Turney, Lewis lead area athletes at track meet

NORMAL — Area girls claimed the top two spots on Wednesday in the 800-meter run at the Normal West Lady Wildcat Track and Field Indoor Invitational.

Clinton freshman Payne Turney was the winner in 2 minutes, 23.88 seconds. Mahomet-Seymour senior Kaitlin Lewis was the runner-up in 2:24.23.

Third-place finishers included M-S’ Lakeida Nichols (60 meters) and Clinton’s Claudia Workman (shot put) as well as the Bulldogs’ 3,200-relay foursome of Megan Churm, Samira Kassem, Brisa McGrath and Jenna Straub.

Churm added a fourth-place finish in the 1,600. Teammate Mara Pletcher was fourth in the pole vault though she cleared the same height as the winner (11-6). Clinton’s Madison Filkin took fourth in the 60 hurdles.