Girls' track and field honor roll (through April 21)
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 9:34pm | News-Gazette News Services

Athlete School    Time/Distance

100 Meters 13.53

Ameia Wilson, Danville    11.86
Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana    12.06
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    12.52
Frankie Izard, SJ-O    12.66
Maddie Meyer, A-O    12.84
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    12.94
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    12.96
Tatianna Cooper, Monticello    12.98
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    13.03
Aja Harden, Danville    13.09
AmKatie Kidwell, Watseka    13.12
Capria Brown, Schlarman    13.15
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    13.24
Charisma Turner, Urbana    13.26
Sierra Bryant, B-H    13.36
Madison Filkin, Clinton    13.36
Imani Johnson, Westville    13.42
Sierra Bryant, Schlarman    13.45
Maggie Werts, Clinton    13.45
Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana    13.49
Jaborra Hill, Rantoul    13.49
Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS    13.51

 

200 Meters 28.22

Ameia Wilson, Danville    24.49
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    25.93
Frankie Izard, SJ-O    26.33
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    26.34
Alisha Rigg, A-P    26.60
Valena Greene, Centennial    26.64
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    26.82
Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O    26.91
Jayden King, Schlarman    26.95
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    27.04
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    27.19
Capria Brown, Schlarman    27.22
Sierra Bryant, B-H    27.55
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    27.61
Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O    27.63
Madison Filkin, Clinton    27.69
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    27.70
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    27.70
Yaman Wilson, Danville    27.79
Imani Johnson, Westville    27.81
Emily Duis, M/CP    27.94
Payne Turney, Clinton    28.09
Maddie Meyer, A-O    28.15

 

400 Meters

Ameia Wilson, Danville    59.09
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    1:00.74
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    1:00.86
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    1:01.18
Keneisha Williams, Danville    1:01.39
Kynzee Boastick, Urbana    1:01.63
Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O    1:01.64
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    1:01.82
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    1:01.98
Zea Maroon, SJ-O    1:02.32
Payne Turney, Clinton    1:02.44
Abbey Mizer, SJ-O    1:02.75
Mattie Lieb, Monticello    1:02.88
Lia Potter, Centennial    1:03.20
Capria Brown, Schlarman    1:03.51
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    1:03.73
Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central    1:03.83
Emily Duis, M/CP    1:03.89
Jyana Anderson, Urbana    1:03.92
Faith Houston, SJ-O    1:04.37
Mara Pletcher, M-S    1:04.38
Diamond Holmes, Danville    1:04.45
Madison Filkin, Clinton    1:04.51
Haley Griebat, SJ-O    1:04.58
Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola    1:05.08
Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni    1:05.15
Haven Harrison, Oakwood    1:05.30
Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV    1:05.42
Jules Gruhloh, Ridgeview    1:05.47

 

800 Meters

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni    2:19.65
Payne Turney, Clinton    2:21.11
Shanice Garbutt, Danville    2:23.26
Libby Cultra, Urbana    2:25.67
Emma Henderson, Tuscola    2:26.07
Kaitlin Lewis, M-S    2:26.44
Delanie Dykes, GCMS    2:27.09
Marguerite Hendrickson, STM    2:28.26
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    2:28.42
Faith Houston, SJ-O    2:29.15
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    2:31.41
Christina Oakley, Danville    2:31.95
Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O    2:32.41
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    2:33.06
Morgan Saunders, STM    2:33.08
Anna Jennings, M/CP    2:33.34
Natalie King, Unity    2:33.91
Audrey Hancock, Unity    2:33.98
Keely Smith, SJ-O    2:34.13
Lia Potter, ,Centennial    2:34.79
Chian Scott, Urbana    2:34.98
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    2:35.14
Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola    2:35.26
Christina Oakley, Danville    2:35.58
Madi Balbach, M-S    2:35.98
Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central    2:36.16
Jenna Barnhart, Judah    2:36.36
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    2:36.23
Ally Monk, SJ-O    2:36.53
Samira Kassem, M-S    2:37.23
Mara Pletcher, M-S    2:37.25
Sophia Fishel, Arcola    2:38.45
Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview    2:39.12
Grace Davis, Oakwood    2:39.29
Savannah Day, Unity    2:39.45

