Athletes of the Week (week of April 13)

Jonathan Muller

Paxton-Buckley-Loda track and field

Why he was chosen: The junior won three events — the 200-meter dash, long jump and triple jump — to help the Panthers win a nine-team invitational meet in Paxton before winning the long jump at the 12-team Falcon Invitational in Gibson City.

From Muller: “To win both meets as a team was very awesome. I can say it was shocking to see what I actually jumped. I didn’t think I would go that far on either one of them. We’ve been working really hard and practicing on getting our steps consistent and getting my steps down. It was nice to see that the hard work has paid off.”

I need concert tickets to ... Jon Pardi. Before a meet, I listen to a whole country playlist I put together. He’s a pretty good chunk of the music I listen to. It’s something about his music that calms me down and makes me relax.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “Super Troopers.” It’s funny and entertaining.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Texas because they’ve got a lot of clean Chevy trucks there and because the weather is nice.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... super speed like The Flash just because if I ever got myself into trouble, I could run away.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... finish me and my dad’s 1965 GTO. My dad got it in a will from one of his buddies that was a big car person, and my dad influences me on cars. This is one car we’ve actually gotten to put together.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... skydiving because it seems like a very good adrenaline rush. I’d like to overcome my fear of heights, so you might as well jump from thousands of feet in the air, right?

My best track and field memory was ... my long jump when I jumped 22 feet, 11 1/4 inches at the sectional meet last season because it beat the school record.

My most embarrassing track and field memory was ... my first-ever 400-meter dash indoors. I thought the 400 was one lap inside, so I took off a little too fast and died on the second one.

Before a meet ... I talk over the meet with my coaches and then after that, just try to stay by myself and warm up.

After a meet ... I go home, shower, eat and sleep.

In five years, I see myself ... somewhere in the electrical field. I don’t know if I want to be an electrician or a lineman, but something I can do with an engineering degree.

Lucy Lux-Rulon

St. Thomas More track and field

Why she was chosen: The junior placed first in the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump and the high jump as the Sabers were second at the nine-team Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational

From Rulon: “That was a surprise for me. I was very excited because it was my birthday that day, and it was a good birthday present. I was not prepared at all for the hurdles, and I just went there with an open mind.”

I need concert tickets to ... Post Malone because I just like his music or anything country.

One movie I could watch over and over again is ... “The Intern.” It’s just a really sweet story.

If I could travel to one place in the world, it would be ... Aruba. I’ve never been out of the country, and it looks really pretty.

If I could have one superpower, I would choose ... to fly because it’s a different perspective of the world.

The first thing I would do if I was lucky enough to win the lottery would be ... definitely donate the money. I would spread it around to other people.

One thing I’ve never done before but would like to try is ... scuba diving becuse my family has always gone before, and I want to try it.

My biggest pet peeve is ... smacking gum. The noise annoys me, and it happens at school when I’m focusing.

My best track and field memory was ... at the eighth grade state meet, I was ranked 12th in the long jump, and I went out there and won it.

My most embarrassing track and field memory was ... anytime I ran the 300 hurdles.

Before a meet ... I just like to focus on my events.

After a meet ... they usually go pretty late during the week, and if it’s a weekend one, I’m probably exhausted and go home and take a nap.

In five years, I see myself ... in college and running track while studying business.

