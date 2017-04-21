Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Boys' track and field honor roll (through April 21)
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 9:41pm | News-Gazette News Services

Athlete, School    Time/Distance

100 Meters — 11.58

James Williams, Centennial    11.04
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    11.14
Quemarii Williams, Danville    11.18
Hunter Lee, Watseka    11.21
Lucas Lieb, Monticello    11.21
Kobe Doran, Centennial    11.24
Dawson Kaiser, Unity    11.25
Christian Phillips, Urbana    11.27
Max Branigan, Salt Fork    11.28
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    11.31
Kyartan Earvin, Urbana    11.33
Joshua Marshall, Urbana    11.33
Kenny Barefield, Centennial    11.35
Blake Reifsteck, B-H    11.37
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    11.38
Devin Edward, Ch. Central    11.41
Tate Walcott, Ridgeview    11.43
Mario Cortez, Arcola    11.46
Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV    11.46
Brandon Bretz, M-S    11.48
Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge    11.48
Jonathan Muller, PBL    11.49
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    11.51
Jacob Connor, IWest    11.53
David Enjambre, Danville    11.55
Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central    11.58

 

200 Meters

Quemarii Williams, Danville    22.46
Zach Glass, Urbana    22.47
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    22.58
Max Branigan, Salt Fork    22.78
Blake Reifsteck, B-H    22.80
Henoc Mondika, Centennial    22.83
Jonathan Muller, PBL    22.84
Tate Walcott, Ridgeview    22.90
Javae Wright, Centennial    22.94
Brandon Bretz, M-S    23.02
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    23.07
Lucas Lieb, Monticello    23.07
Christian Phillips, Urbana    23.13
Steven Migut, Unity    23.15
Makail Stanley, A-O    23.25
Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV    23.44
Dillion Harper, Rantoul    23.55
Kenny Barefield, Centennial    23.59
Lance Dittrich, Watseka    23.64
Javae Wright, Centennial    23.64
Izaack Kitchens, B-H    23.70
Lee Zimmerman, Pr. Central    23.70
Angelo Brown, Rantoul    23.75
James Williams, Centennial    23.76
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    23.77
Davin Edward, Ch. Central    23.78

 

400 Meters

Henoc Mondika, Centennial    49.20
Quenmarii Williams, Danville    49.44
Brandon Bretz, M-S    49.62
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    51.22
Riley Baker, SJ-O    51.42
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    51.55
Raul Castillo, Rantoul    51.83
Phillip Hall, Danville    52.27
Jerry Harper, Rantoul    52.30
Camden Coleman, Urbana Uni    52.43
Bobby Kapolnek, STM    52.58
Hunter Lee, Watseka    52.59
Nate Moreman, B-H    53.24
Jorge Jimenez, IWest    53.41
Makail Stanley, A-O    53.53
Dennis Jackson, GRF/C    53.55
Markese Gaytan, IWest    53.82
Gage Knoll, VG/H    53.83
John Hill, Tuscola    53.92
Jared Motley, Rantoul    54.03
Kayon Cunningham, Rantoul    54.10

 

800 Meters

Phillip Hall, Danville    1:57.00
Logan Hall, ALAH    1:59.91
Riley Baker, SJ-O    2:01.10
Ben Craw, M-S    2:01.11
Riley Fortune, M-S    2:01.68
Raul Castillo, Rantoul    2:02.00
Justin Phillips, SJ-O    2:02.10
Trent Ponder, Tuscola    2:02.38
Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area    2:02.93
Josiah Ratts, Monticello    2:04.25
Payton Borich, Urbana    2:04.37
Terry Hendriex, Clinton    2:04.44
Gage Knoll, VG/H    2:04.59
Kaelan Davis, M-S    2:05.71
Delrey Crowder, Danville    2:06.23
Isandro Malik, Urbana Uni    2:06.50
Justin Laughlin, ALAH    2:07.16
William Powell, Danville    2:07.51
Jared Motley, Rantoul    2:08.45
Nathan Schroeder, Watseka    2:08.49

 

