Girls' track and field honor roll (through April 28)

100 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 11.86

Ayanna Kelly-Weatherspoon, Urbana 12.06

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 12.50

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 12.52

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 12.53

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 12.66

Maddie Meyer, A-O 12.84

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 12.87

Tatianna Cooper, Monticello 12.98

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 13.03

Aja Harden, Danville 13.09

Capria Brown, Schlarman 13.15

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 13.20

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 13.24

Natalie Tharp, Blue Ridge 13.24

Charisma Turner, Urbana 13.26

Sierra Bryant, B-H 13.30

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 13.35

Madison Filkin, Clinton 13.36

Lyndon Pelmore, Judah 13.40

Imani Johnson, Westville 13.42

Maggie Werts, Clinton 13.44

Sierra Bryant, Schlarman 13.45

Talia Dought-Burton, Urbana 13.49

Jaborra Hill, Rantoul 13.49

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 13.50

Dennise Matuszewski, GCMS 13.51

200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 24.49

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 25.93

Frankie Izard, SJ-O 26.33

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 26.34

Alisha Rigg, A-P 26.60

Valena Greene, Centennial 26.64

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 26.82

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 26.91

Jayden King, Schlarman 26.95

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 27.04

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 27.14

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 27.19

Capria Brown, Schlarman 27.22

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 27.46

Madison Filkin, Clinton 27.54

Sierra Bryant, B-H 27.55

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 27.61

Aleesia Reeves, SJ-O 27.63

Payne Turney, Clinton 27.67

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 27.70

Yaman Wilson, Danville 27.79

Imani Johnson, Westville 27.81

Emily Duis, M/CP 27.94

Katie Limentato, Judah 27.99

DiDi Terry, Centennial 28.04

Maddie Meyer, A-O 28.15

400 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Ameia Wilson, Danville 59.09

