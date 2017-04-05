Rounding into form: Track and field storylines

The outdoor season is just getting started, but preps coordinator Anthony Zilis offers up three early storylines to watch:

Spartans know state title is a possibility

ST. JOSEPH — At the 2010 Class 2A state meet, Bloomington senior Kelly Steffen scored 31 of her team’s 48 points to lead the Purple Raiders to a runner-up finish, while teammate Condia Smith scored 13 points in the throws.

As St. Joseph-Ogden’s coach now, Steffen’s experience was decidedly different last season. Four different Spartans scored in individual events, and the team placed in all four relays to score 41 points in a second-place finish at the Class 1A state meet.

“The cool part about our team is that it’s actually going to be a team effort,” Steffen said. “When I was in high school, I was a part of what you would call I guess a non-team effort; it was me and another girl. So this is really neat to see that so many girls are necessary to our final product.”

SJ-O returns all four individual placers and 14 of the 16 legs of its relays this season, so the Spartans enter the season as slight favorites, although Warrensburg-Latham, which finished two points behind them in third, also returned most of its state meet points. Early during outdoor season, Steffen is figuring out ways to maximize her surplus of talent.

“We’re trying to try people out in a lot of different places because we have a good problem of depth right now, so it’s just kind of figuring out who’s going to fit in our open events, who’s going to fit in our relays,” Steffen said. “The expectations are to score as many points as we can at the state meet. We know it’s there, but that’s a lot of pieces to rely on. It’s not just, ‘We need one person in the zone.’ It’s, ‘We need 15 people in the zone.’ ”

Tigers’ Taylor sets her sights high

URBANA — When the state’s best high jumpers gathered around at the Illinois Top Times Meet in late March — essentially the unofficial state indoor meet — Urbana freshman Diamonasia Taylor didn’t feel pressure. When she cleared the first few heights, nervousness still hadn’t yet set in.

Then, it was down to two jumpers, and she was first up. As she leapt at 5-foot-8, she skimmed the bar off of the standard. And the butterflies came alive.

“It wasn’t (intimidating) until I was the first to scratch,” she said. “That was when I got nervous.”

That feeling only lasted a few minutes. Taylor cleared 5-8 to win the meet, two inches higher than her middle school personal record and the second-highest jump of all three classes.

And she can barely remember the feat.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it, but I think it really came out of luck,” she said. “I don’t notice what I’m doing when I’m doing it. When people tell me to look back when I’m high jumping, I don’t notice that I’m looking backward or not doing something.”

After leading Urbana Middle School to a runner-up finish at the state meet last season, Taylor is already the top jumper in Class 2A a few months into her freshman season with the Tigers. And she’s setting some lofty goals for the future.

“I don’t know if 5-9 is setting the bar too low,” Taylor said, presumably not intending the pun. “I just know that by sophomore year, I want to be at like 6-2 or something … My goal is pretty much to stay near the top.”

Vikings’ distance relay eager for more

DANVILLE — A year ago, Phillip Hall thought any longshot hopes of making the Class 3A state finals last spring in the 3,200-meter relay evaporated when one member of the four-man group decided to leave the team.

Then, senior 3,200 runner Carl Way stepped in and surpassed expectations, playing an integral role along with fellow senior Jeremiah Cooley and then-sophomores Hall and Sincere Williams-Davis in Danville’s seventh-place finish at state.

“Jeremiah and Carl were like brothers,” Hall said. “They took us under their wings and taught us to be runners and good people. They taught us a lot of things.

“That’s what’s beautiful about sports, and track in particular. You have that bonding experience. They showed us what it’s like to be victors, too.”

Now, Hall and Cooley are the leaders. They’ll likely be joined by Quemarii Williams and Brandon Barfell when the postseason rolls around.

Those four made up the winning 1,600 relay team at Tuesday’s five-team meet at Urbana, while the 3,200 relay team was split into two teams, which finished first and second in 8:27.02 and 8:27.89. Williams also won the 400 in 50.70.

After last year’s unexpected finish, Hall envisions great things for his relay team this season.

“I’m just telling Quemarii and Brandon, if they break two, me and Sincere are going to do the rest of the work,” Hall said, “and who knows what’s going to happen in the finals at state.”