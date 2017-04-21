Boys' track and field honor roll (through April 21)

Athlete, School Time/Distance

100 Meters — 11.58

James Williams, Centennial 11.04

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 11.14

Quemarii Williams, Danville 11.18

Hunter Lee, Watseka 11.21

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 11.21

Kobe Doran, Centennial 11.24

Dawson Kaiser, Unity 11.25

Christian Phillips, Urbana 11.27

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 11.28

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 11.31

Kyartan Earvin, Urbana 11.33

Joshua Marshall, Urbana 11.33

Kenny Barefield, Centennial 11.35

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 11.37

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 11.38

Devin Edward, Ch. Central 11.41

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 11.43

Mario Cortez, Arcola 11.46

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 11.46

Brandon Bretz, M-S 11.48

Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge 11.48

Jonathan Muller, PBL 11.49

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 11.51

Jacob Connor, IWest 11.53

David Enjambre, Danville 11.55

Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central 11.58

200 Meters

Quemarii Williams, Danville 22.46

Zach Glass, Urbana 22.47

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 22.58

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 22.78

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 22.80

Henoc Mondika, Centennial 22.83

Jonathan Muller, PBL 22.84

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 22.90

Javae Wright, Centennial 22.94

Brandon Bretz, M-S 23.02

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 23.07

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 23.07

Christian Phillips, Urbana 23.13

Steven Migut, Unity 23.15

Makail Stanley, A-O 23.25

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 23.44

Dillion Harper, Rantoul 23.55

Kenny Barefield, Centennial 23.59

Lance Dittrich, Watseka 23.64

Javae Wright, Centennial 23.64

Izaack Kitchens, B-H 23.70

Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central 23.70

Angelo Brown, Rantoul 23.75

James Williams, Centennial 23.76

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 23.77

Davin Edward, Ch. Central 23.78

400 Meters

Henoc Mondika, Centennial 49.20

Quenmarii Williams, Danville 49.44

Brandon Bretz, M-S 49.62

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 51.22

Riley Baker, SJ-O 51.42

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 51.55

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 51.83

Phillip Hall, Danville 52.27

Jerry Harper, Rantoul 52.30

Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni 52.43

Bobby Kapolnek, STM 52.58

Hunter Lee, Watseka 52.59

Nate Moreman, B-H 53.24

Jorge Jimenez, IWest 53.41

Makail Stanley, A-O 53.53

Dennis Jackson, GRF/C 53.55

Markese Gaytan, IWest 53.82

Gage Knoll, VG/H 53.83

John Hill, Tuscola 53.92

Jared Motley, Rantoul 54.03

Kayon Cunningham, Rantoul 54.10

800 Meters

Phillip Hall, Danville 1:57.00

Logan Hall, ALAH 1:59.91

Riley Baker, SJ-O 2:01.10

Ben Craw, M-S 2:01.11

Riley Fortune, M-S 2:01.68

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 2:02.00

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 2:02.10

