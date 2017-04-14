Three dates to watch in prep track and field

The track and field season is hitting its stride. With the state meet a little more than a month away, here are three key dates to keep an eye on the rest of spring before the postseason arrives:

April 21

Plenty of options exist for track and field enthusiasts next Friday — both near and far. The Danville boys’ and girls’ teams are slated to head to Louisville, Ky., for the Eastern Relays, Centennial’s boys’ team is bound for Wheaton and the Red Grange Invitational, and Champaign Central’s boys team will trek south for the Mattoon Invitational. The closest for local travelers: Tuscola hosts a small-school meet for area boys' and girls' teams, while Gibson City hosts the girls' Falcon Invitational and Unity will carry its own boys' invitational in Tolono.

May 5

A week after area small-school boys' teams take center stage at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, it's the girls' turn in the annual Spartan Classic. Some Class 1A state title contenders who could be on display include SJ-O's Parker Francisco in the hurdles, Frankie Izard in the sprints and Hanna Atwood in pole vault; Fisher's Alayna Stalter in the hurdles; Monticello's Aliyah Welter in the pole vault; St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon in the high jump; and Uni High's Arielle Summitt and Annemarie Michael in the distance races, among others.

May 15

The 36th annual News-Gazette Honor Roll meet is slated for this day, the first Monday after the girls' sectional meets take place the previous week and right before the boys' postseason starts later this week with sectional meets. Urbana High School's Gene Armer Track will host the event for the third straight year, with the area's best and brightest among the small schools and big schools on full display.