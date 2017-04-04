Wilson picks up the pace for Vikings

URBANA — Ameia Wilson loudly gasped for air as she lay on her back in pain after winning the 400-meter dash in 59.09 seconds at Tuesday’s five-team meet at Urbana.

Wilson wasn’t injured, But that didn’t mean the Danville sophomore, who’s used to running a quarter of the distance, wasn’t in pain.

“After racing, everything comes back to your body and you feel broken,” she said after taking several minutes to fully recover. “It was brutal. I felt like all of the elements were against me, but as long as you keep pushing through and you don’t slow down, you’ll be fine.”

Wilson had already won the 100 in a time of 12.42, blowing away a strong field by 0.6 seconds. In that race, she’s one of the best in the state after finishing just .03 out of the state finals as a freshman. At the Illinois Top Times Meet, she took second in the 200, third in the 100 and sixth in the long jump, which she also won on Tuesday with a leap of 18 feet, 1 inch.

But this year, she’s in better shape, despite the fact that she crumpled to the ground as her lungs burned after the 400. Her post-race posture belied the fact that she had prepared for this.

Last fall, Wilson took up cross-country for the first time.

The learning curve was steep, and she admitted she usually began races too fast or too slow, particularly early in the season.

“Sometimes she would ask, ‘How do you guys do this stuff? This is so long,’ ” said junior Shanice Garbutt, who won the 800 and anchored the winning 3,200 meter relay on Tuesday. “We would tell her, ‘You’ve just got to keep practicing and keep putting in work,’ and she’d get out there every day and run the mileage, and she’s gotten so much better. Now in practice, she runs her miles like it’s nothing.”

By the end of the season, her personal best was a respectable time of 23:00. And cross-country wasn’t the only key to her development. She went to aerobics class, worked with plyometrics and took up yoga.

“Our plan is to make her a complete track person,” Danville coach B.J. Luke said. “She’s a kid who’s fast, everyone knows that. She’s done all the things we’ve asked her to do to become a complete track person. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Wilson could hardly stand after her 400 on Tuesday, but she’s excited about her possibilities in the race. Her time on a cold, windy day on Tuesday was below the Class 3A state qualifying standard, and she knows she has room to improve.

“Everyone keeps on telling me I have the perfect body type and my strides are perfect for a 400,” she said. “I may not believe so really, but I know it will come to me eventually and when I’m older I’ll think, ‘Oh, that 400. That was pretty easy after all.’ ”



Monticello wins girls meet behind McPike, as boys’ meet ends in tie

Led by Alyssa McPike’s win in the 1,600, Monticello won the girls’ side of the five-team meet. Wilson was the only athlete to win multiple individual events, but Urbana sophomore Jyana Anderson won the 200 and led the 400 and 800-meter relay teams to wins. Diamonasia Taylor, the state’s No. 1 high jumper, won the event with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

On the boys’ side, Rantoul’s Rashid Moffett won the long jump and the triple jump to lead his team to a first-place tie with Danville, which received a first-place finish from Quemarii Williams in the 400 and also won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter relays.