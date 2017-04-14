Area prep statistics: Girls' track and field (April 15)

100 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 11.86

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 12.66

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 12.96

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 13.02

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 13.03

AmKatie Kidwell, Watseka 13.12

Capria Brown, Schlarman 13.15

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 13.24

Tatianna Cooper, Monticello 13.31

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 13.35

Sierra Bryant, B-H 13.36

Maddie Meyer, A-O 13.41

Imani Johnson, Westville 13.42

Sierra Bryant, Schlarman 13.45

Jaborra Hill, Rantoul 13.49

Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS 13.51

200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 24.49

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 25.93

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 26.33

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 26.34

Alisha Rigg, A-P 26.60

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 26.82

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 26.91

Jayden King, Schlarman 26.95

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 27.04

Capria Brown, Schlarman 27.22

Sierra Bryant, B-H 27.55

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 27.61

Madison Filkin, Clinton 27.69

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 27.70

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 27.70

Imani Johnson, Westville 27.81

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 27.90

Emily Duis, M/CP 27.94

Yaman Wilson, Danville 28.05

Maddie Meyer, A-O 28.15

400 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 59.09

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 1:00.74

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 1:00.86

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 1:01.46

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 1:01.82

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 1:01.98

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 1:02.32

Payne Turney, Clinton 1:02.44

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 1:02.53

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 1:02.75

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 1:02.88

Lia Potter, Centennial 1:03.20

Capria Brown, Schlarman 1:03.51

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 1:03.73

Faith Houston, SJ-O 1:04.37

Mara Pletcher, M-S 1:04.38

Madison Filkin, Clinton 1:04.51

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 1:04.58

Emily Duis, M/CP 1:05.04

Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola 1:05.08

Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni 1:05.15

Haven Harrison, Oakwood 1:05.30

800 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 2:19.65

Payne Turney, Clinton 2:21.11

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 2:23.26

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 2:26.07

Kaitlin Lewis, M-S 2:26.44

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 2:28.26

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 2:28.42

Libby Cultra, Urbana 2:30.65

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 2:31.41

Morgan Saunders, STM 2:33.08

Anna Jennings, M/CP 2:33.34

Natalie King, Unity 2:33.91

Audrey Hancock, Unity 2:33.98

Lia Potter, ,Centennial 2:34.79

Chian Scott, Urbana 2:34.98

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 2:35.14

Kara O'Hearn, Tuscola 2:35.26

Madi Balbach, M-S 2:35.98

Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central 2:36.16

Jenna Barnhart, Judah 2:36.36

Samira Kassem, M-S 2:37.23

Mara Pletcher, M-S 2:37.25

Sophia Fishel, Arcola 2:38.45

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:38.58

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 2:39.21

Grace Davis, Oakwood 2:39.29

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 5:08.73

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 5:13.79

Jordan Harmon, Unity 5:16.89

Payne Turney, Clinton 5:20.14

Fran Hendrickson, STM 5:21.69

Chian Scott, Urbana 5:23.15

Brisa McGrath, M-S 5:27.26

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 5:37.36

Megan Churm, M-S 5:38.41

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 5:38.62

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 5:40.21

Keely Smith, SJ-O 5:43.21

Kylie Decker, Unity 5:46.17

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 5:48.05

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 5:49.82

Julia Sterr, Clinton 5:51.81

Ally Monk, SJ-O 5:52.97

Madi Balbach, M-S 5:56.78

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 5:57.79

Maddie Martin, Centennial 5:57.87

Jenna Straub, M-S 6:01.26

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 6:03.22

Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central 6:03.62

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 6:04.12

Christiana Oakley, Danville 6:05.42

Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV 6:07.64

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 6:09.44

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 11:55.82

Megan Churm, M-S 12:01.24

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 12:06.40

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:06.45

Faith Houston, SJ-O 12:07.31

Brisa McGrath, M-S 12:07.57

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 12:10.79

Ally Monk, SJ-O 12:21.12

Keely Smith, SJ-O 12:27.10

Julia Sterr, Clinton 12:27.66

Jenna Straub, M-S 12:28.73

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 12:30.19

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 12:36.63

Hannah Rajich, SJ-O 12:40.87

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:51.21

Alexis Darby, B-H 13:11.14

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 13:18.04

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 13:18.33

Makenna Green, ALAH 13:19.56

Desiree Huckleberry, Danville 13:26.48

Riley Millsap, Unity 13:30.99

Rachael King, Unity 13:31.46

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 13:33.00

Sydney McMahon, STM 13:41.36

Sarah Teig, M/CP 13:44.04

Riley Donelson, Clinton 13:44.12

Emily Rogers, A-P 13:51.00

Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka 13:54.42

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 13:58.59

100 High Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15.27

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 16.04

Emelia Ness, Monticello 16.07

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 16.11

Sylvia Byron, M-S 16.75

Madison Filkin, Clinton 16.82

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 16.86

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 16.90

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16.97

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 17.07

Valena Greene, Centennial 17.11

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 17.20

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 17.41

Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area 17.48

Leanna Horton, Unity 17.50

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 17.60

Jayden King, Schlarman 17.67

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 17.69

Cassie Meyer, A-O 17.72

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 17.78

Megan Fifer, ALAH 17.83

Margaret Craw, M-S 17.87

Emma Helferich, Monticello 17.88

Briannia Thull, Tuscola 18.03

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 18.30

Emily Meidel, B-H 18.49

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 18.64

Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area 18.80

Becca Royer, Tri-County 18.87

Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul 18.89

Natalie Rhodes, Clinton 18.99

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Emelia Ness, Monticello 47.28