Trent Ponder, Tuscola 2:02.38

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 2:02.93

Josiah Ratts, Monticello 2:04.25

Payton Borich, Urbana 2:04.37

Terry Hendriex, Clinton 2:04.44

Gage Knoll, VG/H 2:04.59

Kaelan Davis, M-S 2:05.71

Delrey Crowder, Danville 2:06.23

Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni 2:06.50

Justin Laughlin, ALAH 2:07.16

William Powell, Danville 2:07.51

Jared Motley, Rantoul 2:08.45

Nathan Schroeder, Watseka 2:08.49

1,600 Meters

Logan Hall, ALAH 4:21.26

Gabe Pommier, M-S 4:26.31

Ryan Hodge, M-S 4:31.88

Alex Helmuth, Monticello 4:33.56

Garrett Dixon, Monticello 4:33.75

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 4:33.95

Nathan Seiler, Unity 4:35.84

Sincere Williams-Davis, Danville 4:37.10

Braden Pridemore, SJ-O 4:37.95

Mathias Powell, M-S 4:38.71

Delrey Crowder, Danville 4:40.36

Wyatt Wolfersberger, SJ-O 4:42.58

Michael Moreman, Danville 4:39.09

William Powell, Danville 4:43.49

Braden Pridemore, SJ-O 4:44.20

Dawson Rogers, Salt Fork 4:46.48

Kody Harrison, PBL 4:46.62

Lenox Li, Danville 4:46.79

Tyler Huckelberry, Danville 4:46.99

Alec St. Julien, PBL 4:46.99

Cameron Woodard, Unity 4:47.25

Austin Romine, ALAH 4:48.44

John Miller, Ch. Central 4:48.67

Justice Carter, Urbana 4:49.16

Brandon Barfell, Danville 4:49.40

Austin Romine, ALAH 4:49.44

Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area 4:49.87

Raul Castillo, Rantoul 4:50.39

Payton Borich, Urbana 4:50.74

Trey Hendriex, Clinton 4:51.95

Landon Labaw, Salt Fork 4:52.56

3,200 Meters

Alex Helmuth, Monticello 9:39.52

Justin Phillips, SJ-O 9:42.40

Mathias Powell, M-S 9:47.44

Brian Butcher, M-S 9:55.03

Andrew Walmer, M-S 9:55.24

Wyatt Wolfsberger, SJ-O 10:03.53

Garrett Dixon, Monticello 10:07.92

Trey Houmes, Hoopeston Area 10:11.59

Kody Harrison, PBL 10:19.75

Wes Young, D-W 10:20.65

Justice Carter, Urbana 10:23.31

Michael Moreman, Danville 10:28.44

Austin Romine, ALAH 10:38.08

Tyler Huckelberry, Danville 10:38.95

John Miller, Ch. Central 10:40.50

Luke Brewer, CG/B 10:42.72

Terry Hendriex, Clinton 10:46.67

Noah Brunson, Ch. Central 10:46.82

Alec St. Julien, PBL 10:49.67

Gabe Martinez, B-H 10:49.81

Michael Lee, STM 10:49.99

110 High Hurdles

Dakota Stevens, M/CP 15.34

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 15.40

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 15.72

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 15.75

Donnell Robertson, Rantoul 15.79

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 16.02

Steven Migut, Unity 16.05

Connor Watson, B-H 16.05

Mike Curry, PBL 16.36

Michael Burgard, Monticello 16.38

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 16.55

Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge 16.58

Donell Robertson, Rantoul 16.62

Caine Wilson, Salt Fork 16.80

Osahar Wilson, Danville 16.98

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 17.01

Ethan Keller, Watseka 17.20

Hunter Lee, Watseka 17.36

Armond Mayfield, Danville 17.42

Adam Bratten, Tuscola 17.43

Jack Spence, Monticello 17.43

Chase Benjamin, B-H 17.80

Eldrick Surheyao, Centennial 17.94

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Steven Migut, Unity 40.02

Riley Baker, SJ-O 40.30

Ethan Keller, Watseka 40.39

Caine Wilson, Salt Fork 40.86

Dakota Stevens, M/CP 41.14

Mason Barr, Ridgeview 41.51

Hunter Lee, Watseka 41.52