 

1,600 Meters

Shanice Garbutt, Danville    5:08.73
Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni    5:13.79
Jordan Harmon, Unity    5:16.89
Payne Turney, Clinton    5:20.14
Fran Hendrickson, STM    5:21.69
Libby Cultra, Urbana    5:21.74
Chian Scott, Urbana    5:23.15
Brisa McGrath, M-S    5:27.26
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    5:37.36
Megan Churm, M-S    5:38.41
Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O    5:38.62
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    5:40.21
Keely Smith, SJ-O    5:43.21
Kylie Decker, Unity    5:46.17
Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni    5:48.05
Morgan Cinnamon, STM    5:49.82
Julia Sterr, Clinton    5:51.81
Ally Monk, SJ-O    5:52.97
Madi Balbach, M-S    5:56.78
Loghen McGuire, Ridgeview    5:57.73
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    5:57.79
Maddie Martin, Centennial    5:57.87
Brianna Suits, SJ-O    5:59.03
Jenna Straub, M-S    6:01.26
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    6:03.22
Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central    6:03.62
Morgan Elmore, Monticello    6:04.12
Christiana Oakley, Danville    6:05.42
Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV    6:07.64
Peyton Huls, Rantoul    6:09.44
Makenna Green, ALAH    6:10.76

 

3,200 Meters

Shanice Garbutt, Danville    11:13.63
Alyssa McPike, Monticello    11:55.82
Megan Churm, M-S    12:01.24
Chian Scott, Urbana    12:06.27
Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni    12:06.40
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    12:06.45
Faith Houston, SJ-O    12:07.31
Brisa McGrath, M-S    12:07.57
Sam Mabry, SJ-O    12:10.79
Ally Monk, SJ-O    12:21.12
Keely Smith, SJ-O    12:27.10
Julia Sterr, Clinton    12:27.66
Jenna Straub, M-S    12:28.73
Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O    12:30.19
Morgan Cinnamon, STM    12:36.63
Hannah Rajich, SJ-O    12:40.87
Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni    12:51.21
Audrey Hancock, Unity    12:54.31
Alexis Darby, B-H    13:11.14
Makenna Green, ALAH    13:16.34
Brianna Suits, SJ-O    13:18.04
Layken McGuire, Ridgeview    13:18.33
Desiree Huckleberry, Danville    13:26.48
Riley Millsap, Unity    13:30.99
Rachael King, Unity    13:31.46
Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central    13:33.00
Sydney McMahon, STM    13:41.36
Morgan Elmore, Monticello    13:43.92
Sarah Teig, M/CP    13:44.04
Riley Donelson, Clinton    13:44.12
Emily Rogers, A-P    13:51.00
Evie Ellis, PBL    13:53.98
Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka    13:54.42

 

100 High Hurdles

Parker Francisco, SJ-O    15.08
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    15.53
Emelia Ness, Monticello    15.57
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    15.68
Sylvia Byron, M-S    16.75
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    16.80
Madison Filkin, Clinton    16.82
Kenli Nettles, ALAH    16.82
Valena Greene, Centennial    16.84
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    16.86
Capria Brown, Schlarman    16.97
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    17.00
Cassie Meyer, A-O    17.13
Olivia Frichtl, PBL    17.20
Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV    17.41
Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area    17.48
Leanna Horton, Unity    17.50
Jayden King, Schlarman    17.67
Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    17.69
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    17.78
Megan Fifer, ALAH    17.83
Margaret Craw, M-S    17.87
Emma Helferich, Monticello    17.88
Briannia Thull, Tuscola    18.03
Payton Jones, Danville    18.05
Morgan Kaeb, M/CP    18.30
Natalie Rhodes, Clinton    18.35
Emily Meidel, B-H    18.49
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    18.61
Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area    18.80
Becca Royer, Tri-County    18.87
Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul    18.89
Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge    18.93

