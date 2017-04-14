Area prep statistics: Boys' track and field (April 15)

100 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Quemarii Williams, Danville 11.18

Hunter Lee, Watseka 11.21

Christian Phillips, Urbana 11.27

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 11.31

Kenny Barefield, Centennial 11.35

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 11.37

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 11.38

Devin Edward, Ch. Central 11.41

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 11.44

Mario Cortez, Arcola 11.46

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 11.46

Brandon Bretz, M-S 11.48

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 11.51

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 11.52

Jacob Connor, IWest 11.53

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 11.57

Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central 11.58

200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Quemarii Williams, Danville 22.46

Zach Glass, Urbana 22.47

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 22.80

Jonathan Muller, PBL 22.84

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 22.90

Javae Wright, Centennial 22.94

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 23.07

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 23.24

Makail Stanley, A-O 23.25

Brandon Bretz, M-S 23.33

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 23.33

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 23.44

Kenny Barefield, Centennial 23.59

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 23.64

Izaack Kitchens, B-H 23.70

Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central 23.70

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 23.74

James Williams, Centennial 23.76

Davin Edward, Ch. Central 23.78

400 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Quenmarii Williams, Danville 49.67

Henoc Mondika, Centennial 49.72

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 51.22

Riley Baker, SJ-O 51.42

Brandon Bretz, M-S 51.48

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 51.55

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 51.83

Phillip Hall, Danville 52.27

Jerry Harper, Rantoul 52.30

Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni 52.43

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 52.58

Hunter Lee, Watseka 52.59

Nate Moreman, B-H 53.24

Jorge Jimenez, IWest 53.41

Dennis Jackson, GRF/C 53.55

Markese Gaytan, IWest 53.82

Gage Knoll, VG/H 53.83

Jared Motley, Rantoul 54.03

Kayon Cunningham, Rantoul 54.10

John Hill, Tuscola 54.16

800 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Phillip Hall, Danville 1:57.00