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 1:00.74

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 1:00.86

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 1:01.18

Keneisha Williams, Danville 1:01.31

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 1:01.63

Maclayne Taylor, SJ-O 1:01.64

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 1:01.82

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 1:01.98

Zea Maroon, SJ-O 1:02.32

Payne Turney, Clinton 1:02.44

Abbey Mizer, SJ-O 1:02.75

Mattie Lieb, Monticello 1:02.88

Anna Jennings, M/CP 1:02.94

Lia Potter, Centennial 1:03.20

Capria Brown, Schlarman 1:03.51

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 1:03.73

Sierra Bryant, B-H 1:03.76

Chikako Barnes, Ch. Central 1:03.83

Emily Duis, M/CP 1:03.87

Jyana Anderson, Urbana 1:03.92

Faith Houston, SJ-O 1:04.37

Mara Pletcher, M-S 1:04.38

Diamond Holmes, Danville 1:04.44

Madison Filkin, Clinton 1:04.51

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 1:04.58

Jules Grunloh, Ridgeview 1:04.79

Katrine Joergensen, Tuscola 1:05.08

Christelle Seri, Urbana Uni 1:05.15

Haven Harrison, Oakwood 1:05.30

Megan Martell, Watseka 1:05.38

Ashlynd Risley, Sullivan/OV 1:05.42

800 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 2:19.65

Payne Turney, Clinton 2:21.11

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 2:22.03

Libby Cultra, Urbana 2:25.67

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 2:26.07

Kaitlin Lewis, M-S 2:26.44

Delanie Dykes, GCMS 2:27.09

Marguerite Hendrickson, STM 2:28.26

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 2:28.42

Faith Houston, SJ-O 2:29.15

Kynzee Boastick, Urbana 2:30.03

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 2:31.41

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:31.95

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 2:32.41

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 2:33.06

Morgan Saunders, STM 2:33.08

Anna Jennings, M/CP 2:33.34

Natalie King, Unity 2:33.91

Audrey Hancock, Unity 2:33.98

Keely Smith, SJ-O 2:34.13

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 2:34.25

Adrienne Squier, Ch. Central 2:34.60

Lia Potter, ,Centennial 2:34.79

Chian Scott, Urbana 2:34.98

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 2:35.14

Kara O’Hearn, Tuscola 2:35.26

Samira Kassem, M-S 2:35.41

Christina Oakley, Danville 2:35.58

Madi Balbach, M-S 2:35.98

Jenna Barnhart, Judah 2:36.36

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 2:36.23

Ally Monk, SJ-O 2:36.53

Mara Pletcher, M-S 2:37.25

Elexys Rosales, Ridgeview 2:37.44

Sophia Fishel, Arcola 2:38.45

Grace Davis, Oakwood 2:39.29

Savannah Day, Unity 2:39.45

1,600 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 5:08.73

Arielle Summitt, Urbana Uni 5:13.79

Jordan Harmon, Unity 5:16.89

Payne Turney, Clinton 5:20.14

Fran Hendrickson, STM 5:21.69

Libby Cultra, Urbana 5:21.74

Chian Scott, Urbana 5:23.15

Brisa McGrath, M-S 5:27.26

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 5:33.25

Megan Churm, M-S 5:36.17

Olivia Rosenstein, Urbana 5:36.54

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 5:37.36

Faith Houston, SJ-O 5:37.38

Hannah Rajlich, SJ-O 5:38.62

Keely Smith, SJ-O 5:43.21

Natalie King, Unity 5:43.87

Ally Monk, SJ-O 5:44.15

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 5:44.83

Kylie Decker, Unity 5:46.17

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 5:49.82

Julia Sterr, Clinton 5:51.81

Madi Balbach, M-S 5:52.67

Audrey Hancock, Unity 5:57.66

Loghen McGuire, Ridgeview 5:57.73

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 5:57.79

Maddie Martin, Centennial 5:57.90

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 5:59.03

Alexis Darby, B-H 5:59.12

Jenna Straub, M-S 6:01.26

Adrienne Spuier, Ch. Central 6:01.37

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 6:03.22

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 6:04.12

Christiana Oakley, Danville 6:05.42

Emma Henderson, Tuscola 6:06.82

Katherine Kite, Sullivan/OV 6:07.64

Makenna Green, ALAH 6:07.69

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 6:09.44

3,200 Meters

Athlete, School Time

Shanice Garbutt, Danville 11:13.63

Jordan Harmon, Unity 11:29.18

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 11:44.78

Brisa McGrath, M-S 11:52.66

Anika Kimme, Urbana Uni 11:53.51

Alyssa McPike, Monticello 11:55.82

Megan Churm, M-S 12:01.24

Fran Hendrickson, STM 12:05.83

Chian Scott, Urbana 12:06.27

Faith Houston, SJ-O 12:07.31

Sam Mabry, SJ-O 12:10.79

Ally Monk, SJ-O 12:21.12

Keely Smith, SJ-O 12:27.10

Julia Sterr, Clinton 12:27.66

Jenna Straub, M-S 12:28.73

Cassidy Bagby, SJ-O 12:30.19

Morgan Cinnamon, STM 12:36.63

Hannah Rajich, SJ-O 12:40.87

Kylie Decker, Unity 12:41.60

Annemarie Michael, Urbana Uni 12:51.21

Audrey Hancock, Unity 12:54.31

Brianna Suits, SJ-O 12:56.31

Makenna Green, ALAH 13:10.35

Alexis Darby, B-H 13:11.14

Layken McGuire, Ridgeview 13:18.33

Desiree Huckleberry, Danville 13:26.48

Riley Millsap, Unity 13:30.99

Rachael King, Unity 13:31.46

Hope Llewellyn, Ch. Central 13:33.00

Sydney McMahon, STM 13:41.36

Morgan Elmore, Monticello 13:43.92

Sarah Teig, M/CP 13:44.04

Riley Donelson, Clinton 13:44.12

Emily Rogers, A-P 13:51.00

Evie Ellis, PBL 13:53.32

Teagan Wuethrich, Watseka 13:54.43

Peyton Huls, Rantoul 13:58.07

Maddie Martin, Centennial 13:59.53

100 High Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 14.68

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 15.08

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 15.32

Emelia Ness, Monticello 15.57

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 15.68

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16.48

Sylvia Byron, M-S 16.75

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 16.80

Madison Filkin, Clinton 16.82

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 16.82

Valena Greene, Centennial 16.84

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 16.86

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 17.00

Hailey Welch, Hoop. Area 17.03

Cassie Meyer, A-O 17.13

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 17.20

Briannia Thull, Tuscola 17.23

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 17.41

Leanna Horton, Unity 17.50

Margaret Craw, M-S 17.56

Jayden King, Schlarman 17.67

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 17.78

Megan Fifer, ALAH 17.83

Emily Meidel, B-H 17.87

Emma Helferich, Monticello 17.88

Payton Jones, Danville 18.05

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 18.30

Natalie Rhodes, Clinton 18.35

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 18.61

Bailey Theesfeld, Hoop. Area 18.80

Becca Royer, Tri-County 18.87

Ayrianna Whisby, Rantoul 18.89

Grace Holtz, Blue Ridge 18.93

300 Intermediate Hurdles

Athlete, School Time

Emelia Ness, Monticello 47.06

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 47.81

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 49.12

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 49.28

Madison Filkin, Clinton 49.96

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 50.14

Emily Meidel, B-H 51.17

Capria Brown, Schlarman 51.18

Brianna Thull, Tuscola 51.20

Laine Cameron, Sullivan/OV 51.24

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 51.34

Sylvia Byron, M-S 51.81

Rylee Sjuts, SJ-O 52.04

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 52.64

Payton Jones, Danville 52.74

Morgan Kaeb, M/CP 53.12

Cassie Meyer, A-O 53.51

Olivia Frichtl, PBL 53.92

Olivia Wever, Pr. Central 53.82

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 54.20

Amber Kirby, Salt Fork 54.21

Becca Royer, Tri-County 54.21

Margaret Craw, M-S 54.60

Jayden King, Schlarman 54.64

Olivia Benton, Clinton 54.71

400 Relay

School Time

Urbana 49.36

St. Joseph-Ogden 49.71

Monticello 50.80

Rantoul 51.18

Mahomet-Seymour 51.43

Centennial 52.02

Milford/Cissna Park 52.43

Clinton 52.90

Danville 53.39

Bismarck-Henning 53.55

Unity 54.23

Prairie Central 53.28

Ridgeview 53.91

Watseka 54.02

GCMS 54.28

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 54.30

Argenta-Oreana 54.33

Fisher 54.51

ALAH 54.54

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54.75

Salt Fork 54.79

Tuscola 55.05

Champaign Central 55.08

Judah Christian 55.67

LeRoy 56.14

Blue Ridge 56.68

Oakwood 57.43

Villa Grove/Heritage 57.43

Cerro Gordo/Bement 58.36

Urbana University 58.41

Hoopeston Area 1:00.12

Iroquois West 1:00.22

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1:01.19

Arcola 1:01.35

800 Relay

School Time

Urbana 1:43.13

Danville 1:45.63

St. Joseph-Ogden 1:48.93

Monticello 1:48.99

Rantoul 1:50.25

Ridgeview 1:53.08

Clinton 1:53.42

Unity 1:53.97

Mahomet-Seymour 1:54.00

Tuscola 1:54.04

Champaign Central 1:54.79

Bismarck-Henning 1:54.82

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1:55.02

Centennial 1:55.43

Milford/Cissna Park 1:56.34

Prairie Central 1:56.66

GCMS 1:56.73

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 1:57.14

Judah Christian 1:58.00

Watseka 1:58.06

Salt Fork 1:59.09

St. Thomas More 1:59.12

Fisher 1:59.73

Oakwood 2:01.67

Villa Grove/Heritage 2:03.33

Blue Ridge 2:04.54

ALAH 2:04.74

LeRoy 2:07.75

Argenta-Oreana 2:09.67

Iroquois West 2:10.86

Hoopeston Area 2:13.20

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2:14.70

Cerro Gordo/Bement 2:17.88

1,600 Relay

School Time

St. Jospeh-Ogden 4:10.06

Urbana 4:12.07

Monticello 4:12.38

Danville 4:13.59

Milford/Cissna Park 4:21.00

Clinton 4:21.63

Mahomet-Seymour 4:25.17

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 4:25.39

Unity 4:25.62

Tuscola 4:26.52

ALAH 4:26.93

Ridgeview 4:27.44

Centennial 4:29.50

GCMS 4:32.12

Bismarck-Henning 4:32.30

Champaign Central 4:35.34

Argenta-Oreana 4:36.12

Rantoul 4:37.96

Fisher 4:38.02

Judah Christian 4:38.92

Watseka 4:40.80

Urbana University 4:45.83

Prairie Central 4:47.84

St. Thomas More 4:48.76

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4:51.06

Blue Ridge 4:58.34

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5:00.95

LeRoy 5:05.10

Arcola 5:09.58

Iroquois West 5:12.96

Cerro Gordo/Bement 5:18.93

Salt Fork 5:20.02

Oakwood 5:23.09

Villa Grove/Heritage 5:25.45

Hoopeston Area 6:06.84

3,200 Relay

School Time

St. Joseph-Ogden 9:59.91

St. Thomas More 10:03.94

Unity 10:04.44

Danville 10:26.69

Mahomet-Seymour 10:27.58

Urbana 10:35.05

Clinton 10:48.92

Ridgeview 10:49.14

Centennial 10:55.30

GCMS 10:59.44

Bismarck-Henning 10:59.63

Monticello 11:03.76

Tuscola 11:14.84

Judah Christian 11:29.98

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11:31.53

Urbana University 11:39.54

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 11:40.25

Champaign Central 11:40.96

Rantoul 11:57.80

ALAH 11:57.90

Argenta-Oreana 11:57.96

Prairie Central 12:00.31

Sullivan/Okaw Valley 12:07.97

Salt Fork 12:32.22

Blue Ridge 12:50.13

Watseka 13:03.70

Hoopeston Area 13:11.81

LeRoy 13:17.51

Villa Grove/Hertiage 13:33.65

Milford/Cissna Park 13:40.84

Iroquois West 15:11.69

High Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Kenli Nettles, ALAH 5-7

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 5-7

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 5-31/2

Janika Peitzmeier, LeRoy 5-3

Alyssa Bell, B-H 5-0

Emily Bunting, Watseka 5-0

Haley Griebat, SJ-O 5-0

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 5-0

Natalie Drury, Sullivan/OV 4-11

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 4-10

Emily Duis, M/CP 4-10

Nakaya Hughes, STM 4-10

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 4-10

Annaliese Miller, Pr. Central 4-10

Esther Miller, Sullivan/OV 4-10

Riley Pruser, Clinton 4-10

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 4-10

Jena Thomas, Clinton 4-10

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 4-10

Lily Glanzer, Unity 4-9

Emma Wise, Centennial 4-9

Lauren Boyd, Ridgeview 4-8

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 4-8

Emily Meidel, B-H 4-8

Polly Reynolds, Blue Ridge 4-8

DiDi Terry, Centennial 4-8

Hailey Birt, SJ-O 4-7

Hannah Austman, Pr. Central 4-6

Makenzie Bruns, PBL 4-6

Tori Burke, Clinton 4-6

Megan Fifer, ALAH 4-6

Liberty Floyd, VG/H 4-6

Morgan Hollon, A-O 4-6

Jorri Sandage, LeRoy 4-6

Alex Specht, Blue Ridge 4-6

Olivia Swanson, Monticello 4-6

Madison Zimmerman, Pr. Central 4-6

Pole Vault

Athlete, School Distance

Aliyah Welter, Monticello 13-0

Nicole Bagwell, Unity 11-6

Taylor Millsap, Unity 11-6

Hanna Atwood, SJ-O 11-3

Mara Pletcher, M-S 11-0

Sarah Craig, Schlarman 10-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 10-6

Gabi Springer, Danville 10-1

Kendyl McFarland, Monticello 10-0

Emily Graves, PBL 9-6

Oliva Earl, Clinton 8-6

Jackie Green, Clinton 8-0

Alyson Moore, PBL 8-0

Jillian Devine, Ch. Central 7-6

Madi Henness, Ch. Central 7-6

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 7-6

Payne Turney, Clinton 7-6

Cassie Westjohn, Tuscola 7-6

Shelby Burgin, Urbana 7-0

Halen Eshleman, Pr. Central 7-0

Hannah Lemay, Tuscola 6-0

Kayla Sterr, Clinton 6-0

Long Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Ameia Wilson, Danville 18-1

Lucy Lux-Rulon, STM 17-51/2

Ayanna Kelley-Weatherspoon, Urbana 17-13/4

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 17-1

Diamonasia Taylor, Urbana 17-1

Emma Helferich, Monticello 16-10

Capria Brown, Schlarman 16-81/2

Hannah Wallen, ALAH 16-7

Kaiya Clodfelder, Tuscola 16-3

Maddie Meyer, A-O 16-3

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 16-0

Leah Buhr, Unity 15-111/2

Sophia Schuler, Pr. Central 15-111/2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 15-111/4

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 15-101/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 15-9