1,600 Meters

Logan Hall, ALAH    4:21.26
Gabe Pommier, M-S    4:26.31
Ryan Hodge, M-S    4:31.88
Alex Helmuth, Monticello    4:33.56
Garrett Dixon, Monticello    4:33.75
Justin Phillips, SJ-O    4:33.95
Nathan Seiler, Unity    4:35.84
Sincere Williams-Davis, Danville    4:37.10
Braden Pridemore, SJ-O    4:37.95
Mathias Powell, M-S    4:38.71
Delrey Crowder, Danville    4:40.36
Wyatt Wolfersberger, SJ-O    4:42.58
Michael Moreman, Danville    4:39.09
William Powell, Danville    4:43.49
Braden Pridemore, SJ-O    4:44.20
Dawson Rogers, Salt Fork    4:46.48
Kody Harrison, PBL    4:46.62
Lenox Li, Danville    4:46.79
Tyler Huckelberry, Danville    4:46.99
Alec St. Julien, PBL    4:46.99
Cameron Woodard, Unity    4:47.25
Austin Romine, ALAH    4:48.44
John Miller, Ch. Central    4:48.67
Justice Carter, Urbana    4:49.16
Brandon Barfell, Danville    4:49.40
Austin Romine, ALAH    4:49.44
Trey Houmes, Hoop. Area    4:49.87
Raul Castillo, Rantoul    4:50.39
Payton Borich, Urbana    4:50.74
Trey Hendriex, Clinton    4:51.95
Landon Labaw, Salt Fork    4:52.56

 

3,200 Meters

Alex Helmuth, Monticello    9:39.52
Justin Phillips, SJ-O    9:42.40
Mathias Powell, M-S    9:47.44
Brian Butcher, M-S    9:55.03
Andrew Walmer, M-S    9:55.24
Wyatt Wolfsberger, SJ-O    10:03.53
Garrett Dixon, Monticello    10:07.92
Trey Houmes, Hoopeston Area    10:11.59
Kody Harrison, PBL    10:19.75
Wes Young, D-W    10:20.65
Justice Carter, Urbana    10:23.31
Michael Moreman, Danville    10:28.44
Austin Romine, ALAH    10:38.08
Tyler Huckelberry, Danville    10:38.95
John Miller, Ch. Central    10:40.50
Luke Brewer, CG/B    10:42.72
Terry Hendriex, Clinton    10:46.67
Noah Brunson, Ch. Central    10:46.82
Alec St. Julien, PBL    10:49.67
Gabe Martinez, B-H    10:49.81
Michael Lee, STM    10:49.99

 

110 High Hurdles

Dakota Stevens, M/CP    15.34
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    15.40
Cameron Mustafa, Centennial    15.72
Garett Kinnett, Rantoul    15.75
Donnell Robertson, Rantoul    15.79
Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central    16.02
Steven Migut, Unity    16.05
Connor Watson, B-H    16.05
Mike Curry, PBL    16.36
Michael Burgard, Monticello    16.38
Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola    16.55
Austin Winemiller, Blue Ridge    16.58
Donell Robertson, Rantoul    16.62
Caine Wilson, Salt Fork    16.80
Osahar Wilson, Danville    16.98
Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central    17.01
Ethan Keller, Watseka    17.20
Hunter Lee, Watseka    17.36
Armond Mayfield, Danville    17.42
Adam Bratten, Tuscola    17.43
Jack Spence, Monticello    17.43
Chase Benjamin, B-H    17.80
Eldrick Surheyao, Centennial    17.94

 

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Steven Migut, Unity    40.02
Riley Baker, SJ-O    40.30
Ethan Keller, Watseka    40.39
Caine Wilson, Salt Fork    40.86
Dakota Stevens, M/CP    41.14
Mason Barr, Ridgeview    41.51
Hunter Lee, Watseka    41.52
Cameron Mustafa, Centennial    42.18
Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central    42.19
Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola    42.43
Michael Burgard, Monticello    42.45
Aidan Krieger, Pr. Central    42.53
Osahar Wilson, Danville    42.53
Garett Kinnett, Rantoul    42.67
Armond Mayfield, Danville    42.79
Adam Bratten, Tuscola    42.84
Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork    42.84
Mike Curry, PBL    43.58
Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central    43.79
Zach Kibler, Tuscola    44.13
Aiden Meyer, SJ-O    44.73
Connor Watson, B-H    45.15
Adam Von Holten, M-S    44.02
Eusabio Briseno, ALAH    44.16
Danell Robertson, Rantoul    45.26

