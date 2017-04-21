Girls' track and field honor roll (through April 21)

Athlete School Time/Distance

100 Meters 13.53

Ameia Wilson, Danville 11.86

Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana 12.06

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 12.52

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 12.66

Maddie Meyer, A-O 12.84

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 12.94

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 12.96

Tatianna Cooper, Monticello 12.98

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 13.03

Aja Harden, Danville 13.09

AmKatie Kidwell, Watseka 13.12

Capria Brown, Schlarman 13.15

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 13.24

Charisma Turner, Urbana 13.26

Sierra Bryant, B-H 13.36

Madison Filkin, Clinton 13.36

Imani Johnson, Westville 13.42

Sierra Bryant, Schlarman 13.45

Maggie Werts, Clinton 13.45

Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana 13.49

Jaborra Hill, Rantoul 13.49

Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS 13.51

200 Meters 28.22

Ameia Wilson, Danville 24.49

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 25.93

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 26.33

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 26.34

Alisha Rigg, A-P 26.60

Valena Greene, Centennial 26.64

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 26.82

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 26.91

Jayden King, Schlarman 26.95

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 27.04

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 27.19

Capria Brown, Schlarman 27.22

Sierra Bryant, B-H 27.55

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 27.61

Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O 27.63

Madison Filkin, Clinton 27.69

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 27.70

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 27.70

Yaman Wilson, Danville 27.79

Imani Johnson, Westville 27.81

Emily Duis, M/CP 27.94

Payne Turney, Clinton 28.09

Maddie Meyer, A-O 28.15

400 Meters

Ameia Wilson, Danville 59.09

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 1:00.74

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 1:00.86

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 1:01.18

Keneisha Williams, Danville 1:01.39

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 1:01.63

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 1:01.64

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 1:01.82

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 1:01.98

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 1:02.32

Payne Turney, Clinton 1:02.44

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 1:02.75

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 1:02.88

Lia Potter, Centennial 1:03.20

Capria Brown, Schlarman 1:03.51

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 1:03.73

Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central 1:03.83

Emily Duis, M/CP 1:03.89

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 1:03.92

Faith Houston, SJ-O 1:04.37

Mara Pletcher, M-S 1:04.38

Diamond Holmes, Danville 1:04.45

Madison Filkin, Clinton 1:04.51

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 1:04.58

Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola 1:05.08

Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni 1:05.15

Haven Harrison, Oakwood 1:05.30

Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV 1:05.42

Jules Gruhloh, Ridgeview 1:05.47

800 Meters

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 2:19.65

Payne Turney, Clinton 2:21.11

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 2:23.26

Libby Cultra, Urbana 2:25.67

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 2:26.07

Kaitlin Lewis, M-S 2:26.44

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 2:27.09

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 2:28.26

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 2:28.42

Faith Houston, SJ-O 2:29.15

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 2:31.41

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:31.95

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 2:32.41

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 2:33.06

Morgan Saunders, STM 2:33.08

Anna Jennings, M/CP 2:33.34

Natalie King, Unity 2:33.91

Audrey Hancock, Unity 2:33.98

Keely Smith, SJ-O 2:34.13

Lia Potter, ,Centennial 2:34.79

Chian Scott, Urbana 2:34.98

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 2:35.14

Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola 2:35.26

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:35.58

Madi Balbach, M-S 2:35.98

Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central 2:36.16

Jenna Barnhart, Judah 2:36.36

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 2:36.23

Ally Monk, SJ-O 2:36.53

Samira Kassem, M-S 2:37.23

Mara Pletcher, M-S 2:37.25

Sophia Fishel, Arcola 2:38.45

Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview 2:39.12

Grace Davis, Oakwood 2:39.29

Savannah Day, Unity 2:39.45

1,600 Meters

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 5:08.73

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 5:13.79

Jordan Harmon, Unity 5:16.89

Payne Turney, Clinton 5:20.14

Fran Hendrickson, STM 5:21.69

Libby Cultra, Urbana 5:21.74

Chian Scott, Urbana 5:23.15

Brisa McGrath, M-S 5:27.26

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 5:37.36

Megan Churm, M-S 5:38.41

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 5:38.62

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 5:40.21

Keely Smith, SJ-O 5:43.21

Kylie Decker, Unity 5:46.17

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 5:48.05

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 5:49.82

Julia Sterr, Clinton 5:51.81

Ally Monk, SJ-O 5:52.97

Madi Balbach, M-S 5:56.78

Loghen McGuire, Ridgeview 5:57.73

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 5:57.79

Maddie Martin, Centennial 5:57.87

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 5:59.03

Jenna Straub, M-S 6:01.26

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 6:03.22

Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central 6:03.62

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 6:04.12

Christiana Oakley, Danville 6:05.42

Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV 6:07.64

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 6:09.44

Makenna Green, ALAH 6:10.76

3,200 Meters

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 11:13.63

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 11:55.82

Megan Churm, M-S 12:01.24

Chian Scott, Urbana 12:06.27

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 12:06.40

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:06.45

Faith Houston, SJ-O 12:07.31

Brisa McGrath, M-S 12:07.57

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 12:10.79

Ally Monk, SJ-O 12:21.12

Keely Smith, SJ-O 12:27.10

Julia Sterr, Clinton 12:27.66

Jenna Straub, M-S 12:28.73

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 12:30.19

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 12:36.63

Hannah Rajich, SJ-O 12:40.87

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:51.21

Audrey Hancock, Unity 12:54.31

Alexis Darby, B-H 13:11.14

Makenna Green, ALAH 13:16.34

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 13:18.04

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 13:18.33

Desiree Huckleberry, Danville 13:26.48

Riley Millsap, Unity 13:30.99

Rachael King, Unity 13:31.46

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 13:33.00

Sydney McMahon, STM 13:41.36

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 13:43.92

Sarah Teig, M/CP 13:44.04

Riley Donelson, Clinton 13:44.12

Emily Rogers, A-P 13:51.00

Evie Ellis, PBL 13:53.98

Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka 13:54.42

100 High Hurdles

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15.08

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 15.53

Emelia Ness, Monticello 15.57

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 15.68

Sylvia Byron, M-S 16.75

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 16.80

Madison Filkin, Clinton 16.82

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 16.82

Valena Greene, Centennial 16.84

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 16.86

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16.97

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 17.00

Cassie Meyer, A-O 17.13

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 17.20

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 17.41

Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area 17.48

Leanna Horton, Unity 17.50

Jayden King, Schlarman 17.67

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 17.69

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 17.78

Megan Fifer, ALAH 17.83

Margaret Craw, M-S 17.87

Emma Helferich, Monticello 17.88

Briannia Thull, Tuscola 18.03

Payton Jones, Danville 18.05

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 18.30

Natalie Rhodes, Clinton 18.35

Emily Meidel, B-H 18.49

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 18.61

Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area 18.80

Becca Royer, Tri-County 18.87

Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul 18.89

Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge 18.93

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Emelia Ness, Monticello 47.28

