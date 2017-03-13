Urbana wins Big 12 girls' track and field meet

BLOOMINGTON — Urbana’s Libby Cultra won two individual events in Monday’s running of the Big 12 Conference girls’ indoor track and field meet at Illinois Wesleyan University, leading the Tigers to their first team title in the 22-year history of the event.

Urbana was dominant in the 11-school meet, amassing 106 points. Runner-up Normal Community had 62.

Cultra won both the 1,600-meter (5 minutes, 22.63 seconds) and 3,200-meter (11:19.73) races. She was part of the Tigers’ 1-2 finish in the 1,600, edging teammate Olivia Rosenstein (5:22.66) at the finish line. Overall, Urbana won five events and placed second in five.

Urbana’s Diamonasia Taylor won the high jump (5-0) and ran a leg on the school’s victorious 800 relay with Shyanne Bufford, Jyana Anderson and Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon.

Rosenstein ran the leadoff leg on Urbana’s triumphant 3,200 relay. She was joined by Emma Diers, Chian Scott and Kynzee Boastick. Diers, Scott and Boastick were on the runner-up 1,600 relay along with Cultra. Individually, Boastick took second in the 400 meters, Scott was second in the 800 and Taylor was second in the long jump.

Danville teammates Shanice Garbutt (800) and Ameia Wilson (long jump) were individual champions.

They also ran on the first-place 1,600 relay along with Keneisha Williams and Diamond Holmes.

Wilson secured two runner-up finishes, in the 60 and 200 dashes for the fourth-place Vikings.

Centennial placed eighth and Central was 10th even though its athletes established 29 personal bests.

The Chargers’ best performance was a third place effort in the 3,200 relay. Runners were Madeline Martin, Molly Potter, Darrice Gillon and Lia Potter. Individually, Lia Potter took fourth in the 400 and Valena Greene was fourth in the 60 hurdles.

Central’s Chanice Willis was fourth in the 200 meters and anchored the Maroons’ fourth-place finishing 800 relay.