Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 8)
Mon, 05/08/2017 - 11:27pm | News-Gazette News Services

Singles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL    POS.    REC.    PCT.

Mineyev, Urbana    No. 6    12-0    1.000
Sexton, Danville    No. 2    4-0    1.000
Tay, St. Thomas More    No. 4    8-1    .875
A. Neitzel, Centennial    No. 5    5-1    .833
B. Neitzel, Centennial    No. 4    5-1    .833
Baillon, St. Thomas More    No. 1    11-3    .786
J. Thomas, Centennial    No. 1    14-4    778
S. Arend, Urbana    No. 3    6-2    .750
Parks, St. Thomas More    No. 5    6-2    .750
Vadeboncoeur, Danville    No. 1    10-4    .714
Sellett, St. Thomas More    No. 2    6-3    .667
Argoudelis, St. Thomas More    No. 6    2-1    .667
J. Arend, Urbana    No. 5    4-3    .571
Janson, Centennial    No. 6    5-4    .556
McCarthy, Urbana    No. 2    5-4    .556
Patel, Urbana    No. 4    6-5    .545
Scaggs, Centennial    No. 2    8-8    .500
W. Thomas, Centennial    No. 5    3-3    .500
C. Mallady, Danville    No. 5    2-2    .500
Stout, Danville    No. 6    2-2    .500
Bae, Centennial    No. 6    1-1    .500
K. Mallady, Danville    No. 3    6-7    .462
Trail, Urbana    No. 1    6-9    .400
Mertens, Central    No. 5    4-6    .400
Moon, Central    No. 3    3-5    .375
Munroe, Central    No. 2    3-5    .375
Ridge, St. Thomas More    No. 3    3-5    .375
Jung, Central    No. 4    3-6    .333
Peek, Central    No. 6    3-8    .273
Ibarra, Central    No. 1    3-14    .118

Doubles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL    POS.    REC.    PCT.

S. Li/Gundersen, Uni High    No. 1    2-0    1.000
Baillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More    No. 1    6-1    .857
Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More    No. 2    4-1    .800
Trail/S. Arend, Urbana    No. 1    4-1    .800
Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville    No. 1    4-1    .800
Dee/Y. Kim, Centennial    No, 3     3-1    .750
Geubello/Meling, Uni High    No. 4    3-1    .750
Guo/R. Chen, Uni High    No. 3    3-1    .750
Sexton/Hotsinpilllar, Danville    No. 2    5-2    .714
Vaughen/D’Angelo, Uni High    No. 3    6-3    .667
Subbiah/R. Chen, Uni High    No. 2    4-2    .667
J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial    No. 1    4-2    .667
J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana    No. 3    2-1    .667
Guo/Wu, University High    No. 4    2-1    .667
W. Thomas/ Dee, Centennial    No. 3    2-1    .667
A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial    No. 2    8-5    .615
J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana    No. 2    3-2    .600
Choi/Tangella, Uni High    No. 3    3-2    .600
Ibarra/Shinew, Central    No. 3    3-2    .600
K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial    No. 1    7-5    .583
Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana    No. 2    2-2    .500
C. Mallady/Stout, Danville    No. 3    2-2    .500
McCarthy/Patel, Urbana    No. 1    2-2    .500
Trail/McCarthy, Urbana    No. 1    2-2    .500
McCarthy/S. Arend, Urbana    No. 2    1-1    .500
Mertens/Jung, Central    No. 2    4-6    .400
Palacios/Acosta, Urbana    No. 3    1-2    .333
Patel/Mineyev, Urbana    No. 3    1-2    .333
Munroe/Moon, Central    No. 1    4-12    .250
S. Li/Tangell, Uni High    No. 1    1-3    .250
W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial    No. 3     1-4    .200

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com.