 

400 Relay

Urbana    43.71
Centennial    44.18
Bismarck-Henning    44.52
Rantoul    44.55
Watseka    44.68
Unity    44.79
Tuscola    44.81
Salt Fork    44.90
Ridgeview    45.06
Danville    45.21
Fisher    45.44
Monticello    45.44
Iroquois West    45.46
Prairie Central    45.58
Mahomet-Seymour    45.84
St. Joseph-Ogden    45.91
Arcola    46.07
Blue Ridge    46.88
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    47.02
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    47.16
Clinton    47.39
Milford/Cissna Park    47.54
Argenta-Oreana    47.68
Villa Grove/Heritage    47.79
Champaign Central    48.37
Oakwood    48.44
Hoopeston Area    48.67
LeRoy    48.95
GCMS    48.99
Tri-County    49.55
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    49.84
ALAH    51.34
Cerro Gordo/Bement    1:02.58

 

800 Relay

Urbana    1:30.96
Rantoul    1:32.65
Ridgeview    1:33.71
Monticello    1:33.86
Tuscola    1:34.29
Centennial    1:34.64
Bismarck-Henning    1:35.34
Watseka    1:35.71
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    1:36.18
Arcola    1:36.29
Fisher    1:36.87
St. Joseph-Ogden    1:38.13
Danville    1:38.73
ALAH    1:38.74
Prairie Central    1:38.74
Mahomet-Seymour    1:38.81
Clinton    1:39.10
Milford/Cissna Park    1:39.64
Iroquois West    1:40.39
Argenta-Oreana    1:40.46
Oakwood    1:40.85
Champaign Central    1:41.39
Villa Grove/Heritage    1:41.46
Unity    1:41.68
GCMS    1:41.95
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    1:42.82
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    1:43.06
Hoopeston Area    1:43.30
LeRoy    1:43.70
Tri-County    1:44.30
Salt Fork    1:44.62
Cerro Gordo/Bement    1:59.26

 

1,600 Relay

Tuscola    3:32.07
St. Joseph-Ogden    3:32.62
Rantoul    3:32.66
Iroquois West    3:33.34
Danville    3:34.90
Watseka    3:38.21
Monticello    3:40.15
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    3:41.02
ALAH    3:41.07
Prairie Central    3:41.43
GCMS    3:42.64
Salt Fork    3:43.11
Urbana University    3:44.25
Fisher    3:44.33
Ridgeview    3:44.65
Arcola    3:44.67
Bismarck-Henning    3:44.90
Centennial    3:45.26
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    3:45.83
Mahomet-Seymour    3:46.44
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    3:47.00
Urbana    3:48.80
Clinton    3:50.82
Cerro Gordo/Bement    3:54.15
Champaign Central    3:57.19
Hoopeston Area    3:57.24
Argenta-Oreana    3:57.75
Blue Ridge    3:58.22
LeRoy    4:04.31
Oakwood    4:04.90
Tri-County    4:05.20
Villa Grove/Heritage    4:15.52
Milford/Cissna Park    4:49.34

 

3,200 Relay

Mahomet-Seymour    8:09.28
Danville    8:17.96
Rantoul    8:40.56
Champaign Central    8:45.15
Monticello    8:46.52
Salt Fork    8:47.19
Tuscola    8:50.69
Prairie Central    8:53.99
Clinton    8:54.15
St. Thomas More    8:55.00
Arcola    8:59.76
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    9:02.45
Urbana    9:03.74
Iroquois West    9:06.45
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    9:07.25
ALAH    9:09.79
Fisher    9:13.62
Centennial    9:14.15
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    9:21.51
LeRoy    9:25.25
Watseka    9:26.71
Unity    9:27.84
Urbana University    9:28.10
Cerro Gordo/Bement    9:29.56
Villa Grove/Heritage    9:31.33
St. Joseph-Ogden    9:38.93
Argenta-Oreana    9:52.32
Bismarck-Henning    9:56.27
Hoopeston Area    10:00.89
GCMS    10:11.91
Tri-County    10:13.62
Clinton    10:19.80
Ridgeview    10:30.53

 