Riley Baker, SJ-O 2:01.10

Riley Fortune, M-S 2:01.68

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 2:02.00

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 2:02.10

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2:02.93

Gage Knoll, VG/H 2:04.59

Payton Borich, Urbana 2:04.80

Terry Hendriex, Clinton 2:04.44

Kaelan Davis, M-S 2:05.71

Delrey Crowder, Danville 2:06.23

Josiah Ratts, Monticello 2:06.30

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 2:06.50

Justin Laughlin, ALAH 2:07.16

William Powell, Danville 2:07.51

Jared Motley, Rantoul 2:08.45

Nathan Schroeder, Watseka 2:08.49

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Logan Hall, ALAH 4:21.26

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 4:33.95

Ryan Hodge, M-S 4:36.08

Sincere Williams-Davis, Danville 4:37.10

Braden Pridemore, SJ-O 4:37.95

Mathias Powell, M-S 4:38.71

Garrett Dixon, Monticello 4:39.68

Delrey Crowder, Danville 4:40.36

Wyatt Wolfersberger, SJ-O 4:42.58

Gabe Pommier, M-S 4:42.90

Michael Moreman, Danville 4:39.09

William Powell, Danville 4:43.49

Alex Helmuth, Monticello 4:43.37

Kody Harrison, PBL 4:46.62

Lenox Li, Danville 4:46.79

Brandon Barfell, Danville 4:49.40

Austin Romine, ALAH 4:49.44

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 4:49.87

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 4:50.39

Payton Borich, Urbana 4:50.74

Justice Carter, Urbana 4:51.31

John Miller, Ch. Central 4:51.85

Trey Hendriex, Clinton 4:51.95

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Andrew Walmer, M-S 9:55.24

Wyatt Wolfsberger, SJ-O 10:03.53

Alex Helmuth, Monticello 10:07.18

Garrett Dixon, Monticello 10:07.92

Trey Houmes, Hoopeston Area 10:11.59

Wes Young, D-W 10:20.65

Justice Carter, Urbana 10:23.31

Michael Moreman, Danville 10:28.44

Kody Harrison, PBL 10:29.52

Austin Romine, ALAH 10:38.08

Tyler Huckelberry, Danville 10:38.95

John Miller, Ch. Central 10:40.50

Luke Brewer, CG/B 10:42.72

Terry Hendriex, Clinton 10:46.67

Noah Brunson, Ch. Central 10:46.82

Alec St. Julien, PBL 10:49.72

Gabe Martinez, B-H 10:49.81

Michael Lee, STM 10:49.99

110 High Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Dakota Stevens, M/CP 15.34

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 15.75

Steven Migut, Unity 16.05

Connor Watson, B-H 16.05

Donnell Robertson, Rantoul 16.08

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 16.21

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 16.33

Mike Curry, PBL 16.36

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 16.39

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 16.55

Michael Burgard, Monticello 16.62

Donell Robertson, Rantoul 16.73

Caine Wilson, Salt Fork 16.80

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 16.87

Osahar Wilson, Danville 16.98

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 17.12

Ethan Keller, Watseka 17.20

Hunter Lee, Watseka 17.36

Adam Bratten, Tuscola 17.43

Jack Spence, Monticello 17.43

Armond Mayfield, Danville 17.49

Chase Benjamin, B-H 17.80

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Ethan Keller, Watseka 40.39

Dakota Stevens, M/CP 41.14

Hunter Lee, Watseka 41.52

Caine Wilson, Salt Fork 41.70

Osahar Wilson, Danville 42.53

Riley Baker, SJ-O 41.93

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 42.43

Michael Burgard, Monticello 42.45

Steeven Migut, Unity 42.61

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 42.67

Armond Mayfield, Danville 42.79

Adam Bratten, Tuscola 42.84

Mike Curry, PBL 43.58

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 43.69

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 43.94

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 43.99

Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 44.07

Aiden Meyer, SJ-O 44.91

Connor Watson, B-H 45.15

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central 44.20

Adam Von Holten, M-S 45.09

Eusabio Briseno, ALAH 45.22

Danell Robertson, Rantoul 45.26

400 Relay

School Time

Urbana 43.73

Centennial 44.18

Bismarck-Henning 44.52

Watseka 44.68

Rantoul 44.77

Unity 44.79

Tuscola 44.90

Danville 45.28

Fisher 45.44

Monticello 45.44

Ridgeview 45.51

Iroquois West 45.52

St. Joseph-Ogden 45.91

Salt Fork 45.94

Arcola 46.07

Mahomet-Seymour 46.38

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47.02

Prairie Central 47.04

Blue Ridge 47.05

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 47.28

Clinton 47.39

Argenta-Oreana 47.68

Villa Grove/Heritage 48.17

Oakwood 48.44

Hoopeston Area 48.67

Milford/Cissna Park 48.94

LeRoy 48.95

GCMS 48.99

Tri-County 49.55

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 49.84

Champaign Central 50.39

ALAH 51.34

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1:02.60

800 Relay

School Time