Lia Potter, Centennial 15-83/4

Lakeida Nichols, M-S 15-81/2

Faith Johnson, Rantoul 15-7

Imani Johnson, Westville 15-7

Ileana Roberts, Unity 15-61/2

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 15-6

Zoe Ray, Sullivan/OV 15-6

Mia Blackwell, Ch. Central 15-5

Riley Pruser, Clinton 15-3

Cassie Meyer, A-O 15-21/2

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 15-13/4

Miles Devore, GRF/C 15-11/4

Tia Hardt, Ridgeview 14-11

Kaitlyn Henry, Unity 14-101/2

Charisma Turner, Urbana 14-10

Kaitlin Marry, Fisher 14-93/4

Emelia Ness, Monticello 14-9

Macy Craft, Unity 14-8

Triple Jump

Athlete, School Distance

Maddie Meyer, A-O 36-31/4

Emma Helferich, Monticello 35-21/2

Katie Kidwell, Watseka 35-11/2

Kayia Clodfelder, Tuscola 35-1

McKinlee Miller, Tuscola 33-7

Leah Buhr, Unity 33-113/4

Faith Johnson, Rantoul 33-4

Parker Francisco, SJ-O 33-21/2

Akalah Spinks, Rantoul 33-0

Alayna Stalter, Fisher 32-11

Olivia Weber, Pr. Central 32-11

Jena Thomas, Clinton 32-7

Landis Brandon, Monticello 32-6

Megan Ifft, Pr. Central 32-5

Quinci Snedeker, GRF/C 32-5

Olivia Huls, Hoop. Area 32-4

Katelyn Crabb, PBL 32-21/2

Hannah Foran, CG/B 32-01/4

Riley Pruser, Clinton 31-9

Ileana Roberts, Unity 31-71/2

Ariana Gentzler, PBL 31-5

Hannah Foran, CG/B 30-11

McKenna Plotner, Salt Fork 30-11

Alexis Johnson, PBL 30-4

Allison Farnsworth, B-H 30-21/2

Shot Put

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 39-10

Claudia Workman, Clinton 36-11

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 36-10

Mye’joi Williams, Rantoul 36-9

Faith Aodele, Centennial 36-0

Asia Benson, Watseka 35-111/2

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 35-6

Michelle Williams, Urbana 35-1

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 34-11

Elizabeth Bowns, Blue Ridge 34-53/4

Aliyah McDaniel, Urbana 34-5

Cassie Perry, M-S 34-21/2

Kobie Brown-Gollop, Danville 33-81/2

Jasman Severado, Westville 33-31/2

Danielle Duncan, B-H 32-10

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 32-10

Ellen Brown, Tuscola 32-7

Alaya Bolin, Sullivan/OV 32-51/2

Mya Tinsley, Ridgeview 32-31/2

Chloe Clark, Monticello 32-2

Jessica Newton, LeRoy 32-11/2

Kirsten Pickett, B-H 31-5

Katelynn Riffle, PBL 31-41/2

Christen Hutchinson, Centennial 31-4

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 31-3

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 31-21/2

Sophie Woolard, Unity 31-11/2

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 31-1

Adriyanna Patterson, GRF/C 31-1

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 31-0

Lexie May, Fisher 30-10

Nicole Cheatham, VG/H 30-8

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 30-5

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 30-4

Aleiha Williams, Danville 30-4

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 30-2

Discus

Athlete, School Distance

Rachyl Anderson, Salt Fork 136-7

Katie Witte, Salt Fork 131-2

Sabrina Martinez, B-H 123-9

Lexie May, Fisher 119-7

Lanaeja Carter, Urbana 119-3

Cassie Perry, M-S 117-1

Cassie Russo, Tuscola 115-5

Emily Bunting, Watseka 115-4

Faith Ayodele, Centennial 113-6

Chloe Clark, Monticello 113-0

Tyra Wingler, ALAH 110-4

Christen Hutchison, Centennial 108-10

Jayden Standish, Ridgeview 107-10

Claire Retherford, GCMS 107-1

Dora Eichelberger, Fisher 105-7

Claudia Workman, Clinton 104-3

Sapphire Durham, CG/B 104-0

Ashton Smith, Tuscola 100-9

Sarah Chahine, SJ-O 100-8

Gabby Wessels, M/CP 100-4

Peyton Lappin, D-W 98-6

Lexi Alt, Unity 96-10

Hailey Lazarov, Watseka 95-6

Asia Benson, Watseka 95-5

Ashley Aguilera, Iroquois West 95-4

Kayleigh Hall, Monticello 95-3

Jamie Gross, Schlarman 93-7

Kelly McCorkle, SJ-O 92-10

Kaylie Wilson, Rantoul 91-9

Nayanah Dickey, Danville 91-7

Bree Trimble, SJ-O 89-4

Aleiha Williams, Danville 88-9

Jasie Brennan, CG/B 87-6

Taylor Stephenson, B-H 87-6

Grace O’Brien, Montifcello 86-7

Sophie Woolard, Unity 85-6

Gabi Ainsworth, Tuscola 85-5

