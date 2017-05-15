Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 15)
Boys' tennis honor roll (through May 15)

Mon, 05/15/2017

Singles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL    POS.    REC.    PCT.

Sexton, Danville    No. 2    4-0    1.000
Mineyev, Urbana    No. 6    15-2    .882
Tay, St. Thomas More    No. 4    8-1    .875
J. Thomas, Centennial    No. 1    18-4    .818
Baillon, St. Thomas More    No. 1    11-3    .786
S. Arend, Urbana    No. 3    6-3    .667
Parks, St. Thomas More    No. 5    6-2    .750
Vadeboncoeur, Danville    No. 1     10-4    .714
A. Neitzel, Centennial    No. 5    7-3    .700
B. Neitzel, Centennial    No. 4    7-3    .700
Sellett, St. Thomas More    No. 2    6-3    .667
Argoudelis, St. Thomas More    No. 6    2-1    .667
W. Thomas, Centennial    No. 5    6-4    .600
J. Arend, Urbana    No. 5    5-4    .556
Janson, Centennial    No. 6    5-4    .556
Scaggs, Centennial    No. 2    10-10    .500
C. Mallady, Danville    No. 5    2-2    .500
Stout, Danville    No. 6    2-2    .500
Patel, Urbana    No. 4    7-8    .467
K. Mallady, Danville    No. 3    6-7    .462
Moon, Central    No. 3    6-8    .429
McCarthy, Urbana    No. 2    5-7    .417
Mertens, Central    No. 5    5-8    .385
Munroe, Central    No. 2    5-8    .385
Ridge, St. Thomas More    No. 3    3-5    .375
Jung, Central    No. 4    5-9    .357
Guo, Centennial    No. 5    2-4    .333
Trail, Urbana    No. 1    6-13    .316
Peek, Central    No. 6    3-8    .273
Ibarra, Central    No. 1    4-15    .211

Doubles

ATHLETE, SCHOOL    POS.    REC.    PCT.

S. Li/Gundersen, University High    No. 1    4-0    1.000
JBaillon/Sellett, St. Thomas More    No. 1    6-1    .857
Geubello/Meling, University High    No. 4    5-1    .833
Tay/Parks, St. Thomas More    No. 2    4-1    .800
Vadeboncoeur/K. Mallady, Danville    No. 1    4-1    .800
Dee/Y. Kim, Centennial    No, 3     3-1    .750
Guo/R. Chen, University High    No. 3    3-1    .750
Trail/S. Arend, Urbana    No. 1    5-2    .714
Sexton/Hotsinpillar, Danville    No. 2    5-2    .714
Vaughen/D’Angelo, Universtiy High    No. 3    6-3    .667
Subbiah/R. Chen, University High    No. 2    4-2    .667
Choi/Tangella, Universit High    No. 3    4-2    .667
J. Arend/Kamekawa, Urbana    No. 3    2-1    .667
Guo/Wu, University High    No. 4    2-1    .667
W. Thomas/ Dee, Centennial    No. 3    2-1    .667
A. Neitzel/Guo, Centennial    No. 2    10-6    .625
J. Thomas/Scaggs, Centennial    No. 1    6-4    .600
K. Kim/B. Neitzel, Centennial    No. 1    9-7    .563
J, Arend/McCarthy, Urbana    No. 2    3-3    .500
7Kamekawa/Huart, Urbana    No. 2    2-2    .500
C. Mallady/Stout, Danville    No. 3    2-2    .500
McCarthy/Patel, Urbana    No. 1    2-2    .500
Trail/McCarthy, Urbana    No. 1    2-2    .500
Ibarra/Shinew, Central    No. 3    4-5    .444
Mertens/Jung, Central    No. 2    5-9    .357
Palacios/Acosta, Urbana    No. 3    1-2    .333
Munroe/Moon, Central    No. 1    4-12    .250
S. Li/Tangell, University High    No. 1    1-3    .250
Patel/Mineyev, Urbana    No. 3    1-4    .200
W. Thomas/Janson, Centennial    No. 3     1-4    .200

NOTES: Schools not listed are ones whose coaches did not submit information. Honor roll updates should be faxed to The News-Gazette (217) 373-7401 or emailed to bjones@news-gazette.com.