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 47.81

Madison Filkin, Clinton 49.96

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 50.14

Capria Brown, Schlarman 51.18

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 51.24

Emily Meidel, B-H 51.24

Brianna Thull, Tuscola 51.24

Sylvia Byron, M-S 51.81

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 51.81

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 51.97

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 52.22

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 53.12

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 53.36

Cassie Meyer, A-O 53.51

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 53.92

Amber Kirby, Salt Fork 54.21

Becca Royer, Tri-County 54.21

Margaret Craw, M-S 54.60

Jayden King, Schlarman 54.64

Olivia Benton, Clinton 54.71

400 Relay

School Time

Urbana 49.62

St. Joseph-Ogden 49.71

Monticello 50.80

Rantoul 51.18

Milford/Cissna Park 52.34

Clinton 52.90

Centennial 53.28

Danville 53.39

Bismarck-Henning 53.55

Mahomet-Seymour 53.91

Unity 54.23

Watseka 54.26

GCMS 54.28

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54.30

Argenta-Oreana 54.33

Fisher 54.51

Prairie Central 54.54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54.75

Salt Fork 54.79

ALAH 54.91

Tuscola 55.05

Champaign Central 55.08

LeRoy 56.67

Judah Christian 57.53

Villa Grove/Heritage 57.81

Ridgeview 58.19

Urbana University 58.41

Cerro Gordo/Bement 58.71

Blue Ridge 59.93

Iroquois West 1:00.26

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:01.19

Hoopeston Area 1:02.88

Arcola 1:04.19

800 Relay

School Time

Urbana 1:45.28

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:48.93

Rantoul 1:50.25

Monticello 1:50.62

Danville 1:52.35

Unity 1:53.97

Champaign Central 1:54.79

Bismarck-Henning 1:54.82

Ridgeview 1:55.42

Centennial 1:55.43

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:55.67

Tuscola 1:56.17

Clinton 1:56.44

GCMS 1:57.20

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:57.50

Judah Christian 1:58.00

Watseka 1:58.06

St. Thomas More 1:59.12

Prairie Central 1:59.24

Fisher 1:59.73

Oakwood 2:01.67

Villa Grove/Heritage 2:03.33

ALAH 2:04.74

Blue Ridge 2:04.98

Salt Fork 2:06.22

LeRoy 2:07.75

Milford/Cissna Park 2:09.24

Argenta-Oreana 2:09.86

Iroquois West 2:10.86

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2:14.70

Hoopeston Area 2:16.92

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2:20.90

1,600 Relay

School Time

St. Jospeh-Ogden 4:10.06

Monticello 4:12.38

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 4:25.39

Unity 4:25.62

Clinton 4:25.86

Tuscola 4:26.52

Mahomet-Seymour 4:27.11

Danville 4:30.94

Milford/Cissna Park 4:31.75

Bismarck-Henning 4:32.30

Champaign Central 4:35.34

Rantoul 4:37.96

Judah Christian 4:38.92

Ridgeview 4:39.52

ALAH 4:40.04

Watseka 4:40.80

GCMS 4:43.59

Urbana 4:44.52

Argenta-Oreana 4:44.96

St. Thomas More 4:48.76

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4:51.06

Urbana University 4:52.17

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5:00.95

Prairie Central 5:07.90

Arcola 5:09.58

Iroquois West 5:13.27

Cerro Gordo/Bement 5:18.93

Oakwood 5:23.09

Villa Grove/Heritage 5:25.45

Centennial 5:38.30

Salt Fork 5:45.88

Blue Ridge 5:49.63

3,200 Relay

School Time

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:59.91

St. Thomas More 10:03.94

Unity 10:04.44

Danville 10:26.69

Mahomet-Seymour 10:27.58

Clinton 10:48.92

Centennial 10:55.27

GCMS 10:59.44

Urbana 10:59.65

Bismarck-Henning 11:12.75

Monticello 11:13.86

Tuscola 11:14.84

Judah Christian 11:29.98

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11:31.53

Urbana University 11:39.54

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11:40.25

Champaign Central 11:47.47

Rantoul 11:57.80

ALAH 11:57.90

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12:07.97

Prairie Central 12:08.40

Ridgeview 12:28.93

Argenta-Oreana 12:46.57

Watseka 13:07.93

Hoopeston Area 13:11.81

LeRoy 13:17.51

Villa Grove/Hertiage 13:33.65

Milford/Cissna Park 13:40.84

Blue Ridge 13:57.33

Salt Fork 14:21.58

Iroquois West 15:11.69

High Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 5-4

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 5-4

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 5-1/2

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 5-2

Alyssa Bell, B-H 5-0

Emily Bunting, Watseka 5-0

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 5-0

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 5-0

Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV 4-11

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 4-10

Emily Duis, M/CP 4-10

Nakaya Hughes, STM 4-10

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 4-10

Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV 4-10

Riley Pruser, Clinton 4-10

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 4-10

Emma Wise, Centennial 4-9

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 4-8

Lily Glanzer, Unity 4-8

Emily Meidel, B-H 4-8

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 4-8

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 4-8

Hailey Birt, SJ-O 4-7

DiDi Terry, Centennial 4-7

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 4-6

Makenzie Bruns, PBL 4-6

Megan Fifer, ALAH 4-6

Liberty Floyd, VG/H 4-6

Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central 4-6

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 4-6

Olivia Swanson, Monticello 4-6

Jena Thomas, Clinton 4-6

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 4-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School Distance

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 13-0

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 11-6

Hanna Atwood, SJ-O 11-0

Taylor Millsap, Unity 11-0