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 47.81

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 49.12

Madison Filkin, Clinton 49.96

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 50.14

Capria Brown, Schlarman 51.18

Brianna Thull, Tuscola 51.20

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 51.24

Emily Meidel, B-H 51.24

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 51.34

Sylvia Byron, M-S 51.81

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 51.81

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 52.04

Payton Jones, Danville 52.74

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 53.12

Cassie Meyer, A-O 53.51

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 53.92

Amber Kirby, Salt Fork 54.21

Becca Royer, Tri-County 54.21

Margaret Craw, M-S 54.60

Jayden King, Schlarman 54.64

Olivia Benton, Clinton 54.71

400 Relay

Urbana 49.36

St. Joseph-Ogden 49.71

Monticello 50.80

Rantoul 51.18

Milford/Cissna Park 52.34

Clinton 52.90

Centennial 53.28

Danville 53.39

Bismarck-Henning 53.55

Mahomet-Seymour 53.91

Unity 54.23

Prairie Central 53.28

Ridgeview 53.91

Watseka 54.26

GCMS 54.28

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54.30

Argenta-Oreana 54.33

Fisher 54.51

ALAH 54.54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54.75

Salt Fork 54.79

Tuscola 55.05

Champaign Central 55.08

LeRoy 56.67

Judah Christian 57.53

Villa Grove/Heritage 57.81

Blue Ridge 58.41

Cerro Gordo/Bement 58.36

Urbana University 58.41

Iroquois West 1:00.26

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:01.19

Arcola 1:01.35

Hoopeston Area 1:02.88

800 Relay

Urbana 1:44.02

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:48.93

Monticello 1:48.99

Rantoul 1:50.25

Danville 1:52.35

Clinton 1:53.42

Unity 1:53.97

Tuscola 1:54.04

Champaign Central 1:54.79

Bismarck-Henning 1:54.82

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:55.02

Ridgeview 1:55.42

Centennial 1:55.43

Milford/Cissna Park 1:56.34

Prairie Central 1:56.66

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:57.14

GCMS 1:57.20

Judah Christian 1:58.00

Watseka 1:58.06

Salt Fork 1:59.09

St. Thomas More 1:59.12

Fisher 1:59.73

Oakwood 2:01.67

Villa Grove/Heritage 2:03.33

ALAH 2:04.74

Blue Ridge 2:04.98

LeRoy 2:07.75

Argenta-Oreana 2:09.86

Iroquois West 2:10.86

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2:14.70

Hoopeston Area 2:16.92

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2:17.88

1,600 Relay

St. Jospeh-Ogden 4:10.06

Urbana 4:12.07

Monticello 4:12.38

Milford/Cissna Park 4:21.00

Clinton 4:21.63

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 4:25.39

Unity 4:25.62

Tuscola 4:26.52

Mahomet-Seymour 4:27.11

Danville 4:24.77

ALAH 4:26.93

Centennial 4:29.74

Ridgeview 4:31.56

Bismarck-Henning 4:32.30

Champaign Central 4:35.34

Argenta-Oreana 4:36.12

Rantoul 4:37.96

Judah Christian 4:38.92

Watseka 4:40.80

GCMS 4:42.33

St. Thomas More 4:48.76

Prairie Central 4:49:08

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4:51.06

Urbana University 4:52.17

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5:00.95

Blue Ridge 5:05.87

Arcola 5:09.58

Iroquois West 5:13.27

Cerro Gordo/Bement 5:18.93

Salt Fork 5:20.02

Oakwood 5:23.09

Villa Grove/Heritage 5:25.45

3,200 Relay

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:59.91

St. Thomas More 10:03.94

Unity 10:04.44

Danville 10:26.69

Mahomet-Seymour 10:27.58

Urbana 10:35.05

Clinton 10:48.92

Centennial 10:55.27

GCMS 10:59.44

Bismarck-Henning 11:12.75

Monticello 11:13.86

Tuscola 11:14.84

Ridgeview 11:17.24

Judah Christian 11:29.98

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11:31.53

Urbana University 11:39.54

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11:40.25

Champaign Central 11:40.96

Rantoul 11:57.80

ALAH 11:57.90

Argenta-Oreana 11:57.96

Prairie Central 12:00.31

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12:07.97

Salt Fork 12:32.22

Blue Ridge 12:50.13

Watseka 13:07.93

Hoopeston Area 13:11.81

LeRoy 13:17.51

Villa Grove/Hertiage 13:33.65

Milford/Cissna Park 13:40.84

Iroquois West 15:11.69

High Jump

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 5-6

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 5-4

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 5-1/2

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 5-2

Alyssa Bell, B-H 5-0

Emily Bunting, Watseka 5-0

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 5-0

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 5-0

Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV 4-11

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 4-10

Emily Duis, M/CP 4-10

Nakaya Hughes, STM 4-10

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 4-10

Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central 4-10

Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV 4-10

Riley Pruser, Clinton 4-10

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 4-10

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 4-10

Lily Glanzer, Unity 4-9

Emma Wise, Centennial 4-9

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 4-8

Emily Meidel, B-H 4-8

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 4-8

Jena Thomas, Clinton 4-8

Hailey Birt, SJ-O 4-7

DiDi Terry, Centennial 4-7

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 4-6

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 4-6

Makenzie Bruns, PBL 4-6

Tori Burke, Clinton 4-6

Megan Fifer, ALAH 4-6

Liberty Floyd, VG/H 4-6

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 4-6

Olivia Swanson, Monticello 4-6

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 4-6

Pole Vault

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 13-0

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 11-6

Taylor Millsap, Unity 11-6

Hanna Atwood, SJ-O 11-3

Mara Pletcher, M-S 11-0

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 10-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 10-6

