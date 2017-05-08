Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 8)

Singles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 12-0 1.000

Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000

Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875

A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 5-1 .833

B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 5-1 .833

Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 11-3 .786

J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 14-4 778

S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 6-2 .750

Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 6-2 .750

Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714

Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 6-3 .667

Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-1 .667

J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 4-3 .571

Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-4 .556

McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 5-4 .556

Patel, Urbana No. 4 6-5 .545

Scaggs, Centennial No. 2 8-8 .500

W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 3-3 .500

C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500

Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500

Bae, Centennial No. 6 1-1 .500

K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462

Trail, Urbana No. 1 6-9 .400

Mertens, Central No. 5 4-6 .400

Moon, Central No. 3 3-5 .375

Munroe, Central No. 2 3-5 .375

Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-5 .375

Jung, Central No. 4 3-6 .333

Peek, Central No. 6 3-8 .273

Ibarra, Central No. 1 3-14 .118

Doubles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

S. Li/Gundersen, Uni High No. 1 2-0 1.000

Baillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 6-1 .857

Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-1 .800

Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 4-1 .800

Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800

Dee/Y. Kim, Centennial No, 3 3-1 .750

Geubello/Meling, Uni High No. 4 3-1 .750

Guo/R. Chen, Uni High No. 3 3-1 .750

Sexton/Hotsinpilllar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714

Vaughen/D’Angelo, Uni High No. 3 6-3 .667

Subbiah/R. Chen, Uni High No. 2 4-2 .667

J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 4-2 .667

J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667

Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667

W. Thomas/ Dee, Centennial No. 3 2-1 .667

A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 8-5 .615

J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 3-2 .600

Choi/Tangella, Uni High No. 3 3-2 .600

Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 3-2 .600

K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 7-5 .583

Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500

C. Mallady/Stout, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500

McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

McCarthy/S. Arend, Urbana No. 2 1-1 .500

Mertens/Jung, Central No. 2 4-6 .400

Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333

Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333

Munroe/Moon, Central No. 1 4-12 .250

S. Li/Tangell, Uni High No. 1 1-3 .250

W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-4 .200

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com.