Mara Pletcher, M-S 11-0

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 10-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 10-6

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 10-0

Emily Graves, PBL 9-3

Oliva Earl, Clinton 7-6

Jackie Green, Clinton 7-6

Madi Henness, Ch. Central 7-6

Alyson Moore, PBL 7-9

Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola 7-6

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 7-0

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 7-0

Payne Turney, Clinton 7-0

Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central 6-6

Hannah Lemay, Tuscola 6-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Ameia Wilson, Danville 18-1

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 17-5 1/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 17-1

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 16-9 1/2

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16-8 1/2

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 16-7

Emma Helferich, Monticello 16-4

Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola 16-3

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 15-11 1/2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 15-11 1/4

Maddie Meyer, A-O 15-11

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 15-10 1/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 15-9

Lia Potter, Centennial 15-8 3/4

Imani Johnson, Westville 15-7

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 15-6

Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV 15-6

Cassie Meyer, A-O 15-2 1/2

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 15-1 3/4

Miles Devore, GRF/C 15-11/4

Riley Pruser, Clinton 15-0

Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central 14-11

Charisma Turner, Urbana 14-10

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 14-9 3/4

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 14-9 1/2

Emelia Ness, Monticello 14-9

Triple Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Maddie Meyer, A-O 36-0 1/4

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 35-1 1/2

Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola 35-1

Emma Helferich, Monticello 34-3

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 33-7

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 33-1 1/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 33-0

Leah Buhr, Unity 32-10 1/2

Landis Brandon, Monticello 32-6

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 32-5

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 32-4

Leah Buhr, Unity 32-2

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 32-1

Hannah Foran, CG/B 32-0 1/4

Jena Thomas, Clinton 31-10 1/2

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 31-8

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 31-5

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 31-2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 30-11

McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork 30-11

Ileana Roberts, Unity 30-7 1/2

Allison Farnsworth, B-H 30-1 1/2

Riley Pruser, Clinton 30-1

Alexis Johnson, PBL 29-10 3/4

Shot Put

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 39-2 1/2

Claudia Workman, Clinton 36-5 1/2

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 36-5

Faith Aodele, Centennial 36-0

Asia Benson, Watseka 35-11 1/2

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 35-6

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 34-11

Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana 34-5

Mye'joi Williams, Rantoul 34-5

Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville 33-8 1/2

Cassie Perry, M-S 33-6

Michelle Williams, Urbana 33-4

Jasman Severado, Westville 33-3 1/2

Danielle Duncan, B-H 32-10

Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV 32-5 1/2

Ellen Brown, Tuscola 32-2

Chloe Clark, Monticello 31-5 1/2

Christen Hutchinson, Centennial 31-4

Kirsten Pickett, B-H 31-3 1/2

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 31-2 1/2

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 31-1

Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C 31-1

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 31-0 1/2

Katelynn Riffle, PBL 31-0 1/2

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 31-0

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 30-10

Lexie May, Fisher 30-8

Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge 30-6

Nicole Cheatham, VG/H 30-3 1/2

Discus

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 136-7

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 131-2

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 123-9

Lanaeja Carter, Urbana 118-0

Cassie Perry, M-S 117-1

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 111-11

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 110-4

Lexie May, Fisher 107-10

Chloe Clark, Monticello 106-7

Faith Ayodele, Centennial 104-4

Emily Bunting, Watseka 104-3

Claudia Workman, Clinton 104-3

Christen Hutchison, Centennial 103-3

Ashton Smith, Tuscola 100-9

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 100-8

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 100-3

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 98-8

Claire Retherford, GCMS 97-10

Lexi Alt, Unity 96-10

Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West 95-4

Asia Benson, Watseka 95-0

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 92-10

Kayleigh Hall, Monticello 92-4

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 91-9

Bree Trimble, SJ-O 89-4

Peyton Lappin, D-W 88-6

Taylor Stephenson, B-H 87-6

Hailey Lazarov, Watseka 87-2

Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola 85-5

Aleiha Williams, Danville 85-2

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. FAT times should be indicated on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.