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 10-0

Emily Graves, PBL 9-3

Oliva Earl, Clinton 8-6

Jackie Green, Clinton 8-0

Madi Henness, Ch. Central 7-6

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 7-6

Alyson Moore, PBL 7-9

Payne Turney, Clinton 7-6

Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola 7-6

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 7-0

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 7-0

Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central 7-0

Hannah Lemay, Tuscola 6-0

Kayla Sterr, Clinton 6-0

Long Jump

Ameia Wilson, Danville 18-1

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 17-51/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 17-1

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 17-1

Emma Helferich, Monticello 16-10

Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana 16-9

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16-81/2

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 16-7

Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola 16-3

Maddie Meyer, A-O 16-03/4

Leah Buhr, Unity 15-111/2

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 15-111/2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 15-111/4

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 15-101/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 15-9

Lia Potter, Centennial 15-83/4

Imani Johnson, Westville 15-7

Ileana Roberts, Unity 15-61/2

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 15-6

Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV 15-6

Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central 15-5

Cassie Meyer, A-O 15-21/2

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 15-13/4

Miles Devore, GRF/C 15-11/4

Riley Pruser, Clinton 15-0

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 14-101/2

Charisma Turner, Urbana 14-10

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 14-93/4

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 14-91/2

Emelia Ness, Monticello 14-9

Macy Craft, Unity 14-8

Triple Jump

Maddie Meyer, A-O 36-31/4

Emma Helferich, Monticello 35-21/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 35-11/2

Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola 35-1

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 33-7

Leah Buhr, Unity 33-113/4

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 33-21/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 33-0

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 32-11

Jena Thomas, Clinton 32-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 32-6

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 32-5

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 32-5

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 32-4

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 32-1

Hannah Foran, CG/B 32-01/4

Riley Pruser, Clinton 31-9

Ileana Roberts, Unity 31-71/2

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 31-5

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 31-2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 30-11

McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork 30-11

Allison Farnsworth, B-H 30-11/2

Alexis Johnson, PBL 29-103/4

Shot Put

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 39-21/2

Claudia Workman, Clinton 36-11

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 36-5

Faith Aodele, Centennial 36-0

Asia Benson, Watseka 35-111/2

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 35-6

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 34-11

Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana 34-5

Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul 34-5

Michelle Williams, Urbana 34-3

Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville 33-81/2

Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge 33-6

Cassie Perry, M-S 33-6

Jasman Severado, Westville 33-31/2

Danielle Duncan, B-H 32-10

Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV 32-51/2

Ellen Brown, Tuscola 32-2

Chloe Clark, Monticello 32-2

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 32-2

Katelynn Riffle, PBL 31-41/2

Christen Hutchinson, Centennial 31-4

Kirsten Pickett, B-H 31-31/2

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 31-21/2

Sophie Woolard, Unity 31-11/2

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 31-1

Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C 31-1

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 31-01/2

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 31-0

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 30-10

Lexie May, Fisher 30-8

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 30-5

Nicole Cheatham, VG/H 30-31/2

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 30-2

Discus

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 136-7

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 131-2

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 123-9

Lanaeja Carter, Urbana 118-0

Cassie Perry, M-S 117-1

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 115-5

Chloe Clark, Monticello 113-0

Lexie May, Fisher 112-7

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 110-4

Faith Ayodele, Centennial 104-4

Emily Bunting, Watseka 104-3

Christen Hutchison, Centennial 104-3

Claudia Workman, Clinton 104-3

Claire Retherford, GCMS 100-10

Ashton Smith, Tuscola 100-9

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 100-8

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 100-7

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 100-3

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 98-8

Peyton Lappin, D-W 97-8

Lexi Alt, Unity 96-10

Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West 95-4

Asia Benson, Watseka 95-0

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 92-10

Kayleigh Hall, Monticello 92-4

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 91-9

Bree Trimble, SJ-O 89-4

Aleiha Williams, Danville 87-9

Taylor Stephenson, B-H 87-6

Hailey Lazarov, Watseka 87-2

Grace O’Brien, Montifcello 86-7

Sophie Woolard, Unity 85-6

Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola 85-5

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.