroe, Central No. 2 2-1 .667

Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-3 .625

Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 5-3 .625

Patel, Urbana No. 4 6-4 .600

W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 3-2 .600

McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 4-4 .500

J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 3-3 .500

C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500

Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500

Jung, Central No. 4 1-1 .500

K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462

Scaggs, Centennial No. 3 6-7 .462

Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-4 .429

Trail, Urbana No. 1 5-9 .357

 

Doubles

ATHLETES, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-0 1.000

S. Li/Gundersen, Uni High No. 1 2-0 1.000

Baillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 5-1 .833

Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800

Geubello/Meling, Uni High No. 4 3-1 .750

Guo/R. Chen, Uni High No. 3 3-1 .750

Sexton/Hotsinpillar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714

Vaughen/D'Angelo, Uni High No. 3 6-3 .667

Subbiah/R. Chen, Uni High No. 2 4-2 .667

Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 2-1 .667

Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 2-1 .667

J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 4-2 .667

J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667

Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667

A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 7-4 .636

Choi/Tangella, Uni High No. 3 3-2 .600

K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 6-4 .600

J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500

Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500

McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

Stout/C. Mallady, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500

Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

McCarthy/S. Arend, Urbana No. 2 1-1 .500

Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-1 .500

W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-2 .333

Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333

S. Li/Tangell, Uni High No. 1 1-3 .250

NOTE: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or e-mail to bjones@news-gazette.com.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments