Zilis: Track coaches happy to have blues

Danville boys' track and field coach Steve Luke didn't mind the four-hour bus rides down Route 57 to Charleston each year when he coached at Waubonsie Valley.

Over the course of his time at the Aurora-based school, his team picked up little traditions along the way to make the high school state track and field meet weekend a special one.

"The state meet's all about going somewhere new, somewhere different," Luke said. "You've just got to make do with making it a special event for your kids."

Those traditions and memories built on the blue track at O'Brien Field go back to 1974, when the school took over for Illinois as the meet's permanent host. And new memories will keep being made there at least until 2022 after the IHSA and Eastern Illinois extended an agreement that was set to expire.

"To me, it's an old home thing," Luke said. "I ran there in high school and I coached there in high school. I don't know why you'd want to go anywhere else."

Luke isn't alone.

All 21 area track and field coaches who responded to a questionnaire about the agreement were happy with the extension, and most spoke glowingly about the hosts.

"What makes it so special is that most of us in Illinois track and field associateEIUwith the state meet," Unity boys' coach Tim Gateley said. "They are synonymous, and I think the EIU community embraces the opportunity to showcase their communities and the EIU campus and facilities."

Nostalgia, though, isn't the reason Eastern Illinois is the right place to host the meet.

To put it simply, stadiums capable of hosting the meet are few and far between. Like that of Memorial Stadium, which lost its track in 1987, most tracks have long since moved outside of football stadiums — including at Northern and Southern Illinois, while Western Illinois only boasts an eight-lane track.

That leaves O'Brien Stadium, which seats 10,000 fans — most with an unobstructed view of the track — as one of the only stadiums in Illinois even capable of hosting a meet of that magnitude. An adjacent fieldhouse makes for a convenient place for athletes to warm up and for field events to take place in case of inclement weather.

IHSA spokesman Matt Troha said Joliet's Memorial Stadium, the 10,000-seat stadium that houses Joliet Catholic's powerhouse football team, and East Peoria's Eastside Centre, which hosts the IESA state meet and Class 1A state soccer tournament, have been discussed as sites capable of hosting the state track and field meet.

But at this point, the IHSA sees no reason to even open the bidding.

"You have to be fully committed to host a meet of this size and magnitude, and the EIU community has for nearly half a century," Troha said. "The facilities are obviously top-notch, and the stadium setting is just the right size for our field. All of those factors have combined to create a great tradition, one that both sides were excited to continue."

Facilities aren't perfect at Eastern Illinois. Coaches have to gather behind the fence at the end of the stadium and navigate their way through shrubs to watch the high jump and talk to their athletes. The long jump, triple jump and pole vault pits aren't specator-friendly either.

In my opinion, it doesn't match the atmosphere of the bowled-in Drake Stadium that fills up each spring during Iowa's state meet.

Among the IHSA's options, though, it stands head and shoulders above the rest. At least for now.

One interesting option for the state meet could arise in the coming years. The University of Illinois has a proposed plan to renovate its track stadium, giving it more seating and a permanent press box.

The capacity of the stadium, though, would be less than the 8,000 figure listed on fightingillini.com, according to Brett Stillwell, senior associate director of athletics for capital projects and facilities.

"We potentially could host the state meet," Stillwell said, "but we would need to review the overall logistics prior to committing to host again."

Prying the meet away from Eastern Illinois would be difficult, even if a proper facility were to present itself.

After all, any other bidder would be competing against 43 years worth of memories on O'Brien Field's blue track.

Preps coordinator Anthony Zilis can be reached 351-5235, azilis@news-gazette.com or @adzilils on Twitter.