 

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Emelia Ness, Monticello    47.28
Aliyah Welter, Monticello    47.81
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    49.12
Madison Filkin, Clinton    49.96
Kenli Nettles, ALAH    50.14
Capria Brown, Schlarman    51.18
Brianna Thull, Tuscola    51.20
Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV    51.24
Emily Meidel, B-H    51.24
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    51.34
Sylvia Byron, M-S    51.81
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    51.81
Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O    52.04
Payton Jones, Danville    52.74
Morgan Kaeb, M/CP    53.12
Cassie Meyer, A-O    53.51
Olivia Frichtl, PBL    53.92
Amber Kirby, Salt Fork    54.21
Becca Royer, Tri-County    54.21
Margaret Craw, M-S    54.60
Jayden King, Schlarman    54.64
Olivia Benton, Clinton    54.71

 

400 Relay

Urbana    49.36
St. Joseph-Ogden    49.71
Monticello    50.80
Rantoul    51.18
Milford/Cissna Park    52.34
Clinton    52.90
Centennial    53.28
Danville    53.39
Bismarck-Henning    53.55
Mahomet-Seymour    53.91
Unity    54.23
Prairie Central    53.28
Ridgeview    53.91
Watseka    54.26
GCMS    54.28
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    54.30
Argenta-Oreana    54.33
Fisher    54.51
ALAH    54.54
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    54.75
Salt Fork    54.79
Tuscola    55.05
Champaign Central    55.08
LeRoy    56.67
Judah Christian    57.53
Villa Grove/Heritage    57.81
Blue Ridge    58.41
Cerro Gordo/Bement    58.36
Urbana University    58.41
Iroquois West    1:00.26
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    1:01.19
Arcola    1:01.35
Hoopeston Area    1:02.88

 

800 Relay

Urbana    1:44.02
St. Joseph-Ogden    1:48.93
Monticello    1:48.99
Rantoul    1:50.25
Danville    1:52.35
Clinton    1:53.42
Unity    1:53.97
Tuscola    1:54.04
Champaign Central    1:54.79
Bismarck-Henning    1:54.82
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    1:55.02
Ridgeview    1:55.42
Centennial    1:55.43
Milford/Cissna Park    1:56.34
Prairie Central    1:56.66
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    1:57.14
GCMS    1:57.20
Judah Christian    1:58.00
Watseka    1:58.06
Salt Fork    1:59.09
St. Thomas More    1:59.12
Fisher    1:59.73
Oakwood    2:01.67
Villa Grove/Heritage    2:03.33
ALAH    2:04.74
Blue Ridge    2:04.98
LeRoy    2:07.75 
Argenta-Oreana    2:09.86
Iroquois West    2:10.86
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    2:14.70
Hoopeston Area    2:16.92
Cerro Gordo/Bement    2:17.88

 

1,600 Relay

St. Jospeh-Ogden    4:10.06
Urbana    4:12.07
Monticello    4:12.38
Milford/Cissna Park    4:21.00
Clinton    4:21.63
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    4:25.39
Unity    4:25.62
Tuscola    4:26.52
Mahomet-Seymour    4:27.11
Danville    4:24.77
ALAH    4:26.93
Centennial    4:29.74
Ridgeview    4:31.56
Bismarck-Henning    4:32.30
Champaign Central    4:35.34
Argenta-Oreana    4:36.12
Rantoul    4:37.96
Judah Christian    4:38.92
Watseka    4:40.80
GCMS    4:42.33
St. Thomas More    4:48.76
Prairie Central    4:49:08
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    4:51.06
Urbana University    4:52.17
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    5:00.95
Blue Ridge    5:05.87
Arcola    5:09.58
Iroquois West    5:13.27
Cerro Gordo/Bement    5:18.93
Salt Fork    5:20.02
Oakwood    5:23.09
Villa Grove/Heritage    5:25.45

 