Urbana 1:31.20

Rantoul 1:33.18

Centennial 1:35.01

Tuscola 1:35.21

Bismarck-Henning 1:35.34

Watseka 1:35.71

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:36.18

Arcola 1:36.29

Monticello 1:36.62

Fisher 1:36.87

Ridgeview 1:36.88

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:38.13

Prairie Central 1:38.74

Clinton 1:39.10

Danville 1:39.92

Iroquois West 1:40.39

ALAH 1:40.50

Argenta-Oreana 1:40.74

Oakwood 1:40.85

Champaign Central 1:41.39

GCMS 1:41.95

Unity 1:42.48

Mahomet-Seymour 1:42.63

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:43.06

Milford/Cissna Park 1:43.12

Hoopeston Area 1:43.30

Villa Grove/Heritage 1:43.47

LeRoy 1:43.70

Tri-County 1:44.30

Salt Fork 1:44.62

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:45.14

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2:01.64

1,600 Relay

School Time

Rantoul 3:32.66

Iroquois West 3:33.34

Danville 3:34.90

Tuscola 3:35.64

Watseka 3:38.21

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3:41.02

ALAH 3:41.65

GCMS 3:43.16

Urbana University 3:44.25

Fisher 3:44.33

Arcola 3:44.67

Bismarck-Henning 3:44.90

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3:45.83

Ridgeview 3:46.10

St. Joseph-Ogden 3:46.18

Centennial 3:46.48

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 3:47.00

Monticello 3:47.24

Salt Fork 3:47.28

Clinton 3:50.82

Prairie Central 3:56.90

Champaign Central 3:57.19

Hoopeston Area 3:57.24

Mahomet-Seymour 3:59.64

Argenta-Oreana 4:01.07

LeRoy 4:04.31

Oakwood 4:04.90

Tri-County 4:05.20

Urbana 4:06.34

Blue Ridge 4:06.91

Villa Grove/Heritage 4:15.52

Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:32.05

Milford/Cissna Park 4:49.34

3,200 Relay

School Time

Danville 8:17.96

Mahomet-Seymour 8:25.83

Rantoul 8:41.67

Monticello 8:46.52

Salt Fork 8:52.68

Prairie Central 8:53.99

Clinton 8:54.15

St. Thomas More 8:55.00

Tuscola 8:56.39

Arcola 8:59.76

Urbana 9:03.74

Iroquois West 9:06.45

ALAH 9:09.79

Fisher 9:13.62

Centennial 9:15.90

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9:18.35

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 9:18.00

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 9:21.51

LeRoy 9:25.25

Watseka 9:26.71

Cerro Gordo/Bement 9:29.56

Urbana University 9:32.53

Champaign Central 9:36.46

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:38.93

Bismarck-Henning 9:56.27

Argenta-Oreana 9:57.07

Hoopeston Area 10:00.89

Villa Grove/Heritage 10:01.24

Unity 10:10.85

GCMS 10:11.91

Clinton 10:19.80

Ridgeview 10:52.53

High Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central 6-5

Nick Schultz, GCMS 6-4

Hunter Lee, Watseka 6-2

Luke Spencer, Arcola 6-2

Gavin Raines, Blue Ridge 6-1

Levi Williams, Unity 6-1

Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central 6-0

Austin Rauch, Clinton 6-0

Kade Thomas, Fisher 6-0

Kobe Wells, ALAH 6-0

Jonathan Decker, Unity 5-10

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 5-10

Joe Taylor, M/CP 5-10

Connor Watson, B-H 5-10

Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central 5-8

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 5-8

Kade Bleich, GCMS 5-8

Eusabio Briseno, ALAH 5-8

Rael Burk, Westville 5-8

Kevin Butler, IWest 5-8

Tom Henrichs, PBL 5-8

Bryce Jones, Oakwood 5-8

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 5-5

Jahari McGuire, Schlarman 5-8

Hunter Pender, Rantoul 5-8

Jack Spence, Monticello 5-8

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 5-7

Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork 5-7

Mathew Cantu, Tuscola 5-6

Bryce Jones, Oakwood 5-6

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 5-6

Hunter Pender, Rantoul 5-6

Walter Stanford, Rantoul 5-6

Jonathan West, CG/B 5-6

Ryan Whitehouse, M-S 5-6

Skyler Williamson, Clinton 5-6

Noah Woods, Tuscola 5-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School Distance

Tyler Carrel, Urbana 14-0

Jadon Nuzzo, Sullivan/OV 13-4

Logan Pedigo, Sullivan/OV 13-1

Garrett Bachtold, PBL 13-0

Josiah Lemay, Tuscola 13-0

Austin Johnson, Clinton 12-7

Chandlar Ifft, Pr. Central 12-6

Isaac Brucker, GCMS 12-0

Corey Cebulski, M-S 12-0

Quinn Shannon, Unity 12-0

Travis Spencer, Unity 12-0

Dalton Sanders, Clinton 11-6

Micah Stearns, Urbana 11-6

Colin Balbach, M-S 10-6

Grant Brown, M-S 10-6

Jakob Miles, PBL 10-3

Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central 10-0

Brandon Douglas, Tuscola 10-0

Gage Russell, Tuscola 10-0

Nolan Peacock, SJ-O 10-0

William Larson, M-S 9-6

Kaleb Johnson, Clinton 9-0

Gunner Belt, PBL 8-9

Jaden Adkins, Rantoul 8-6

Camdyn McFarland, Monticello 8-6

Josh Sexton, SJ-O 8-6

Harrison Ifft, Pr. Central 8-0

Weston Peck, Rantoul 8-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Jonathan Muller, PBL 22-10 3/4

