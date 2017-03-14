Vikings finish second at Big 12 meet

BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys’ track and field team must have a knack for doing well in 800-meter runs.

Phillip Hall won the 800 in 2 minutes, 3.7 seconds and joined teammates Brandon Barfell, Quemarii Williams and Sincere Williams-Davis to capture the 3,200 relay in 8:23.75, pacing Danville to a second-place team finish behind Bloomington at the Big 12 Boys Indoor Championship on Tuesday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

Danville triple jumper Darryl Kelley also brought home an individual title with a leap of 42 feet, 7 1/2 inches.

Viking distance runners Tyler Huckelberry (10:11.92) and William Powell (10:17.47) finished second and third, respectively, in the 3,200.

Williams captured second place in the 400 (51.59), Williams-Davis was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:44.69) and Jaiden Nelson (46-6 1/2) and Josiah Heidle (46-4 1/2) were second and third, respectively, in the shot pot.

Champaign Central finished in seventh place in the 10-team field behind high-jump champion Nicholas Jackson, who cleared 6-5, a third-place performance from sprinter Devin Edwards in the 60 (7.27) and a third-place run in the 800 by John Miller (2:04.92).

Cam Mustafa’s second-place finish in the 60 hurdles at 8.81 and Henoc Mondika’s third-place performance in the 400 at 52.86 led ninth-place Centennial.