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 42.18

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 42.19

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 42.43

Michael Burgard, Monticello 42.45

Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central 42.53

Osahar Wilson, Danville 42.53

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 42.67

Armond Mayfield, Danville 42.79

Adam Bratten, Tuscola 42.84

Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 42.84

Mike Curry, PBL 43.58

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central 43.79

Zach Kibler, Tuscola 44.13

Aiden Meyer, SJ-O 44.73

Connor Watson, B-H 45.15

Adam Von Holten, M-S 44.02

Eusabio Briseno, ALAH 44.16

Danell Robertson, Rantoul 45.26

400 Relay

Urbana 43.71

Centennial 44.18

Bismarck-Henning 44.52

Rantoul 44.55

Watseka 44.68

Unity 44.79

Tuscola 44.81

Salt Fork 44.90

Ridgeview 45.06

Danville 45.21

Fisher 45.44

Monticello 45.44

Iroquois West 45.46

Prairie Central 45.58

Mahomet-Seymour 45.84

St. Joseph-Ogden 45.91

Arcola 46.07

Blue Ridge 46.88

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47.02

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 47.16

Clinton 47.39

Milford/Cissna Park 47.54

Argenta-Oreana 47.68

Villa Grove/Heritage 47.79

Champaign Central 48.37

Oakwood 48.44

Hoopeston Area 48.67

LeRoy 48.95

GCMS 48.99

Tri-County 49.55

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 49.84

ALAH 51.34

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1:02.58

800 Relay

Urbana 1:30.96

Rantoul 1:32.65

Ridgeview 1:33.71

Monticello 1:33.86

Tuscola 1:34.29

Centennial 1:34.64

Bismarck-Henning 1:35.34

Watseka 1:35.71

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:36.18

Arcola 1:36.29

Fisher 1:36.87

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:38.13

Danville 1:38.73

ALAH 1:38.74

Prairie Central 1:38.74

Mahomet-Seymour 1:38.81

Clinton 1:39.10

Milford/Cissna Park 1:39.64

Iroquois West 1:40.39

Argenta-Oreana 1:40.46

Oakwood 1:40.85

Champaign Central 1:41.39

Villa Grove/Heritage 1:41.46

Unity 1:41.68

GCMS 1:41.95

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:42.82

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:43.06

Hoopeston Area 1:43.30

LeRoy 1:43.70

Tri-County 1:44.30

Salt Fork 1:44.62

Cerro Gordo/Bement 1:59.26

1,600 Relay

Tuscola 3:32.07

St. Joseph-Ogden 3:32.62

Rantoul 3:32.66

Iroquois West 3:33.34

Danville 3:34.90

Watseka 3:38.21

Monticello 3:40.15

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3:41.02

ALAH 3:41.07

Prairie Central 3:41.43

GCMS 3:42.64

Salt Fork 3:43.11

Urbana University 3:44.25

Fisher 3:44.33

Ridgeview 3:44.65

Arcola 3:44.67

Bismarck-Henning 3:44.90

Centennial 3:45.26

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3:45.83

Mahomet-Seymour 3:46.44

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 3:47.00

Urbana 3:48.80

Clinton 3:50.82

Cerro Gordo/Bement 3:54.15

Champaign Central 3:57.19

Hoopeston Area 3:57.24

Argenta-Oreana 3:57.75

Blue Ridge 3:58.22

LeRoy 4:04.31

Oakwood 4:04.90

Tri-County 4:05.20

Villa Grove/Heritage 4:15.52

Milford/Cissna Park 4:49.34

3,200 Relay

Mahomet-Seymour 8:09.28

Danville 8:17.96

Rantoul 8:40.56

Champaign Central 8:45.15

Monticello 8:46.52

Salt Fork 8:47.19

Tuscola 8:50.69

Prairie Central 8:53.99

Clinton 8:54.15

St. Thomas More 8:55.00

Arcola 8:59.76

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 9:02.45