High Jump

Nicholas Jackson, Ch. Central    6-8
Jonathan Decker, Unity    6-4
Nick Schultz, GCMS    6-4
Hunter Lee, Watseka    6-2
Luke Spencer, Arcola    6-2
Gavin Raines, Blue Ridge    6-1
Levi Williams, Unity    6-1
Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central    6-0
Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview    6-0
Austin Rauch, Clinton    6-0
Kade Thomas, Fisher    6-0
Kobe Wells, ALAH    6-0
Jonathan Decker, Unity    5-10
Tom Henrichs, PBL    5-10
Joe Taylor, M/CP    5-10
Connor Watson, B-H    5-10
Jake Bachtold, Pr. Central    5-8
Caleb Bleich, GCMS    5-8
Kade Bleich, GCMS    5-8
Eusabio Briseno, ALAH    5-8
Rael Burk, Westville    5-8
Kevin Butler, IWest    5-8
Bryce Jones, Oakwood    5-8
Garett Kinnett, Rantoul    5-8
Jahari McGuire, Schlarman    5-8
Hunter Pender, Rantoul    5-8
Walter Stanford, Rantoul    5-8
Jack Spence, Monticello    5-8
Luke Bowman, Sullivan/OV    5-7
Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork    5-7
Mitchell Bernius, ALAH    5-6
Mathew Cantu, Tuscola    5-6
Bryce Jones, Oakwood    5-6
Joe Lopez, Tuscola    5-6
Jonathan West, CG/B    5-6
Ryan Whitehouse, M-S    5-6
Skyler Williamson, Clinton    5-6
Noah Woods, Tuscola    5-6
Levi Zimmerman, Rantoul    5-6

 

Pole Vault

Tyler Carrel, Urbana    14-0
Josiah Lemay, Tuscola    13-6
Jadon Nuzzo, Sullivan/OV    13-4
Chandlar Ifft, Pr. Central    13-1
Logan Pedigo, Sullivan/OV    13-1
Garrett Bachtold, PBL    13-0
Hunter Kauffman, Tuscola    13-0
Austin Johnson, Clinton    12-7
Isaac Brucker, GCMS    12-6
Travis Spencer, Unity    12-6
Corey Cebulski, M-S    12-0
Quinn Shannon, Unity    12-0
Brandon Douglas, Tuscola    11-6
Dalton Sanders, Clinton    11-6
Micah Stearns, Urbana    11-6
Brian Voyles, Blue Ridge    11-6
Darkan Fisher, Danville    11-0
Gage Russell, Tuscola    11-0
Colin Balbach, M-S    10-6
Dalton Breeden, Pr. Central    10-6
Grant Brown, M-S    10-6
Nolan Peacock, SJ-O    10-6
Jakob Miles, PBL    10-3
Gunner Belt, PBL    9-6
William Larson, M-S    9-6
Derkan Cetin, Ch. Central    9-0
Cooper Duke, Clinton    9-0
Kaleb Johnson, Clinton    9-0
Cody Phillips, Blue Ridge    9-0
Jaden Adkins, Rantoul    8-6
Camdyn McFarland, Monticello    8-6
Josh Sexton, SJ-O    8-6
Harrison Ifft, Pr. Central    8-0
Weston Peck, Rantoul    8-0
Wesley Quimby, GCMS    8-0

 

Long Jump

Jonathan Muller, PBL    22-103/4
Nick Schultz, GCMS    21-61/2
Dawson Kaiser, Unity    20-91/4
Blake Reifsteck, B-H    20-81/2
lance Dittrich, Watseka    20-7
Tate Walcott, Ridgeview    20-7
Caleb Bleich, GCMS    20-6
Mitchell Morrow, Blue Ridge    20-6
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    20-5
Mario Cortez, Arcola    20-1
Austin Rauch, Clinton    20-0
Rashid Moffett, Rantoul    19-101/4
Caleb Lahey, B-H    19-81/2
Max Branigan, Salt Fork    19-81/2
Keegan Zack, Watseka    19-8
Dalton Burk, Fisher    19-7
Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County    19-61/4
Angelo Brown, Rantoul    19-5
Larry Hubbard, Salt Fork    19-41/2
Michael Hendrickson, Watseka    19-4
Luke Spencer, Arcola    19-63/4
Dalton Hoel, Tuscola    19-33/4
Ethan Kinkade, Pr. Central    19-21/2
D’Mitri Turner-Winston, Urbana    19-11/2
Kyle Johnson, Clinton    19-1
Ben Schultz, Ch. Central    19-1
Cameron Mustafa, Centennial    19-01/2
Lucas Lieb, Monticello    19-0

