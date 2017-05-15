Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 15)
Singles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.
Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000
Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 15-2 .882
Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875
J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 18-4 .818
Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 11-3 .786
S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 6-3 .667
Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 6-2 .750
Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714
A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 7-3 .700
B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 7-3 .700
Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 6-3 .667
Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-1 .667
W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 6-4 .600
J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 5-4 .556
Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-4 .556
Scaggs, Centennial No. 2 10-10 .500
C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500
Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500
Patel, Urbana No. 4 7-8 .467
K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462
Moon, Central No. 3 6-8 .429
McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 5-7 .417
Mertens, Central No. 5 5-8 .385
Munroe, Central No. 2 5-8 .385
Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-5 .375
Jung, Central No. 4 5-9 .357
Guo, Centennial No. 5 2-4 .333
Trail, Urbana No. 1 6-13 .316
Peek, Central No. 6 3-8 .273
Ibarra, Central No. 1 4-15 .211
Doubles
ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.
S. Li/Gundersen, University High No. 1 4-0 1.000
JBaillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 6-1 .857
Geubello/Meling, University High No. 4 5-1 .833
Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-1 .800
Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800
Dee/Y. Kim, Centennial No, 3 3-1 .750
Guo/R. Chen, University High No. 3 3-1 .750
Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 5-2 .714
Sexton/Hotsinpillar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714
Vaughen/D’Angelo, Universtiy High No. 3 6-3 .667
Subbiah/R. Chen, University High No. 2 4-2 .667
Choi/Tangella, Universit High No. 3 4-2 .667
J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667
Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667
W. Thomas/ Dee, Centennial No. 3 2-1 .667
A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 10-6 .625
J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 6-4 .600
K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 9-7 .563
J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 3-3 .500
7Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500
C. Mallady/Stout, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500
McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500
Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500
Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 4-5 .444
Mertens/Jung, Central No. 2 5-9 .357
Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333
Munroe/Moon, Central No. 1 4-12 .250
S. Li/Tangell, University High No. 1 1-3 .250
Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-4 .200
W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-4 .200
NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.