3,200 Relay

St. Joseph-Ogden    9:59.91
St. Thomas More    10:03.94
Unity    10:04.44
Danville    10:26.69
Mahomet-Seymour    10:27.58
Urbana    10:35.05
Clinton    10:48.92
Centennial    10:55.27
GCMS    10:59.44
Bismarck-Henning    11:12.75
Monticello    11:13.86
Tuscola    11:14.84
Ridgeview    11:17.24
Judah Christian    11:29.98
Paxton-Buckley-Loda    11:31.53
Urbana University    11:39.54
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman    11:40.25
Champaign Central    11:40.96
Rantoul    11:57.80
ALAH    11:57.90
Argenta-Oreana    11:57.96
Prairie Central    12:00.31
Sullivan/Okaw Valley    12:07.97
Salt Fork    12:32.22
Blue Ridge    12:50.13
Watseka    13:07.93
Hoopeston Area    13:11.81
LeRoy    13:17.51
Villa Grove/Hertiage    13:33.65
Milford/Cissna Park    13:40.84
Iroquois West    15:11.69

 

High Jump

Kenli Nettles, ALAH    5-6
Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana    5-4
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    5-1/2
Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy    5-2
Alyssa Bell, B-H    5-0
Emily Bunting, Watseka    5-0
Haley Griebat, SJ-O    5-0
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    5-0
Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV    4-11
Jillian Devine, Ch. Central    4-10
Emily Duis, M/CP    4-10
Nakaya Hughes, STM    4-10
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    4-10
Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central    4-10
Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV    4-10
Riley Pruser, Clinton    4-10
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    4-10
Olivia Weber, Pr. Central    4-10
Lily Glanzer, Unity    4-9
Emma Wise, Centennial    4-9
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    4-8
Emily Meidel, B-H    4-8
Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge    4-8
Jena Thomas, Clinton    4-8
Hailey Birt, SJ-O    4-7
DiDi Terry, Centennial    4-7
Hannah Austman, Pr. Central    4-6
Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview    4-6
Makenzie Bruns, PBL    4-6
Tori Burke,  Clinton    4-6
Megan Fifer, ALAH    4-6
Liberty Floyd, VG/H    4-6
Jorri Sandage, LeRoy    4-6
Olivia Swanson, Monticello    4-6
Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central    4-6

 

Pole Vault

Aliyah Welter, Monticello    13-0
Nicole Bagwell, Unity    11-6
Taylor Millsap, Unity    11-6
Hanna Atwood, SJ-O    11-3
Mara Pletcher, M-S    11-0
Sarah Craig, Schlarman    10-7
Landis Brandon, Monticello    10-6
Kendyl McFarland, Monticello    10-0
Emily Graves, PBL    9-3
Oliva Earl, Clinton    8-6
Jackie Green, Clinton    8-0
Madi Henness, Ch. Central    7-6
Kaitlyn Henry, Unity    7-6
Alyson Moore, PBL    7-9
Payne Turney, Clinton    7-6
Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola    7-6
Shelby Burgin, Urbana    7-0
Jillian Devine, Ch. Central    7-0
Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central    7-0
Hannah Lemay, Tuscola    6-0
Kayla Sterr, Clinton    6-0

 

Long Jump

Ameia Wilson, Danville    18-1
Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM    17-51/2
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    17-1
Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana    17-1
Emma Helferich, Monticello    16-10
Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana    16-9
Capria Brown, Schlarman    16-81/2
Hannah Wallen, ALAH    16-7
Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola    16-3
Maddie Meyer, A-O    16-03/4
Leah Buhr, Unity    15-111/2
Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central    15-111/2
Hannah Foran, CG/B    15-111/4
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    15-101/2
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    15-9
Lia Potter, Centennial    15-83/4
Imani Johnson, Westville    15-7
Ileana Roberts, Unity    15-61/2
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    15-6
Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV    15-6
Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central    15-5
Cassie Meyer, A-O    15-21/2
Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area    15-13/4
Miles Devore, GRF/C    15-11/4
Riley Pruser, Clinton    15-0
Kaitlyn Henry, Unity    14-101/2
Charisma Turner, Urbana    14-10
Kaitlin Marry, Fisher    14-93/4
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    14-91/2
Emelia Ness, Monticello    14-9
Macy Craft, Unity    14-8