 

Triple Jump

Nick Schultz, GCMS    45-21/2
Tyler Seip, Tuscola    42-11
Levi Williams, Unity    42-6
Ben Shultz, Ch. Central    41-113/4
Jacob Donaldson, Ridgeview    41-8
Jonathan Muller, PBL    41-41/2
Mario Cortez, Arcola    41-3
Keegan Zack, Watseka    41-0
Kade Thomas, Fisher    40-11
Caleb Bleich, GCMS    40-8
Devin Edwards, Ch. Central    40-21/2
Caleb Fauver, Salt Fork    40-11/2
Connor Watson, B-H    40-0
Rashid Moffett, Rantoul    39-11
Wyatt Steidinger, Pr. Central    39-101/2
Ray Kerkhoff, Tuscola    39-91/2
Jonathan Decker, Unity    39-8
Drew Hagen, Watseka    39-61/2
Ramsey Hunt, Tri-County    39-51/2
Kai Baumgartner, Ch. Central    38-8
Travis Lappin, B-H    38-5
Ladavion Severado, Westville    37-101/2

 

Shot Put

Jaden Nelson, Danville    50-10
Hunter Woodard, Tuscola    49-10
Hunter Hendershot, M-S    49-8
Kolby Mayfield, Danville    49-31/2
Rylan Tate, Salt Fork    48-21/2
Max Cox, Tri-County    47-101/2
Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka    47-71/2
Josiah Heidle, Danville    47-51/20
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork    47-0
Anthony Guo, Tuscola    46-10
Zach Matson, Pr. Central    46-10
Donnell Robertson, Rantoul    45-71/4
Alex LaMont, LeRoy    45-4
Caleb Lahey, B-H    44-9
Spencer Adams, Centennial    44-0
Jake Rich, PBL    43-6
Chaz Reetz, M/CP    43-5
Seth Westfall, Clinton    43-5
Colton Castongue, Danville    43-11/2
Jalen Pittman, Danville    43-0
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork    42-11
Kobie Sadowski, A-O    42-9
Nathan Harman, Monticello    42-8
Bryce Dillaman, A-P    42-7
Nate Moreman, B-H    42-51/2
Kyle Reitmeier, A-P    42-4
Austin Schmohe, Sullivan/OV    42-4
KJ Patton, Fisher    42-31/2
Dylan Gunn, Ch. Central    42-2
Nick Lester, Salt Fork    41-10
Kevin Logue, Ch. Central    41-9
Clayton Kuhring, Arcola    41-8
Morrie Mendenhall, M-S    41-8
Thomas Green, Centennial    41-6

 

Discus

Hunter Woodard, Tuscola    167-11
Hunter Hendershot, M-S    159-10
Nathan Harman, Monticello    155-8
Arnold Fox, Jr., Urbana    144-8
Colton Castongue, Danville    143-5
Jaiden Nelson, Danville    140-0
Spencer Evans, Centennial    138-2
Chaz Reetz, M/CP    136-10
Rusty Kuhlmann, Watseka    136-7
Bryce Dillaman, A-P    136-1
Shelbert Nance, Urbana    135-3
Anthony Guo, Tuscola    134-10
Lee Rexroad, M-S    134-3
Alex LaMont, LeRoy    130-9
Skyler O’Connor, M-S    129-6
Alex Tongate, Ridgeview    129-5
Zach Matson, Pr. Central    126-11
Hunter Crawley, M-S    126-4
Seth Westfall, Clinton    126-4
Logan Noel, Westville    126-1
Jalen Pittman, Danville    126-1
Rylan Tate, Salt Fork    125-4
Josiah Heidle, Danville    125-3
KJ Patton, Fisher    125-0
Max Cox, Tri-County    123-8
Morrie Mendenhall, M-S    123-7
Kobie Sadowski, A-O    122.2
Payton Taylor, Salt Fork    121-9
Ladvion Severado, Westville    120-1

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.