Urbana 9:03.74

Iroquois West 9:06.45

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9:07.25

ALAH 9:09.79

Fisher 9:13.62

Centennial 9:14.15

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 9:21.51

LeRoy 9:25.25

Watseka 9:26.71

Unity 9:27.84

Urbana University 9:28.10

Cerro Gordo/Bement 9:29.56

Villa Grove/Heritage 9:31.33

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:38.93

Argenta-Oreana 9:52.32

Bismarck-Henning 9:56.27

Hoopeston Area 10:00.89

GCMS 10:11.91

Tri-County 10:13.62

Clinton 10:19.80

Ridgeview 10:30.53

High Jump

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central 6-8

Jonathan Decker, Unity 6-4

Nick Schultz, GCMS 6-4

Hunter Lee, Watseka 6-2

Luke Spencer, Arcola 6-2

Gavin Raines, Blue Ridge 6-1

Levi Williams, Unity 6-1

Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central 6-0

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 6-0

Austin Rauch, Clinton 6-0

Kade Thomas, Fisher 6-0

Kobe Wells, ALAH 6-0

Jonathan Decker, Unity 5-10

Tom Henrichs, PBL 5-10

Joe Taylor, M/CP 5-10

Connor Watson, B-H 5-10

Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central 5-8

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 5-8

Kade Bleich, GCMS 5-8

Eusabio Briseno, ALAH 5-8

Rael Burk, Westville 5-8

Kevin Butler, IWest 5-8

Bryce Jones, Oakwood 5-8

Garett Kinnett, Rantoul 5-8

Jahari McGuire, Schlarman 5-8

Hunter Pender, Rantoul 5-8

Walter Stanford, Rantoul 5-8

Jack Spence, Monticello 5-8

Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV 5-7

Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork 5-7

Mitchell Bernius, ALAH 5-6

Mathew Cantu, Tuscola 5-6

Bryce Jones, Oakwood 5-6

Joe Lopez, Tuscola 5-6

Jonathan West, CG/B 5-6

Ryan Whitehouse, M-S 5-6

Skyler Williamson, Clinton 5-6

Noah Woods, Tuscola 5-6

Levi Zimmerman, Rantoul 5-6

Pole Vault

Tyler Carrel, Urbana 14-0

Josiah Lemay, Tuscola 13-6

Jadon Nuzzo, Sullivan/OV 13-4

Chandlar Ifft, Pr. Central 13-1

Logan Pedigo, Sullivan/OV 13-1

Garrett Bachtold, PBL 13-0

Hunter Kauffman, Tuscola 13-0

Austin Johnson, Clinton 12-7

Isaac Brucker, GCMS 12-6

Travis Spencer, Unity 12-6

Corey Cebulski, M-S 12-0

Quinn Shannon, Unity 12-0

Brandon Douglas, Tuscola 11-6

Dalton Sanders, Clinton 11-6

Micah Stearns, Urbana 11-6

Brian Voyles, Blue Ridge 11-6

Darkan Fisher, Danville 11-0

Gage Russell, Tuscola 11-0

Colin Balbach, M-S 10-6

Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central 10-6

Grant Brown, M-S 10-6

Nolan Peacock, SJ-O 10-6

Jakob Miles, PBL 10-3

Gunner Belt, PBL 9-6

William Larson, M-S 9-6

Derkan Cetin, Ch. Central 9-0

Cooper Duke, Clinton 9-0

Kaleb Johnson, Clinton 9-0

Cody Phillips, Blue Ridge 9-0

Jaden Adkins, Rantoul 8-6

Camdyn McFarland, Monticello 8-6

Josh Sexton, SJ-O 8-6

Harrison Ifft, Pr. Central 8-0

Weston Peck, Rantoul 8-0

Wesley Quimby, GCMS 8-0

Long Jump

Jonathan Muller, PBL 22-103/4

Nick Schultz, GCMS 21-61/2

Dawson Kaiser, Unity 20-91/4

Blake Reifsteck, B-H 20-81/2

lance Dittrich, Watseka 20-7

Tate Walcott, Ridgeview 20-7

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 20-6

Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge 20-6

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 20-5

Mario Cortez, Arcola 20-1

Austin Rauch, Clinton 20-0

Rashid Moffett, Rantoul 19-101/4

Caleb Lahey, B-H 19-81/2

Max Branigan, Salt Fork 19-81/2