Nick Schultz, GCMS 21-2 1/2

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 20-8 1/2

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 20-7

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 20-7

Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge 20-6

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 20-5 1/2

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 20-5

Austin Rauch, Clinton 20-0

Dawson Kaiser, Unity 19-11 1/2

Rashid Moffett, Rantoul 19-10 1/4

Caleb Lahey, B-H 19-8 1/2

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 19-8 1/2

Keegan Zack, Watseka 19-8

Dalton Burk, Fisher 19-7

Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County 19-6 1/4

Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork 19-4 1/2

Michael Hendrickson, Watseka 19-4

Dalton Hoel, Tuscola 19-3 3/4

Michael Hendrickson, Watseka 19-3 1/2

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 19-2 1/2

Luke Spencer, Arcola 19-11/2

D'Mitri Turner-Winston, Urbana 19-1 1/2

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 19-0

Triple Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Nick Schultz, GCMS 43-5

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 42-11

Levi Williams, Unity 42-6

Jonathan Muller, PBL 41-4 1/2

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 41-4

Ben Shultz, Ch. Central 41-1 3/4

Keegan Zack, Watseka 41-0

Kade Thomas, Fisher 40-11

Devin Edwards, Ch. Central 40-2 1/2

Connor Watson, B-H 40-0

Rashid Moffett, Rantoul 39-11

Wyatt Steidinger, Pr. Central 39-10 1/2

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 39-10

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 39-9 1/2

Jonathan Decker, Unity 39-8

Drew Hagen, Watseka 39-6 1/2

Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County 39-5 1/2

Mario Cortez, Arcola 38-10 1/2

Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 38-9

Travis Lappin, B-H 38-5

Ladavion Severado, Westville 37-10 1/2

Shot Put

Athlete, School Distance

Jaden Nelson, Danville 50-10

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola 49-10

Hunter Hendershot, M-S 49-8

Kolby Mayfield, Danville 49-3 1/2

Max Cox, Tri-County 47-10 1/2

Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka 47-7 1/2

Josiah Heidle, Danville 47-5 1/2

Rylan Tate, Salt Fork 47-3

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 47-0

Anthony Guo, Tuscola 45-7

Alex LaMont, LeRoy 45-4

Caleb Lahey, B-H 44-9

Zach Matson, Pr. Central 44-9

Spencer Adams, Centennial 44-0

Jake Rich, PBL 43-6

Chaz Reetz, M/CP 43-5

Seth Westfall, Clinton 43-5

Jalen Pittman, Danville 43-0

Kobie Sadowski, A-O 42-9

Colton Castongue, Danville 42-7 1/2

Bryce Dillaman, A-P 42-7

Nate Moreman, B-H 42-5 1/2

Kyle Reitmeier, A-P 42-4

Austin Schmohe, Sullivan/OV 42-4

KJ Patton, Fisher 42-3 1/2

Dylan Gunn, Ch. Central 42-2

Nick Lester, Salt Fork 41-10

Clayton Kuhring, Arcola 41-8

Morrie Mendenhall, M-S 41-8

Thomas Green, Centennial 41-6

Nathan Harman, Monticello 41-6

Donnell Robertson, Rantoul 41-1

Discus

Athlete, School Distance

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola 161-0

Hunter Hendershot, M-S 159-10

Nathan Harman, Monticello 151-5

Arnold Fox, Jr., Urbana 144-8

Spencer Evans, Centennial 138-2

Colton Castongue, Danville 137-4

Chaz Reetz, M/CP 136-10

Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka 136-7

Bryce Dillaman, A-P 136-1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 135-3

Lee Rexroad, M-S 134-3

Alex LaMont, LeRoy 130-9

Skyler O'Connor, M-S 129-6

Jaiden Nelson, Danville 127-1

Hunter Crawley, M-S 126-4

Logan Noel, Westville 126-1

Jalen Pittman, Danville 126-1

Seth Westfall, Clinton 126-0

Rylan Tate, Salt Fork 125-4

Josiah Heidle, Danville 125-3

KJ Patton, Fisher 125-0

Morrie Mendenhall, M-S 123-7

Anthony Guo, Tuscola 122-2

Kobie Sadowski, A-O 122-2

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 121-9

Alex Tongate, Ridgeview 121-0

Ladvion Severado, Westville 120-1

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. FAT times should be indicated on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.