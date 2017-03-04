Track and field roundup: M-S, Danville boys post nine first-place finishes

CHAMPAIGN — Local distance runners and throwers saw success Saturday at the boys’ track and field First to the Finish Charger Invitational, hosted by Centennial.

Mahomet-Seymour led the way with five first-place showings, all in distance events.

The Bulldogs’ 3,200-meter relay team led off the event by placing first in a meet-record 8 minutes, 16.51 seconds.

That was followed by top displays from Brian Butcher in the Class B 3,200 run (9:46.61), Patrik Elkins in the Class B 800 (2:05.66), Ryan Hodge in the Class C 1,600 (4:34.34) and Riley Fortune in the Class B 1,600 (4:31.36).

Butcher and Hodge broke meet records in their respective competitions.

Danville collected four first-place finishes on the day, led by Phillip Hall’s win in the Class A 800 run (2:00.56).

Other Vikings to capture event titles were Michael Moreman in the Class C 3,200 (10:13.12), Josiah Heidle in the Class B shot put (46 feet, 3 inches) and Jaiden Nelson in the Class B shot put (49-21/4).

Nelson set a new meet record in his event.

Host Centennial was led by a third-place display from Will Cowart in the Class B high jump (5-8).

Additionally, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall took second in the Class A 3,200 in 9:21.70.



In Carbondale. Champaign Central’s Nicholas Jackson was an individual champion Saturday at the boys’ Southern Illinois University Indoor Track and Field Invitational.

Jackson won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches.

Maroon teammate John Miller placed fourth in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 4.95 seconds), while Central’s Devin Edwards notched fifth in the 60 dash (7.30).

In the 3,200, Monticello received strong performances from Alex Helmuth (third, 9:55.32) and Garrett Dixon (fourth, 9:58.73).

St. Thomas More was led by Bobby Kapolnek in the 400 (sixth, 53.46).

Hoopeston Area’s Trey Houmes recorded a pair of 20th-place finishes, in the 800 and 1,600.



In Bloomington. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Parker Francisco was a force to be reckoned with Saturday at the girls’ Bloomington Indoor Invitational, held at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Francisco was the 60-meter hurdles champion in 9.18 seconds and captured runner-up honors in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

She also teamed with Abbey Mizer, Zea Maroon and Hanna Atwood to help the Spartans place third in the 800 relay (1:52.06).

SJ-O also placed third in the 1,600 relay (4:18.04) and fourth in the 3,200 relay (10:48.81), while Sam Mabry placed second in the 800 run (2:29.37) and Frankie Izard was a fourth-place finisher in the 60 and 200 dashes (8.09 and 27.57, respectively).

Champaign Central was led by a fifth-place display from Jillian Devine in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches).

Schlarman received a pair of fifth-place showings. Capria Brown achieved the position in the 200 dash (28.17), while Sarah Craig landed there in the pole vault (10-6).

Clinton’s top athlete was Julia Sterr, who took fourth in the 3,200 (12:51.09).

Centennial was paced by Emma Wise, who captured seventh in the high jump (4-8).



In West Lafayette, Ind. Watseka boys’ track and field netted two top-10 finishes Saturday at the Hoosier Individuals, held at Purdue University.

Rusty Kuhlmann led the Warriors by grabbing runner-up honors in the shot put (44 feet, 8 inches).

Michael Hendrickson recorded a sixth-place finish in the long jump (19-101/2).