Keegan Zack, Watseka 19-8

Dalton Burk, Fisher 19-7

Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County 19-61/4

Angelo Brown, Rantoul 19-5

Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork 19-41/2

Michael Hendrickson, Watseka 19-4

Luke Spencer, Arcola 19-63/4

Dalton Hoel, Tuscola 19-33/4

Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central 19-21/2

D’Mitri Turner-Winston, Urbana 19-11/2

Kyle Johnson, Clinton 19-1

Ben Schultz, Ch. Central 19-1

Cameron Mustafa, Centennial 19-01/2

Lucas Lieb, Monticello 19-0

Triple Jump

Nick Schultz, GCMS 45-21/2

Tyler Seip, Tuscola 42-11

Levi Williams, Unity 42-6

Ben Shultz, Ch. Central 41-113/4

Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview 41-8

Jonathan Muller, PBL 41-41/2

Mario Cortez, Arcola 41-3

Keegan Zack, Watseka 41-0

Kade Thomas, Fisher 40-11

Caleb Bleich, GCMS 40-8

Devin Edwards, Ch. Central 40-21/2

Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork 40-11/2

Connor Watson, B-H 40-0

Rashid Moffett, Rantoul 39-11

Wyatt Steidinger, Pr. Central 39-101/2

Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola 39-91/2

Jonathan Decker, Unity 39-8

Drew Hagen, Watseka 39-61/2

Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County 39-51/2

Kai Baumgartner, Ch. Central 38-8

Travis Lappin, B-H 38-5

Ladavion Severado, Westville 37-101/2

Shot Put

Jaden Nelson, Danville 50-10

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola 49-10

Hunter Hendershot, M-S 49-8

Kolby Mayfield, Danville 49-31/2

Rylan Tate, Salt Fork 48-21/2

Max Cox, Tri-County 47-101/2

Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka 47-71/2

Josiah Heidle, Danville 47-51/20

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 47-0

Anthony Guo, Tuscola 46-10

Zach Matson, Pr. Central 46-10

Donnell Robertson, Rantoul 45-71/4

Alex LaMont, LeRoy 45-4

Caleb Lahey, B-H 44-9

Spencer Adams, Centennial 44-0

Jake Rich, PBL 43-6

Chaz Reetz, M/CP 43-5

Seth Westfall, Clinton 43-5

Colton Castongue, Danville 43-11/2

Jalen Pittman, Danville 43-0

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 42-11

Kobie Sadowski, A-O 42-9

Nathan Harman, Monticello 42-8

Bryce Dillaman, A-P 42-7

Nate Moreman, B-H 42-51/2

Kyle Reitmeier, A-P 42-4

Austin Schmohe, Sullivan/OV 42-4

KJ Patton, Fisher 42-31/2

Dylan Gunn, Ch. Central 42-2

Nick Lester, Salt Fork 41-10

Kevin Logue, Ch. Central 41-9

Clayton Kuhring, Arcola 41-8

Morrie Mendenhall, M-S 41-8

Thomas Green, Centennial 41-6

Discus

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola 167-11

Hunter Hendershot, M-S 159-10

Nathan Harman, Monticello 155-8

Arnold Fox, Jr., Urbana 144-8

Colton Castongue, Danville 143-5

Jaiden Nelson, Danville 140-0

Spencer Evans, Centennial 138-2

Chaz Reetz, M/CP 136-10

Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka 136-7

Bryce Dillaman, A-P 136-1

Shelbert Nance, Urbana 135-3

Anthony Guo, Tuscola 134-10

Lee Rexroad, M-S 134-3

Alex LaMont, LeRoy 130-9

Skyler O’Connor, M-S 129-6

Alex Tongate, Ridgeview 129-5

Zach Matson, Pr. Central 126-11

Hunter Crawley, M-S 126-4

Seth Westfall, Clinton 126-4

Logan Noel, Westville 126-1

Jalen Pittman, Danville 126-1

Rylan Tate, Salt Fork 125-4

Josiah Heidle, Danville 125-3

KJ Patton, Fisher 125-0

Max Cox, Tri-County 123-8

Morrie Mendenhall, M-S 123-7

Kobie Sadowski, A-O 122.2

Payton Taylor, Salt Fork 121-9

Ladvion Severado, Westville 120-1

