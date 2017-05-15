Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 15)

Singles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

Sexton, Danville No. 2 4-0 1.000

Mineyev, Urbana No. 6 15-2 .882

Tay, St. Thomas More No. 4 8-1 .875

J. Thomas, Centennial No. 1 18-4 .818

Baillon, St. Thomas More No. 1 11-3 .786

S. Arend, Urbana No. 3 6-3 .667

Parks, St. Thomas More No. 5 6-2 .750

Vadeboncoeur, Danville No. 1 10-4 .714

A. Neitzel, Centennial No. 5 7-3 .700

B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 4 7-3 .700

Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 2 6-3 .667

Argoudelis, St. Thomas More No. 6 2-1 .667

W. Thomas, Centennial No. 5 6-4 .600

J. Arend, Urbana No. 5 5-4 .556

Janson, Centennial No. 6 5-4 .556

Scaggs, Centennial No. 2 10-10 .500

C. Mallady, Danville No. 5 2-2 .500

Stout, Danville No. 6 2-2 .500

Patel, Urbana No. 4 7-8 .467

K. Mallady, Danville No. 3 6-7 .462

Moon, Central No. 3 6-8 .429

McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 5-7 .417

Mertens, Central No. 5 5-8 .385

Munroe, Central No. 2 5-8 .385

Ridge, St. Thomas More No. 3 3-5 .375

Jung, Central No. 4 5-9 .357

Guo, Centennial No. 5 2-4 .333

Trail, Urbana No. 1 6-13 .316

Peek, Central No. 6 3-8 .273

Ibarra, Central No. 1 4-15 .211

Doubles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL POS. REC. PCT.

S. Li/Gundersen, University High No. 1 4-0 1.000

JBaillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More No. 1 6-1 .857

Geubello/Meling, University High No. 4 5-1 .833

Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More No. 2 4-1 .800

Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville No. 1 4-1 .800

Dee/Y. Kim, Centennial No, 3 3-1 .750

Guo/R. Chen, University High No. 3 3-1 .750

Trail/S. Arend, Urbana No. 1 5-2 .714

Sexton/Hotsinpillar, Danville No. 2 5-2 .714

Vaughen/D’Angelo, Universtiy High No. 3 6-3 .667

Subbiah/R. Chen, University High No. 2 4-2 .667

Choi/Tangella, Universit High No. 3 4-2 .667

J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana No. 3 2-1 .667

Guo/Wu, University High No. 4 2-1 .667

W. Thomas/ Dee, Centennial No. 3 2-1 .667

A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial No. 2 10-6 .625

J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial No. 1 6-4 .600

K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial No. 1 9-7 .563

J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana No. 2 3-3 .500

7Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana No. 2 2-2 .500

C. Mallady/Stout, Danville No. 3 2-2 .500

McCarthy/Patel, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

Trail/McCarthy, Urbana No. 1 2-2 .500

Ibarra/Shinew, Central No. 3 4-5 .444

Mertens/Jung, Central No. 2 5-9 .357

Palacios/Acosta, Urbana No. 3 1-2 .333

Munroe/Moon, Central No. 1 4-12 .250

S. Li/Tangell, University High No. 1 1-3 .250

Patel/Mineyev, Urbana No. 3 1-4 .200

W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial No. 3 1-4 .200

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com.