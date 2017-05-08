Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 8)
Singles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.
Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 12-0 1.000
Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000
Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875
A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 5-1 .833
B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 5-1 .833
Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 11-3 .786
J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 14-4 778
S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 6-2 .750
Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 6-2 .750
Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714
Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 6-3 .667
Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-1 .667
J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 4-3 .571
Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-4 .556
McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 5-4 .556
Patel, Urbana No. 4 6-5 .545
Scaggs, Centennial No. 2 8-8 .500
W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 3-3 .500
C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500
Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500
Bae, Centennial No. 6 1-1 .500
K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462
Trail, Urbana No. 1 6-9 .400
Mertens, Central No. 5 4-6 .400
Moon, Central No. 3 3-5 .375
Munroe, Central No. 2 3-5 .375
Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-5 .375
Jung, Central No. 4 3-6 .333
Peek, Central No. 6 3-8 .273
Ibarra, Central No. 1 3-14 .118
Doubles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.
S. Li/Gundersen, Uni High No. 1 2-0 1.000
Baillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 6-1 .857
Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-1 .800
Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 4-1 .800
Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800
Dee/Y. Kim, Centennial No, 3 3-1 .750
Geubello/Meling, Uni High No. 4 3-1 .750
Guo/R. Chen, Uni High No. 3 3-1 .750
Sexton/Hotsinpilllar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714
Vaughen/D’Angelo, Uni High No. 3 6-3 .667
Subbiah/R. Chen, Uni High No. 2 4-2 .667
J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 4-2 .667
J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667
Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667
W. Thomas/ Dee, Centennial No. 3 2-1 .667
A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 8-5 .615
J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 3-2 .600
Choi/Tangella, Uni High No. 3 3-2 .600
Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 3-2 .600
K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 7-5 .583
Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500
C. Mallady/Stout, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500
McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500
Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500
McCarthy/S. Arend, Urbana No. 2 1-1 .500
Mertens/Jung, Central No. 2 4-6 .400
Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333
Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333
Munroe/Moon, Central No. 1 4-12 .250
S. Li/Tangell, Uni High No. 1 1-3 .250
W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-4 .200
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.