Hall, Migut speed to event victories

ST. JOSEPH — Despite running in a field loaded with some of the best distance runners in the area, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond junior Logan Hall knew he’d run by himself for most of Friday’s 1,600-meter race at the Spartan Classic.

So he decided he’d run the entire race by himself.

Hall shot out to a lead right off the starting line and ran a 61-second first lap on his way to a win in 4 minutes, 20.23 seconds.

“I just wanted to get out there, don’t worry about the rest of the field, just get out there,” Hall said. “My legs were getting a little heavy, but that’s part of it. You’ve just got to learn to power through that.”

Friday’s race was likely one of Hall’s final chances to run a fresh 1,600. He ranks near the top of the state in all classes in the 3,200 after running a time of 9:11.06 at the Distance Night at Palatine, just 6 seconds off of the time former Oakwood state champion and current Illinois runner Jon Davis clocked his junior year.

He’ll have plenty of competition in Class 1A, with Athens’ Wyatt McIntyre and Hinckley-Big Rock’s Tanner Chada nipping at his heels. After finishing third in 1A during the 2016 cross-country season, Hall is looking to atone for that result.

“It’s going to be a three-man battle at state,” Hall said. “I’d like to get the title just to get revenge on those guys, just because I didn’t have my best day at state cross. I think I’m showing it so far.”

On a day that was partially defined by endurance, Hall wasn’t the only athlete to use a quick start to cruise to an impressive time Friday.

After winning the 110 hurdles, Unity’s Steven Migut shot out of the blocks and cruised his way to a time of 39.66 in the 300 hurdles, one-hundredth of a second faster than the time he ran when he finished sixth in Class 2A as a sophomore last year.

After Migut ran a season-best on a soggy day, when top times were hard to come by, Rockets coach Tim Gateley said he envisioned better marks on the horizon.

“Steven really wanted to get out early in the race (Friday) and attack those hurdles,” Gateley said. “He broke out early and I think he ran a smooth race the rest of the way around. If we keep working on some technique things and we work on his fitness level, I think we can bring that time down.”

After seeing Hall dart out in front of him and the rest of the field in the 1,600, St. Joseph-Ogden senior Justin Phillips admitted he would have shot out to a quick start in the 3,200 earlier in the meet.

Phillips, though, didn’t wait until the end of the race to pull away, running the seventh lap in 1:08 to create a gap between himself and Monticello’s Alex Helmuth and Garrett Dixon en route to winning the race in 9:41.

“I will say that I kicked a little bit early,” said Phillips, who will likely focus on the 1,600 the rest of the year. “I just thought I’d leave it all out there and try to make a move and practice kicking when I’m tired. … I realized I was going too slow the entire time. Mistakes were made, and I know how to correct them.”

And the next time he sees Hall dart out of the start, he hopes he’s right there beside him.

“That was definitely something,” Phillips said. “He just cut right in and went really fast. … He was going for a PR performance, as I can tell now, and I’m definitely hoping to be able to stay with him by the end of the year.”