 

Triple Jump

Maddie Meyer, A-O    36-31/4
Emma Helferich, Monticello    35-21/2
Katie Kidwell, Watseka    35-11/2
Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola    35-1
McKinlee Miller, Tuscola    33-7
Leah Buhr, Unity    33-113/4
Parker Francisco, SJ-O    33-21/2
Akalah Spinks, Rantoul    33-0
Olivia Weber, Pr. Central    32-11
Jena Thomas, Clinton    32-7
Landis Brandon, Monticello    32-6
Megan Ifft, Pr. Central    32-5
Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C    32-5
Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area    32-4
Alayna Stalter, Fisher    32-1
Hannah Foran, CG/B    32-01/4
Riley Pruser, Clinton    31-9
Ileana Roberts, Unity    31-71/2
Ariana Gentzler, PBL    31-5
Katelyn Crabb, PBL    31-2
Hannah Foran, CG/B    30-11
McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork    30-11
Allison Farnsworth, B-H    30-11/2
Alexis Johnson, PBL    29-103/4

 

Shot Put

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork    39-21/2
Claudia Workman, Clinton    36-11
Katie Witte, Salt Fork    36-5
Faith Aodele, Centennial    36-0
Asia Benson, Watseka    35-111/2
Cassie Russo, Tuscola    35-6
Gabby Wessels, M/CP    34-11
Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana    34-5
Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul    34-5
Michelle Williams, Urbana    34-3
Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville    33-81/2
Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge    33-6
Cassie Perry, M-S    33-6
Jasman Severado, Westville    33-31/2
Danielle Duncan, B-H    32-10
Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV    32-51/2
Ellen Brown, Tuscola    32-2
Chloe Clark, Monticello    32-2
Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview    32-2
Katelynn Riffle, PBL    31-41/2
Christen Hutchinson, Centennial    31-4
Kirsten Pickett, B-H    31-31/2
Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul    31-21/2
Sophie Woolard, Unity    31-11/2
Sarah Chahine, SJ-O    31-1
Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C    31-1
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    31-01/2
Tyra Wingler, ALAH    31-0
Nayanah Dickey, Danville    30-10
Lexie May, Fisher    30-8
Jayden Standish, Ridgeview    30-5
Nicole Cheatham, VG/H    30-31/2
Sapphire Durham, CG/B    30-2

 

Discus

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork    136-7
Katie Witte, Salt Fork    131-2
Sabrina Martinez, B-H    123-9
Lanaeja Carter, Urbana    118-0
Cassie Perry, M-S    117-1
Cassie Russo, Tuscola    115-5
Chloe Clark, Monticello    113-0
Lexie May, Fisher    112-7
Tyra Wingler, ALAH    110-4
Faith Ayodele, Centennial    104-4
Emily Bunting, Watseka    104-3
Christen Hutchison, Centennial    104-3
Claudia Workman, Clinton    104-3
Claire Retherford, GCMS    100-10
Ashton Smith, Tuscola    100-9
Sarah Chahine, SJ-O    100-8
Jayden Standish, Ridgeview    100-7
Sapphire Durham, CG/B    100-3
Dora Eichelberger, Fisher    98-8
Peyton Lappin, D-W    97-8
Lexi Alt, Unity    96-10
Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West    95-4
Asia Benson, Watseka    95-0
Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O    92-10
Kayleigh Hall, Monticello    92-4
Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul    91-9
Bree Trimble, SJ-O    89-4
Aleiha Williams, Danville    87-9
Taylor Stephenson, B-H    87-6
Hailey Lazarov, Watseka    87-2
Grace O’Brien, Montifcello    86-7
Sophie Woolard, Unity    85-6
Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola    85-5

Note: All times are rounded up unless they are FAT times. If they are FAT times coaches should indicate if they are on the stat sheet. Coaches are encouraged to send their top times/distances either by fax (217) 373-7401 or to tgentle@news-gazette.com by Fridays at noon.

